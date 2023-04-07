The NFL Draft could be in line for a rather big surprise when it comes to the order of quarterbacks taken off of the board.

We are a little under three weeks away from the NFL Draft (indeed it was three weeks yesterday exactly from the 1st round), and as is always the case when it comes to the process of picking players, there is very little that is set in stone and can easy have more twists and turns than Lombard Street (that’s the windy one in San Francisco in case you were wondering).

The only thing that is for certain, is that following the Carolina Panthers’ trade with the Chicago Bears, that a quarterback will be taken first overall, with a lot of the talk suggesting that it will either be Bryce Young of Alabama or C.J. Stroud of Ohio State.

However further down the line, there are a couple of other teams that need quarterbacks, and they will have to settle for what some might consider ‘the best of the rest’. Of that ‘rest’ the names that are being brought up the most are Anthony Richardson of Florida and Will Levis of Kentucky.

But according to the NFL Network’s James Palmer, we should be prepared for a diiferent name to possibly be the third one called in Kansas City in a few weeks.

NFL teams starting to get hooked on Hendon Hooker?

Speaking on Steve Smith’s Cut To It podcast (quoted by CBS Sports), Palmer claims that Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker is being seen by a few teams as the third-best man in this process:

There are plenty of teams that have him ... third on their list, right below those top two in Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. Now, there's a pretty sizable gap between the top two and then Anthony Richardson and Will Levis. Hendon Hooker slides right in there. ... There are plenty of teams that are like, 'I like this guy much better than Anthony Richardson or Will Levis.

Are they hooked on the wrong guy?

When it comes to a resume from college, the 25-year-old Hooker can put his up against the best and feel pretty confident in his ability to transition to the pros, having put up 58 touchdowns against just 5 interceptions during two years at Tennessee (and that’s primarily in the SEC, the toughest conference in college), to go along with 6,080 passing yards.

The major problem for Hooker though, is that he’s in the process of coming back from an ACL injury that he picked up right at the end of last season. But if he has flown up this high in a lot of people’s draft boards, then perhaps his recovery is looking promising and they are willing to take that risk on him, even if he has to sit and develop behind a veteran for a little bit whilst he both adjusts to the league and recovers from his injury.

It certainly would be a risky strategy to take, because we don’t know what that injury is going to do to him in the long-run, and it might be that their faith would have been better off being put elsewhere.