Only one team wins the Super Bowl each year while 31 others turn to the offseason for answers. That includes the NFL Draft, which is accompanied by immense hope and promise. Several teams fed that optimism to their respective fan bases with their first round selection(s) in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately for some fans, not every team nailed its first-round pick. Some didn't even have a first-round pick.

The truth of the matter is, we won’t know the winners and losers of last night’s first 32 picks for some time. It could be a couple of weeks into the 2024 season or even a couple of years into a draftee’s career before we can produce a reasoned argument.

Sensibility and patience be damned.

From the outside looking in, there are always teams that appear to knock Round 1 out of the park. After all, it doesn’t take a PhD in NFL team-building to recognize a roster’s glaring weakness(es) and the general capabilities and projections of prospects and draftees.

Considering the months of speculation and narrative creation, some selections, pairings, and draft day maneuvers stand out. Sometimes for the better. Sometimes for the worse.

NFL Draft Round 1 Winners: Bears Land Long-term QB-WR Duo With Williams, Odunze

Jets add protection for Aaron Rodgers; Giants add electricity to wide receiver corps

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears

It's easy to be a winner of the first round of the NFL Draft when you have two top 10 selections. To be fair, they earned the No. 1 pick through shrewd draft maneuvering as opposed to their own incompetence. The Chicago Bears picked up a wonderful haul, nonetheless, nabbing quarterback Caleb Williams and following with wide receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9. If nothing else, Williams will have the weapons that he needs to excel in Year 1.

Arizona Cardinals

There was a sense that the Arizona Cardinals sat in the "catbird seat" entering Thursday night. With so many teams in search of a quarterback, there was a sense the Cardinals could extract another collection of picks by trading back. They stood pat instead and took Marvin Harrison Jr., who some analysts have as the best player in the class.

Wide receiver was a major need for the Cardinals, and they addressed it with premium talent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The departures of Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, and tight end Zach Ertz created a 206-target void. That volume accounted for 38.1% of the Cardinals’ 2023 target distribution, so Harrison Jr. walks into a ready-made WR1 role.

New York Jets

The New York Jets wouldn't win much if they didn't win the offseason and the NFL Draft. There were multiple directions the Jets could've chosen, including tight end Brock Bowers, but they added much-needed beef to the trenches with Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu.

The 2024 season is an "all in" campaign for general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh, and 40-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Keeping Rodgers upright and healthy for 17-plus games is the overwhelming priority, and Fashanu increases the odds of success in that department.

New York Giants

Similar to the Cardinals, the New York Giants had a glaring need for playmakers, especially on the perimeter, something they haven't had since 2018, when Odell Beckham Jr. accumulated 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. Enter Malik Nabers, another LSU product, who some pundits even ranked ahead of Harrison Jr. as their top wide receiver prospect.

The selection of Nabers is exciting in itself, but what really makes it a win is that the Giants avoided the temptation to select J.J. McCarthy at No. 6, let alone trade up for him. Daniel Jones may not be the answer for Big Blue, but they need some support in place for the guy who will be.

New York Giants Top Pass Catcher 2019-2023 Name Year Targets Rec Yards YPC TD Golden Tate 2019 85 49 676 13.6 6 Evan Engram (TE) 2020 109 63 654 10.4 1 Kenny Golladay 2021 76 37 521 14.1 0 Darius Slayton 2022 71 46 724 15.7 2 Darius Slayton 2023 79 50 770 15.4 4

NFL Draft Round 1 Losers: Bills Trade Out of Round 1, Seven Receivers Selected

Bills watch AFC nemesis Chiefs add burner Xavier Worthy

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills

We mentioned how obvious and glaring a team's needs can be when entering the draft. Cue the Buffalo Bills, who lost Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, and entered Round 1 with a number of quality wide receiver prospects on the board.

To the likely chagrin of Bills Mafia, general manager Brandon Beane traded out of the first round and watched three wide receivers go off the board in the round's final five picks, including speedster Xavier Worthy to the Kansas City Chiefs of all teams.

Atlanta Falcons

There are some angles from which one can craft an argument supporting the Falcons' selection of quarterback Michael Penix Jr., but good luck finding many takers. Perhaps we will look back in a few years and laud the foresight of the Falcons' front office, but it's a head scratcher in the short-term, especially considering the $100 million guaranteed to veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

With a team that's positioned to win the NFC South this season, the overwhelming expectation was that they would use their top-10 selection to address a player who could contribute in 2024, not 2026 or later.

New England Patriots

It’s unfair to include a player who just earned the opportunity to live a dream among the draft's “losers”, but Drake Maye is walking into one of the worst situations for a rookie quarterback. The New England Patriots allowed 2.8 sacks per game in 2023 and do not feature any noteworthy offensive weapons.

The best scenario for Maye is for him to sit a portion -- if not all -- of 2024 while the Patriots build a quality support system around him. The presence of veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett will provide the Patriots with the luxury of patience -- to a degree and in theory. If Maye is thrown into the fire too early, things could get very ugly for him and the Pats.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of several teams in desperate need of a franchise quarterback, but slotted at No. 13, they were never quite in the sweet spot. As it turned out, they needed to drop another game or two in 2023 because they were left without a chair when the music stopped.

Six signal callers went off the board before the Raiders' turn arrived. Perhaps the Raiders deserve credit for not panicking, and tight end Brock Bowers is certainly a very exciting prospect, but a quarterback room headed by Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew simply isn't going to get it done in the AFC West.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.