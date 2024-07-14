Highlights Elite players drafted in 2022 NFL draft haven't met expectations, leading to many busts.

Notable high-end talent was missing, with some positions lacking standout picks.

Essential to pay elite wide receivers rather than trade them away, as seen with A.J. Brown.

Looking back at the 2022 NFL Draft, it was pretty brutal. Unlike most draft classes, this draft lacked high-end talent, and it showed by the number of players who haven't lived up to expectations so far.

Some NFL teams made franchise-altering mistakes, while other mistakes weren't quite as drastic.

This draft class was one of the rare classes that didn't have a quarterback drafted in the top 10 picks, as the first quarterback was drafted 20th overall.

2022 NFL Draft - First 10 Picks Pick Team Player 1 Jacksonville Jaguars Travon Walker - DE 2 Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson - DE 3 Houston Texans Derek Stingley Jr. - CB 4 New York Jets Sauce Gardiner - CB 5 New York Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux - DE 6 Carolina Panthers Ikem Ekwonu - OT 7 New York Giants Evan Neal - OT 8 Atlanta Falcons Drake London - WR 9 Seattle Seahawks Charles Cross - OT 10 New York Jets Garrett Wilson - WR

Compare that to 2023, where three QBs were drafted in the top five, and 2024 saw an unprecedented five going in the top 10, and a sixth QB going at 12th overall.

Back to 2022, this class was known for its wide receiver and defensive line depth, though even some of the sure-fire picks at those position groups haven't been as impressive as expected.

If there was a redo of that draft, several teams would make different decisions. Some teams can be content with their picks, while still feeling that there were better options. But, these teams completely regret their decisions.

2022 Draft Picks These Teams Regret Team Player Draft Pick New York Giants Evan Neal - OT 7th overall Tennessee Titans Treylon Burks - WR 18th overall Pittsburgh Steelers Kenny Pickett - QB 20th overall Houston Texans John Metchie III - WR 44th overall Kansas City Chiefs Skyy Moore - WR 54th overall

It's clear that 2022 was a challenge in the draft process, as the class was far weaker than others in recent years. However, there was better talent available than some of these teams selected.

Related 5 2023 Draft Picks NFL Teams Already Regret Looking back at last year's draft, these teams are already regretting one of their draft picks.

1 Evan Neal, OT, New York Giants

The Giants added another offensive tackle opposite Andrew Thomas, as they attempted to rebuild their offensive line.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Notable players the Giants missed on:

Charles Cross - OT

Tyler Smith - OT

Garrett Wilson - WR

Evan Neal was in the discussion as the top offensive tackle of the 2022 NFL Draft, but instead he became one of Joe Schoen's biggest mistakes.

Over the last two seasons, Neal has been rated as one of the worst offensive tackles in football, contributing to PFF's worst ranked offensive line in the NFL. The New York Giants did sign Jermaine Eluemunor this offseason on a two-year deal, who could replace Neal at right tackle.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Evan Neal has been graded 80 out of 81 among offensive linemen in 2022 and 2023.

All hope isn't lost on Neal, but this was a Giants draft class that they needed to knock out of the park.

With the fifth and seventh overall pick, Schoen couldn't afford to have a complete miss with one of those picks. Charles Cross was drafted a few picks later by the Seattle Seahawks, who has shown improvement at offensive tackle.

Despite the criticism the Dallas Cowboys received, they might've drafted the best offensive lineman in the draft with the 24th overall pick, by selecting Tyler Smith. New York had other offensive line options, even if they weren't as obvious.

But, the Giants had other needs that could've been fulfilled. Drake London, Garrett Wilson, or Chris Olave could've provided them with a much needed WR1. There were superstars available at seventh overall, but the Giants are stuck with a player they aren't even able to trust.

2 Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans

Titans traded A.J. Brown to select Burks, who is on the roster bubble heading into the 2024 season.

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Notable players the Titans missed on:

George Pickens - WR

Trent McDuffie - CB

Cristian Watson - WR

Don't trade away elite talent. The Tennessee Titans proved to the rest of the league that whenever you have an elite wide receiver, you need to pay them. If not, you run the risk of giving up a player you know is an elite talent, for a draft pick who may or may not fill that void.

