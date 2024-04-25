This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights The 49ers are considering trading top wideouts Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk to move up in the draft.

Aiyuk's social media activity and trade rumors suggest classic diva WR behavior.

While Samuel has not been the subject of trade rumors, his own social media antics and disappointing playoff performance may mean San Francisco's front office is ready to move on.

The San Francisco 49ers are ready to get frisky on NFL Draft day.

Despite having one of the most talented and complete rosters in the NFL, head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch, and the rest of the franchise's brain trust are not satisfied.

The 49ers' front office is reportedly having "conversations" with several teams—including one with a pick in the top 10—about moving one of their All-Pro wideouts, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, in an effort to move up in the first round of the draft, per The Athletic's Diana Russini.

These reports come on the back of the increased social media activity of Aiyuk, which many can and will characterize as classic "diva" behavior from a position group that has become synonymous with that sort of conduct.

Aiyuk has been the subject of many a trade rumor over the last few months, with the Pittsburgh Steelers, (who have cleared significant cap space in recent days) emerging as one of the top landing spots after they traded one of their top two wideouts (Diontae Johnson) and Aiyuk posted cryptic tweets comparing his likeness to that of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Aiyuk had a breakout season in 2023, posting career highs in receiving yards, yards per reception, and first downs. The Arizona State alum was also arguably the most efficient receiver in the league last year, posting top three marks in yards per reception (17.9) and success rate (70.5).

Samuel, on the other hand, has not been the subject of any trade rumors since he signed a three-year, $71.5 million deal in 2022. However, pairing his own social media antics with his subpar playoff performance in 2023 may paint a picture of a 49ers front office that's ready to move on from the NFL's first ever "wide back".

In terms of trade partners, the 49ers will have no shortage of suitors. While most of the pre-draft smoke has concerned teams trading up for QBs, there are also a lot of teams such as the Denver Broncos and New York Giants who have enough holes in their rosters that they'd be willing to trade back this year in the hopes that they can bolster their roster and find their franchise signal caller in the 2025 draft.

Source: Diana Russini

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.