Highlights The 2024 NFL Draft set a record with 23 offensive players taken in the first round.

A record-tying six quarterbacks were selected in the first round, matching the 1983 NFL Draft.

A run of 14 offensive players chosen to start the draft, which was also a record.

It wasn't a secret teams were going to lean heavily on offense in the 2024 NFL Draft, with mock drafts across the board projecting quarterbacks going with the first three picks, which ended up happening.

What happened after that? Just some casual NFL history.

The 2024 draft set a record with 23 offensive players taken in the first round, including a record-tying six quarterbacks in the first round, kicked off by the Chicago Bears taking USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. The Washington Commanders selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels at No. 2 and the New England Patriots selected North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye at No. 3.

The Bears added another offensive weapon in the first round when they took Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9 overall.

It broke a three-way record held by the 1968, 2004, and 2009 drafts of 19 offensive players taken.

The 2024 draft also set the record for most offensive players taken to start the draft with 14 — a run of picks that only ended when the Indianapolis Colts selected UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu with the 15th pick.

Related 2024 NFL Draft Sets New Record for Latest Defensive Selection The 2024 NFL Draft set a record with 14 offensive players selected before a defensive player came off the board.

Who Were the Offensive Players Selected in the First Round?

Three positions set records for players taken in the first round

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks were the position that created the most buzz, including a shocker at No. 8 overall as the Atlanta Falcons selected Washington's Michael Penix Jr. despite signing free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract in March.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The last time six quarterbacks were taken in the first round was the legendary 1983 NFL Draft, with three of those quarterbacks making the Pro Football Hall of Fame — Denver Broncos QB John Elway (No. 1), Buffalo Bills QB Jim Kelly (No. 14) and Miami Dolphins QB Dan Marino (No. 27).

Eight offensive tackles were also selected, tying the record for the first round set in 2008. The seven wide receivers taken in the first round also tied the record set in 2004.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was the first wide receiver taken with the No. 4 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals, and Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt went one pick later to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 5 overall.

Coincidentally, both Harrison Jr. and Alt are the sons of former NFL players who were also selected in the first round — Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison was selected with the No. 19 overall pick by the Colts in 1996 and two-time Pro Bowler John Alt was taken with the No. 21 overall pick out of Iowa in 1984.

Coincidentally, no running backs were taken in the first round and just one tight end, with three-time Georgia All-American Brock Bowers selected at No. 13 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.