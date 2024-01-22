Highlights The Cleveland Browns had two consecutive No. 1 overall picks fizzle out upon their re-entry into the NFL.

Ki-Jana Carter was the last running back taken with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, and for good reason.

JaMarcus Russell is the undisputed king of NFL draft busts.

There's nothing quite like being the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. It's the culmination of years of hard work, broadcast for the world to see during a prime-time television event seen around the world.

The rewards, of which there can be many, include significant sums of money, but there's also a lot of pressure that comes along with having the hopes and dreams of a franchise's fan base resting on your shoulders.

Plenty of No. 1 picks have welcomed the pressure and lived up to it. Terry Bradshaw, John Elway, Troy Aikman, and Peyton and Eli Manning were all selected with the top pick, and each went on to win multiple Super Bowls over the course of their respective careers.

But while some work out, there are also plenty of picks who didn't live up to the hype and set the teams that drafted them back for years in the process.

With that in mind, here are the five worst No. 1 overall picks in NFL history.

2:26 Related The 5 closest NFL MVP races of all time The NFL MVP race is often a lopsided affair. But these five certainly weren't.

5 Tim Couch, QB, Cleveland Browns, 1999

The Browns re-entered the NFL with a whimper

Paul Chapman/ USA TODAY Sports

When the original Cleveland Browns moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens, it left one of the best fan bases in the sport jilted. Unfortunately, the Browns' first NFL draft pick upon their triumphant return in 1999 may have left them even more deflated as quarterback Tim Couch's talent didn't translate from college to the pros.

The selection was undeniably justified at the time. In three seasons at the University of Kentucky, Couch completed 67.1% of his passes and threw for 8,435 yards and 74 touchdowns, ultimately breaking seven NCAA records.

Couch's first season in Cleveland was as rocky as one might expect from a rookie QB headlining an expansion-level roster. He connected on just 55.9% of his targets while throwing for 2,447 yards with 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as the Browns struggled to a 2-14 finish.

Tim Couch NFL Stats Player Seasons Games Starts Record Cmp% Yds TD INT Rate Tim Couch 5 62 59 22-37 59.8 11,131 64 67 75.1

What ultimately defined Couch's career were injuries, starting with the broken thumb that ended his second season after only seven games.

Despite inconsistent play, Couch surprisingly led the Browns to the NFL Playoffs in 2002, but a broken leg prevented him from taking the field for the wild-card loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Couch's disappointing career wasn't all his fault, but it also didn't live up to the potential of a No. 1 overall pick.

4 Courtney Brown, DE, Cleveland Browns, 2000

The Cleveland Browns swung and missed for the second straight season

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

It's hard to fumble the bag worse than the revived Browns did with consecutive No. 1 picks in 1999 and 2000. But lightning struck then-general manager Dwight Clark twice when he selected defensive end Courtney Brown with the top pick in 2000.

Once again, the Browns were absolutely justified in believing they'd get plenty of production out of their selection. Brown was a two-time All-Big Ten First-Team selection at Penn State, the 1999 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and broke an NCAA record with 33 sacks over the course of his career with the Nittany Lions.

Courtney Brown NFL Stats Player Seasons Games Starts Tackles/For Loss Sacks Forced Fumbles Courtney Brown 6 61 60 196/36 19.0 6

But just like it went with Couch, Brown's downfall was injuries. After a decent rookie season in which he took fourth in the Defensive Rookie of the Year vote after recording 69 tackles and 4.5 sacks, Brown caught the injury bug, including microfracture surgery long before the practice was common.

To add insult to injury, Cleveland bypassed many productive players to select Brown, letting Brian Urlacher, LaVar Arrington, and Chris Samuels slip through their fingers. Brown ultimately spent five seasons with the Browns and closed out his career playing one season with the Denver Broncos.

3 Ki-Jana Carter, RB, Cincinnati Bengals, 1995

Carter was the last running back taken at No. 1 overall, and for good reason

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

In 1995, nobody blinked when a running back was considered as a top NFL draft pick, even the No. 1 selection like the Cincinnati Bengals had that year. Clearly, the NFL was a long way from the analytics revolution that drastically reduced the perceived value of the position.

Ki-Jana Carter was another no-brainer pick at the time after he amassed over 2,829 yards and 34 touchdowns in three seasons at Penn State. In his final season playing for Joe Paterno in 1994, Carter rushed for 1,539 yards and 23 touchdowns to finish second in the Heisman Trophy vote, also earning co-MVP honors in the Nittany Lions' Rose Bowl victory over Oregon.

As is often the case with high-profile NFL draft busts, injuries derailed Carter's pro career, and his was as dramatic as they get. On just the third carry of Carter's first preseason game with the Bengals, the No. 1 pick tore a ligament in his knee and was lost for the season.

