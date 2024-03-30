Highlights Brian Thomas Jr. broke onto the scene during the 2023 season.

His speed and athletic abilities make him a valuable deep-ball threat.

Brian Thomas Jr. has the potential to be a top receiver, but needs to improve his route variety and press coverage skills.

Every draft class is different, and the 2024 NFL Draft class is different from most. This class is universally considered one of the deepest in recent memory, in many positions. Wide receiver is certainly one of them. As the passing game continues to evolve and become a bigger part of the game in general, the wide receiver position has become more important than ever.

If the 2023 draft class set any example, it showed that you can find valuable receivers deep into the selections. There were four receivers selected in the first round, but the only two to find sustained success in their rookie years were Zay Flowers and Jordan Addison. In the later rounds, however, there were a couple of notable steals.

Notable Receivers Selected in the 2023 NFL Draft Player Round Taken Pick # Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1 20 Quentin Johnson 1 21 Zay Flowers 1 22 Jordan Addison 1 23 Rashee Rice 2 55 Nathaniel (Tank) Dell 3 69 Jalin Hyatt 3 73 Josh Downs 3 180 Puka Nacua 5 177

It's clear that you can find steals throughout the draft, especially at the receiver position. While Brian Thomas Jr. is considered a top receiver, he's not thought of as highly as Rome Odunze, Malik Nabers, or Marvin Harrison Jr. Thomas Jr. has all the tools to become an exceptional receiver, though, and may be considered a steal compared to the likes of his counterparts in a couple of years.

Strengths

Brian Thomas Jr. is a dynamic player who is a threat to score from anywhere on the field.

Thomas Jr. broke onto the scene during his 2023 campaign at LSU. Thomas spent three years at LSU, but was mostly a non-factor during his first two. He got a real chance at playing time this past season, and paired alongside Nabers, Thomas Jr. turned himself into one of the most dynamic players in college football.

Brian Thomas Jr. College Stats Year Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs 2021 28 359 2 2022 31 361 5 2023 68 1,177 17

Thomas Jr.'s most obvious use in the NFL is as a deep threat. His vertical speed is lightning-quick, and he knows how to change his pace, making his speed more deceptive to cornerbacks.

He's great at running pretty much any deep route, including fades, posts, and corners. Thomas Jr. also utilizes a variety of double moves to make defensive backs miss deep in his routes. Many college receivers rely on their speed to beat defenders deep, but that doesn't always work in the pros. Thomas Jr.'s speed combined with his arsenal of double moves should help him avoid that problem in the NFL.

The clip above is a good example of Thomas Jr.'s best strengths as a receiver. He utilizes a double move about 10 yards into his route to get a step on his defender, and then high points the ball to make a tough catch in the corner of the end zone.

Thomas Jr. is 6'3" and has elite ball skills, making him an instant red-zone threat at the NFL level. His speed forces defenders to give him space in coverage, which opens up the underneath routes for him.

This is incredibly useful, because he ends up getting the ball in a ton of open space. It becomes difficult for defenders to align themselves correctly against Thomas Jr., because he has the possibility of beating you deep, but isn't afraid to take an underneath route as well.

Weaknesses

A limited route tree and the lack of an ability to beat press-man could hurt Thomas.

While Thomas Jr. is a dynamic, elite deep threat, he doesn't want to become a one-trick pony in the NFL. In order to avoid that, he'll have to add some variety to his route tree.

Thomas Jr. is great at running simple, straight routes like curls, go's, fades, and comebacks or posts. He can create separation there, but on routes that are complex or break across into other areas of the field, he struggles to free himself from defenders. He'll need to improve his footwork and hip level to break off these routes easier and gain more separation.

Thomas Jr. is a big-bodied receiver, standing at 6'3", 209 pounds. However, he doesn't seem to use that strength when faced with press coverage. Once defenders make initial contact with Thomas Jr. at the line, they're able to stick with him, and the LSU product does little to defend himself at the line.

Final Thoughts

Brian Thomas Jr. might require a specialized role at first, but his overall potential is exciting.

Thomas Jr. is gifted physically. His combination of size, speed, athleticism, and ball tracking skills are rare, and he'll be a threat to score from anywhere on the field, even in his rookie season.

Thomas Jr. will likely be used as a deep threat, with his speed opening up underneath routes for the rest of the offense as well. He'll need to be stronger against NFL cornerbacks, but his role will be important.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: LSU has three wide receivers finish in the top 43 among all FBS receivers in yards per reception, with Thomas Jr. ranking 43rd in the country having roughly 17.3 yards per catch in 2023.

Harrison Jr., Nabers, and Odunze will all likely be drafted before Thomas Jr. There's obviously no telling how the draft will go, but these three could all be taken within the first six picks. On the flip-side, teams could go all-in on quarterbacks early, leaving receivers pushed down the draft board.

Thomas Jr. is currently projected to be taken around the middle of the first round. Thomas Jr. could go as early as the 10th pick to the New York Jets. The Jacksonville Jaguars at 17, the Cincinnati Bengals at 18, and the Houston Texans at 23 could all make sense for Thomas Jr. too. If he slides any further than that, the Buffalo Bills with the 28th pick feel like a great fit for Thomas Jr. as well.

