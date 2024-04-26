Highlights The Rams could be looking to move up in the NFL Draft's first round, from No. 19 into the top 10.

It's been almost a decade since the Los Angeles Rams had a pick in the first round of the NFL Draft — when they selected Cal quarterback Jared Goff at No. 1 overall.

The Athletic's Diana Russini reported on Thursday morning that the Rams were actively reaching out to teams in order to move up from the No. 19 overall pick into the Top 10 spots in the draft (via X:)

The Rams might be looking to make a big move in their return to the prime time of the draft.

The NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. EST on April 25 with the first round. The second and third rounds take place on April 26 with the fourth through seventh rounds being on April 27. The Rams have the second-longest drought without a first-round pick in the modern era of the NFL, behind only the Washington Commanders, who didn't have a first-round pick from 1969 to 1979.

What Are the Rams' Biggest Draft Needs in 2024?

L.A. could be looking to find a replacement for aging QB Matthew Stafford

The biggest need the Rams have in the foreseeable future is to replace aging quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, turned 36 years old in February and has missed parts of the last two seasons with injuries. Stafford missed eight games in 2022 and missed two games in 2023. Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl win following the 2021 season.

Los Angeles Rams' First-Round Picks Since 2017 Year Pick # Team Player Selected 2017 5 Tennessee Titans Corey Davis, WR 2018 23 New England Patriots Isaiah Wynn, OT 2019 31 Atlanta Falcons Kaleb McGary, OT 2020 20 Jacksonville Jaguars K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB 2021 25 Jacksonville Jaguars Travis Etienne Jr., RB 2022 32 Minnesota Vikings Lewis Cine, S 2023 6 Arizona Cardinals Paris Johnson Jr., OT *LA traded their 2022 and 2023 picks to the Lions, who traded them to the Vikings and Cardinals

The Rams drafted a quarterback in the fourth round of the 2023 draft with two-time national champion quarterback Stetson Bennett, who sat out the entire 2023 season for personal reasons.

Even without a first-round pick, the Rams may have made arguably the second-best pick of the 2023 NFL Draft — behind the Houston Texans taking Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall — when they selected BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua in the fifth round with the 177th overall pick.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since the Rams' last first-round pick in 2016, they've won seven playoff games. There are currently 12 NFL teams with fewer playoff wins than that since 2000.

Nacua earned NFL All-Pro honors and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, setting NFL rookie records for receptions (105), receiving yards (1,486), single-game receptions (15) and single-game playoff receiving yards (181).

Nacua was projected as a sixth or seventh round pick ahead of the 2023 draft after starting his college career at Washington, then transferring to BYU.

"Nacua is an athletic wideout lacking the twitch or speed to attack NFL man coverage at a successful rate," wrote NFL analyst Lance Zierlein. "However, the ball skills and competitive nature he brings to the field give him a fighting chance to make a roster. He might need to be used as a possession receiver operating from the slot, where his ball-winning and size can work in his favor. He’s sneaky talented with the ball in his hands, so jet-sweep work in the pros could be an option. He has a shot to be picked on Day 3."

Regardless, the Rams could make a big splash in this year's draft if the team actually decides to make a move into the top 10 to snag a more surefire prospect compared to what the team has been relying on in years past.

