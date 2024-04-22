Highlights Many talented safeties in the 2024 class may not be picked until later rounds, similar to last year's draft.

Six of the top 10 safeties are ranked on GIVEMESPORT's Top 100 Draft Prospects big board.

Top safeties like Nubin, Bullard, and Hicks have impressive skill sets, but may need polish in specific areas.

The 2024 safety class has a lot of talent, but it appears as if they will not be picked until day two of the NFL Draft, just like last year’s draft. Rounds two through five will see most of these safeties come off the board, but as there is more value in the game for other defenders, the safeties are somewhat pushed to the side and saved for later like the running backs on the offensive side of things.

There still is a ton of talent in this class even if they won't be looked at until the later rounds. Six of the 10 safeties listed here are ranked on GIVEMESPORT's Top 100 Draft Prospects big board and seven made it into our latest Three-Round Mock Draft.

With that being said, here are the top 10 safeties available in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Related 2024 NFL Draft Prospects: Top 100, ranked The 2024 draft is filled with exciting prospects, from the headliners to the sleepers. Here's a closer look at players to keep an eye on.

1 Tyler Nubin, Minnesota (22 Years Old)

2023 First-Team All-American and All-Big Ten

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

With experience at both safety and wide receiver in high school as a four-star recruit, Tyler Nubin possesses great route anticipation and capable hands.

His production while starting at safety for the past five seasons at Minnesota has been impressive, with 207 tackles, 13 interceptions, and 3 forced fumbles. Nubin reads the eyes of the quarterback, trusts his instincts, tackles effectively, and goes downhill aggressively.

Nubin's Measurables Category Nubin Height 6'1" Weight 199 Hand Length 9" Arm Length 32"

The biggest concern for Nubin coming out of college is his injury history. While at Minnesota last season, it was determined that Nubin had knee tendinitis that required surgery after the season.

This prevented him from participating in the NFL Combine and may still have impacted him on his Pro Day. Other than that, his backpedal is a little choppy and his speed is not top tier. His production, experience, and reliability outweigh the concerns and earn him the top spot on this list.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tyler Nubin has turned more than half of his career pass break-ups (24) into interceptions (13).

Most Likely Landing Spot: New York Jets

Draft Range: Round 2

NFL Comparison: Jordan Battle

2 Javon Bullard, Georgia (21 Years Old)

2022 CFP National Championship Defensive MVP

© Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Javon Bullard is a former starting nickel back who converted to safety and his footwork and coverage skills show that. He has great route recognition, smooth hips, and aggressive tackling. His aggression can sometimes be the downfall of him though, causing him to take poor angles to the ball.

Bullard's Measurables Category Bullard Height 5'10" 1/2 Weight 198 Hand Length 9" Arm Length 30 3/4" 40-Yard Dash 4.47 10-Yard Split 1.51

Bullard, with his agility and acceleration, is one of the top safeties in the draft class this year. He is a little small for safety, but he is capable. Also, his aggression while tackling is great, but he does tend to duck his head from time to time, which needs to be fixed once he is drafted.

Most Likely Landing Spot: Green Bay Packers

Draft Range: Round 2

NFL Comparison: Elijah Molden

3 Jaden Hicks, Washington State (21 Years Old)

2023 Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 Conference

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Hicks is relatively inexperienced at the position with only two seasons as a starting safety, but his playmaking ability and instincts are nothing short of impressive. He has size, speed, and an aggressive nature that have allowed him to play more of a rover safety spot at Washington State.

Hicks' Measurables Category Hicks Height 6'2" Weight 211 Hand Length 9 3/8" Arm Length 31 1/2" Vertical 37.5" Broad Jump 10'2" 3-Cone Drill 6.88 20-Yard Shuttle 4.37 Bench Press 16

With his inexperience, though, comes a choppy backpedal and sloppy tackling. If he is drafted by the right team, the roughness around the edges can really be polished and help solidify his potential. Right now, it seems, he has only scratched the surface and, with the right team, he could thrive.

Most Likely Landing Spot: Jacksonville Jaguars

Draft Range: Round 2 to Round 3

NFL Comparison: JL Skinner

4 Cole Bishop, Utah (21 Years Old)

2023 Second-Team All-Pac-12

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Bishop has experience all over the field as a safety and also as a nickel. He was a leader at Utah in the secondary and was voted a team captain. His footwork, fluidity, change of direction, and acceleration allow him to excel in man coverage along with his range and playmaking ability.

Bishop's Measurables Category Bishop Height 6'2" Weight 206 Hand Length 9 1/2" Arm Length 29 3/4" 40-Yard Dash 4.45 10-Yard Split 1.52 Vertical 39" Broad Jump 10'4

While his footwork is impressive, he does have a choppy backpedal and will have frantic feet when he is unsure of his next move. Bishop’s angles to the ball and missed tackles need to be improved, but Utah’s history of quality defensive backs continues with Bishop in this year’s draft.

Most Likely Landing Spot: New England Patriots

Draft Range: Round 2 to Round 3

NFL Comparison: Tycen Anderson

5 Calen Bullock, USC (20 Years Old)

2023 First-Team All-Pac-12

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With his time at USC, Calen Bullock has had experience at free safety, cornerback, and nickel. He is capable in man coverage due to his agility, athleticism, change of direction, burst, and acceleration. His field awareness is top-tier with great hand-eye coordination to disrupt passes as well as the vision to return interceptions.

Bullock's durability is another huge upside, as he has played in every game of his three years at USC. Also, he is very young at only 20 years old, so he has a lot of football ahead of him.