Ki-Jana Carter NFL Stats Player Seasons Games Starts Rush Att. Rush Yds. Rush TD Rec. Rec. Yds. Rec. TD Ki-Jana Carter 8 59 14 319 1,144 20 66 469 1

From that moment on, Carter was never able to match the lofty expectations associated with his draft status. While he recorded nine touchdowns when he finally took the field in 1996, he only registered 433 total yards, 264 as a rusher and another 169 as a receiver.

After spending five seasons in Cincinnati, playing three games or less in three of them, Carter spent the 2001 campaign with Washington, appearing in 14 games. And after not making a roster in 2002, he played his final two seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

2 David Carr, QB, Houston Texans, 2002

The Houston Texans' first-ever NFL draft pick had his moments but ultimately fizzled

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

In 2002, the league once again reinstated NFL football in a city that was robbed by relocation, giving Houston the Texans to make up for the departed Oilers.

Quarterback David Carr wasn't exactly a gimme selection, nor was he a bad pick. His college numbers were solid, particularly in his final season in 2001, when he threw for 4,308 yards and 42 touchdowns, which earned him a fifth-place finish in the Heisman vote.

The big knock here was that he did it all at Fresno State, which wasn't exactly a high-caliber college football school.

Carr got the Texans off to the best start imaginable, winning their first game as a franchise against none other than the Dallas Cowboys.

But that proved to be the highlight of the season, as the Texans finished 4-12. Carr's rookie year was more than a little pedestrian as he completed only 52.5% of his passes for 2,592 yards with just nine touchdowns against 15 interceptions. But it's difficult to blame him for everything, considering he was sacked an unbelievable 76 times, an NFL record that stands to this day.

David Carr NFL Stats Player Seasons Games Starts Record Cmp% Yds TD INT Rate David Carr 11 94 79 23-56 59.7 14,452 65 71 74.9

Outside of him winning one completion percentage title, things never really got better for Carr in Houston, as he was sacked another 49 times in 2004 and 68 times in 2005, leading the league both times. When you're hit that much, injuries are inevitable, and they started to take their toll on Carr's career, diminishing his availability and effectiveness.

Carr began bouncing around the league in 2007, landing in Carolina to replace the injured Jake Delhomme, then the New York Giants, then the San Francisco 49ers, and then back to the Giants, where he was fortunate enough to be Eli Manning's backup during New York's Super Bowl run in 2012.

1 JaMarcus Russell, QB, Oakland Raiders, 2007

Russell is the undisputed king of NFL draft busts

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Was there ever any doubt? When you mix huge potential, stellar college stats, and high expectations along with poor performance, poor conditioning, and a questionable attitude, you're going to get the biggest NFL draft bust of all time: JaMarcus Russell.

Most of this list comprises players selected at the top of what many experts viewed at the time as relatively weak draft classes. That wasn't the case in 2007.

The number two pick that year? Calvin Johnson. The number three pick? Joe Thomas. Moving down the line, the likes of Adrian Peterson, Marshawn Lynch, Darrelle Revis, and Greg Olsen were all featured in this class.

But Russell was commonly regarded as the cream of the crop, and with good reason. His stats at LSU were substantial in 2006, recording a 67.8 completion percentage to go along with 3,129 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes. He also took Sugar Bowl MVP honors, accounting for three touchdowns in leading the Tigers to a 41-14 victory over Notre Dame.

Beyond the stats, Russell was seen as a physical specimen, standing 6'6" with speed and mobility. Simply put, he was a unicorn before everyone was called a unicorn. So when the then-Oakland Raiders finished 2-14 in 2005 and ended up with the first pick in the 2006 draft, it came as no surprise when Russell's name was called.

But the vibes were bad from the start, as Russell held out of his first training camp and through the first week of the regular season. The monetary payoff was undeniable, as the rookie netted $31.5 million in guaranteed money, but he'd already started to stunt his football growth. He wouldn't appear in a game until December and didn't make a start until the last game of the season.

JaMarcus Russell NFL Stats Player Seasons Games Starts Record Cmp% Yds TD INT Rate JaMarcus Russell 3 31 25 7-18 52.1 4,083 18 23 65.2

It's probably just as well, because when Russell did finally take the field, he did nothing to distinguish himself. He showed some promise in his first full season, throwing for over 2,400 yards and notching a 77.1 passer rating. It could have been a springboard to better things, but instead, it was the best season of his short career.

Russell's time in the NFL is probably best known for how little interest he seemed to have in it. He showed up to training camp weighing 290 pounds, up from his listed playing weight of 271. And in one famous anecdote, the Raiders once gave him blank game footage tapes to see if he would notice. He did not and then apparently lied about having watched them.

There's a tinge of sadness to Russell's downfall, as he states he was addicted to "purple drank" during his time at LSU, a mixture containing codeine.

While some of his failed potential may have been outside Russell's control, there is no doubt that he remains the worst No. 1 pick in NFL draft history.

All stats courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise.