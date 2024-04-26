Highlights Even after signing two receivers in free agency, the Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to trade up for one of the draft's best WR prospects.

The Jaguars have been tied to receivers throughout the draft process, leading many to project them to pick a receiver with the No. 17 selection.

The particular prospect Jacksonville may be targeting would provide their offense with a skillset the team currently lacks.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have already signed two receivers for Trevor Lawrence this offseason but are determined to land another on Thursday night.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Jags are "calling around" in an effort to move up and select a top receiver prospect. Russini added Jacksonville appears to be on the prowl for one "specific pass catcher" based on conversations with teams they approached about a swap.

General manager Trent Baalke inked both Gabe Davis and Devin Duvernay to multi-year deals in free agency. The duo temporarily rounded out a receiving corps consisting of Zay Jones, Christian Kirk, and Parker Washington but did leave Jacksonville without a true No. 1 receiver following Calvin Ridley's departure.

The lack of a top-tier option for Lawrence led many, including GIVEMESPORT, to project the Jags to select a wide receiver with the 17th overall selection. Now, it appears they won't be content unless they secure Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, or Rome Odunze.

Which Prospect Could Jacksonville Be Targeting?

An ESPN analyst offered his thoughts on X

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Russini mentioned Jacksonville had one particular pass catcher in mind during these trade talks. Obviously, that name wasn't disclosed to the public. If the words of one ESPN analyst are to be trusted, though, we may have an idea of whom the Jags are targeting.

Shortly after Russini announced the news, former quarterback Dan Orlovsky replied to her tweet with one word: Nabers. Whether Orlovsky has inside knowledge or not is unknown. However, snagging Nabers would make sense for Jacksonville.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has been almost universally mocked to the Arizona Cardinals with the fourth overall pick, meaning he'd not be available unless they parted with a quarterback-level trade package for the third overall selection. Nabers, meanwhile, has been projected in the 6-10 range, when the top QB prospects should be off the board.

Nabers also represents a different type of wideout than any the Jaguars currently have on their roster. He's a YAC monster who averaged more than six yards after the catch per reception in 2023. Christian Kirk, with the 42nd-most yards after catch (247) and a 4.3 YAC average a season ago, is the only Jacksonville receiver who posted more than three yards post-catch, per FantasyPros.

If the Jags are able to procure his services, their offense would be much more dynamic and dangerous on a snap-to-snap basis. This type of improvement could carry Jacksonville back to the top of the AFC South or beyond this season, just like rookie Ja'Marr Chase did for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.