Bullock's Measurables Category Bullock Height 6'2" Weight 188 Hand Length 9" Arm Length 32 1/2" 40-Yard Dash 4.48 10-Yard Split 1.51

Bullock does have some shortcomings though. When it comes to run defense, he is passive and will not lay down the boom, like teams want out of their safety. Also, his pursuit angles and open-field tackling are lacking, which will need to be coached up at the pro level.

Most Likely Landing Spot: Miami Dolphins

Draft Range: Round 3

NFL Comparison: Jevon Holland

6 Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech (23 Years Old)

2023 Second-Team All-Big 12

Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson actually began as a running back in high school, but made the switch to safety in college, where he found great success.

His production over five seasons as well as his durability has been great and will impress many scouts. He has the agility and acceleration for nickel as well as great hand-eye coordination and timing for interceptions. His selflessness, leadership, and football character are also top-notch.

Taylor-Demerson's Measurables Category Taylor-Demerson Height 5'10" Weight 197 Hand Length 9 5/8" Arm Length 30 7/8" 40-Yard Dash 4.41 10-Yard Split 1.52 Vertical 38" Broad Jump 10'3

On the other side of Taylor-Demerson is the missed tackles. Since he will need to act as the last line of defense, his tackling abilities in the open field will need to be solidified before he gets a starting role. He is also lacking some power due to his size and might need to prove his versatility by taking on some special teams reps.

Most Likely Landing Spot: Washington Commanders

Draft Range: Round 3

NFL Comparison: Sydney Brown

7 Kamren Kinchens, Miami (21 Years Old)

Two-Time First-Team All-ACC

Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Kamren Kinchens is a hard-hitting safety who is also very capable when it comes to intercepting the ball. Some of his interceptions were more due to bad quarterback play than to Kinchens' pure abilities, but his ball skills, timing, hand-eye coordination, and adjustments are there.

His awareness and ability to read the quarterback along with his play speed allows him to get to the receiver right as the ball does and break up the pass.

Kinchens' Measurables Category Kinchens Height 5'11" Weight 203 Hand Length 9 3/4" Arm Length 31 1/4" 40-Yard Dash 4.65 10-Yard Split 1.59 Vertical 35" Broad Jump 9'2

His speed and explosiveness came into question after his NFL Combine outing with a poor performance. Also, his open-field tackling is too inconsistent for him to be the last line of the defense at this time. He has been a productive special teams player, which will help him earn time on the field after he is drafted.

Most Likely Landing Spot: Buffalo Bills

Draft Range: Round 4

NFL Comparison: Ji’Ayir Brown

8 Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State (23 Years Old)

2023 Second-Team All-Pac-12

Credit: Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports

Kitan Oladapo has the production, the size, the speed, the power, and the demeanor to play safety. He has had experience as the deep middle safety, the box safety, and even at nickel. Oladapo also has immeasurable traits as well. He is smart and selfless, and he was also a team captain in 2023.

Oladapo's Measurables Category Oladapo Height 6'2" Weight 216 Hand Length 9 1/4" Arm Length 32 3/8" 40-Yard Dash 4.58 10-Yard Split 1.59 Vertical 36" Broad Jump 9'9" Bench Press 15

On the other side of the coin, Oladapo is an inconsistent tackler. Also, his agility, range, and speed have come into question. He does not have much special teams experience, so he might need to be coached up to handle special teams duties as well.

Most Likely Landing Spot: Philadelphia Eagles

Draft Range: Round 4 to Round 5

NFL Comparison: Markquese Bell

9 Tykee Smith, Georgia (23 Years Old)

2023 Second-Team All-SEC

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia's defenders have a certain reputation in the NFL as being well coached and capable. Tykee Smith fits into that mold with great awareness and a high football IQ.

He is willing and decisive in run defense while being smooth and fluid in coverage. He has the ball skills and the physicality to play safety at the next level. Also, he is extremely versatile, playing all over the field in his career as well as on special teams.

Smith's Measurables Category Smith Height 5'10" Weight 202 Hand Length 9 1/4" Arm Length 31 5/8" 40-Yard Dash 4.46 10-Yard Split 1.58 Vertical 36" Broad Jump 10'0

His size and frame do cause an area of concern as well as his speed. His aggression and physical playing style is a great asset, but sometimes he does go a little too far, causing penalties. Also, his durability and injury history are worrisome, especially with an ACL injury previously.

Most Likely Landing Spot: Indianapolis Colts

Draft Range: Round 5

NFL Comparison: Ronnie Hickman

10 Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest (21 Years Old)

2023 Second-Team All-ACC

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Mustapha has the power to knock down receivers and running backs and uses his instincts to see play development. He is aggressive and willing to attack, which is proved by his four forced fumbles and three interceptions. Mustapha was a team captain for Wake Forest in 2023 and is an explosive athlete.

Mustapha's Measurables Category Mustapha Height 5'10" Weight 209 Hand Length 9" Arm Length 30 1/8" Bench Press 22

His frame isn’t the best for a safety and his disappointing arm length has resulted in a limited tackle radius. While he can lay down the boom, his tackling technique is inconsistent and some guys are able to bounce right off of him. Also, in coverage, his height works against him as he has to play the receiver more than the ball, resulting in a low number of pass break-ups, with only seven in 35 games.

Most Likely Landing Spot: Detroit Lions

Draft Range: Round 5

NFL Comparison: Cam Taylor-Britt

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.