Titans/Eagles 2022 Trade Titans send Eagles send WR A.J. Brown 2022 18th and 101st overall pick

The pegged replacement for A.J. Brown was Treylon Burks, who has one career touchdown catch. The other pick that they received was used in a trade back along with their own first round pick, which they used to acquire CB Roger McCreary, OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, and WR Kyle Phillips. Needless to say, the Titans gambled and lost badly.

They should've never even considered trading Brown.

It speaks volumes that the organization hasn't made the playoffs since this trade went down.

It's also worth noting that GM Jon Robinson was fired later in the 2022 season, just a few days after Brown lit the Titans up in a 35–10 Eagles win, with eight catches for 119 yards and two TDs.

If they really wanted to save at the wide receiver position, they could've traded back and selected George Pickens. If they wanted to upgrade the secondary, Trent McDuffie was selected only a few picks later. Instead, the Titans will likely be looking for trade partners interested in Burks.

3 Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh was desperate to find a successor to Ben Roethlisberger and ended up drafting a quarterback in the first round of a terrible quarterback class.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Notable players the Steelers missed on:

Tyler Smith - OT

Tyler Linderbaum - OL

Jermaine Johnson II - DE

Everyone knew the 2022 quarterback draft class was bad, which is why Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback selected in the first two rounds. The Pittsburgh Steelers desperately wanted to find their next franchise quarterback, but within two years, they traded him away to the Eagles. The Steelers fell into the trap of trying to draft the homegrown quarterback from the University of Pittsburgh to be their next franchise quarterback, but the dream didn't work out.

Through two seasons in Pittsburgh, Pickett never threw for more than 2,500 yards in a season, while throwing as many interceptions as passing touchdowns.

From the moment he was drafted, he was never the best decision maker and didn't have the special traits that many of the league's best quarterbacks have. At best, Pickett would've been a serviceable starting quarterback that the team would look to replace in a few years.

Even though Brock Purdy has been fantastic, it's ignorant to say they could've drafted him when he wasn't on many teams' radars, as he was the last pick of the draft.

Pittsburgh could've used offensive line help, where Tyler Smith would've been valuable. Tyler Linderbaum of the Baltimore Ravens also would've provided the Steelers with one of the best young interior offensive lineman in the game.

4 John Metchie III, WR, Houston Texans

Imagine Houston with another star wide receiver or young running back, whom they could've taken with the 44th overall pick.

Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Notable players the Texans missed on:

George Pickens - WR

Trey McBride - TE

James Cook - RB

This one is difficult, as John Metchie III missed his rookie season after he was diagnosed with leukemia. In his first season, in 2023, he only caught 16 passes for 158 yards. Obviously, there were some factors out of Metchie's control, but the Houston Texans could be a powerhouse if they used the 44th overall pick on someone else.

A few years later, the Texans already had wide receivers top to bottom that could do it all. Pickens is the immediate thought of a wide receiver who they could've picked, which maybe would've prevented the Texans from ever trading for Stefon Diggs.

They also could've bolstered the offensive in other ways with TE Trey McBride, or drafting a running back earlier with James Cook or Rachaad White.

At the time, the draft pick seemed promising, like many of the other draft picks on this list. There is still hope that Metchie could become a starting wide receiver in the NFL, but it's going to be an uphill battle with the amount of talent currently part of the Texans wide receiver corps.

5 Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Moore was supposed to kickstart the post-Tyreek Hill WR corps, but lives on the roster bubble after numerous Chiefs wide receiver additions.

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Notable players the Chiefs missed on:

James Cook - RB

Jake Ferguson - TE

As the draft got closer, there was a lot of excitement behind Skyy Moore. Now, he's a potential cut candidate heading into training camp.

Moore's film looked really good, but he was also playing in the Mid-American Conference. He appeared to be an excellent route runner who knew how to create separation, while also being sure-handed. But his game never translated to the NFL, and he hasn't helped the Kansas City Chiefs come close to replacing Tyreek Hill's production.

There really weren't many other viable wide receiver options when the Chiefs were drafting. They were in a bad position where the dropoff at wide receiver was drastic after Moore as far as prospects go. Hill has game-changing speed that is impossible to replace, and it has shown as the Chiefs' offense has lacked some explosiveness since his departure.

With the 54th overall pick, the Chiefs were stuck in no man's land. They had just upgraded their defensive line by selecting George Karlaftis in the first round, and there weren't many guys they needed in the second round. Rather than drafting Moore, the Chiefs might've spent the money on keeping their star wide receiver and lose out on the draft pick.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.