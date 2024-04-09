Highlights The Minnesota Vikings could move up to the fourth pick to select a top quarterback in the draft class.

The Las Vegas Raiders, under new coach Antonio Pierce, may target Jayden Daniels or J.J. McCarthy with a draft-day trade.

The Denver Broncos, coached by Sean Payton, are likely to trade up for McCarthy or Michael Penix Jr. at No. 4 or No. 6.

As the 2024 NFL Draft grows closer, rumors are swirling as a number of teams will look to trade up to land their quarterback of the future in one of the better quarterback draft classes of recent memory.

With teams like the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, and New York Giants rumored to be among teams who could trade down in the first round of the draft, several teams have been reportedly expressing interest in this range of picks in the draft.

Quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr., and Bo Nix are all expected to be off the board in the first round of the draft, but which teams will move up for these prospects?

Here are five teams that should trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Minnesota Vikings - Pick No. 11

Minnesota has eyes on its QB of the future

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Though the Minnesota Vikings have already moved back into the first round at the 23rd pick with a trade with the Houston Texans, a trade up involving the 23rd pick and their 11th overall pick to secure a top quarterback in the class within the top four picks.

The Vikings have the ammunition to move up to the fourth pick to select a quarterback like Maye, McCarthy, or Daniels and land their quarterback of the future.

Minnesota Vikings 2024 Draft Picks Round Overall Selection 1 11th 1 23rd 4 108th 4 129th 5 157th 5 167th 6 177th 7 230th 7 232nd

Minnesota has a massive need at quarterback following the loss of Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons on a four-year, $180 million deal. Trading up could be more of a ‘when’ than an ‘if’ for a Vikings team looking to land their long-term solution at quarterback next to star receiver, Justin Jefferson.

Las Vegas Raiders - Pick No. 13

Even with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew on the roster, rumors are Las Vegas could select a QB

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

With the Las Vegas Raiders starting a new era with head coach Antonio Pierce, the team could add a franchise quarterback via a trade up in the draft.

Raiders' star wideout Davante Adams offered his support for a potential trade-up, naming the reigning Heisman Trophy Winner, Daniels, as a favorite option for the Las Vegas QB job.

The Raiders could target Arizona’s pick at number four to move on one of the top quarterbacks in the draft in Daniels or McCarthy.

Stats For 2024 Draft Class Top QB Prospects Player Completion % Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs Rating Caleb Williams 68.6% 3,633 30 5 170.1 Drake Maye 63.3% 3,608 24 9 149.0 Jayden Daniels 72.2% 3,812 40 4 208.0 J.J. McCarthy 72.3% 2,991 22 4 167.4 Bo Nix 77.4% 4,508 45 3 188.3 Michael Penix Jr. 65.4% 4,903 36 11 157.1

Another option is moving up just a few picks, which may be needed to land Penix Jr., who Las Vegas also reportedly has an interest in.

The Raiders added veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew, but could elect to move for a quarterback given the immense talent in this year’s draft class. Penix Jr., Daniels, and McCarthy could all be options for Las Vegas in the draft.

Denver Broncos - Pick No. 12

Another team in desperate need of a QB

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

After the Russell Wilson experiment failed in Denver with Sean Payton at the helm, the Broncos head into the draft as one of several teams who could move up for a quarterback.

With Denver reportedly having interest in McCarthy, landing the Michigan product could require a trade-up near fourth-overall, where the Cardinals pick. The Cardinals are a team who could move down given the security at the quarterback position with Kyler Murray.

At four, the Broncos could also be in the race for quarterback prospects like Maye or Daniels.

If Denver could manage to trade up to sixth, where the New York Giants are slated to pick, McCarthy could still be in range with a prospect like Penix Jr. likely still on the board as a security blanket.

With the Broncos' overwhelming need at quarterback, a trade up seems all but certain if Payton wants his guy in either McCarthy or Penix Jr.

New Orleans Saints - Pick No. 14

Is it time to replace Carr already?

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Though the New Orleans Saints signed Derek Carr to a massive four-year, $150 million contract just one offseason ago, a rebuild could be underway after an underwhelming 2023 campaign.

Though the Saints are not expected to move up, they should, as Carr isn’t a long-term solution for the revolving door of quarterbacks New Orleans has seen since the days of Drew Brees.

Last 10 Draft Day Trades for QBs Year QB Team Moving Up Move Up Draft Compensation (+ Pick Used on QB) 2023 Bryce Young Panthers 9 to 1 2023 2nd, 2024 1st, 2025 2nd, WR D.J. Moore 2021 Trey Lance 49ers 12 to 3 2022 1st, 2022 3rd, 2023 1st 2021 Justin Fields Bears 20 to 11 2021 5th, 2022 1st, 2022 4th 2020 Jordan Love Packers 30 to 26 2020 4th 2018 Sam Darnold Jets 6 to 3 2018 2nd (x2), 2019 2nd 2018 Josh Allen Bills 12 to 7 2018 2nd (x2) 2018 Josh Rosen Cardinals 15 to 10 2018 3rd, 2018 5th 2018 Lamar Jackson Ravens 52 to 32 2019 2nd (Teams also swapped 2018 4th-rounders) 2017 Mitchell Trubisky Bears 3 to 2 2017 3rd, 2017 4th, 2018 3rd 2017 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 27 to 10 2017 3rd, 2018 1st

With the quarterback talent in this year’s class, the Saints could move up to around eighth overall from the Atlanta Falcons or ninth overall from the Chicago Bears and land Penix Jr., McCarthy, or Nix, all who could be long-term upgrades and rebuild starters instead of Carr.

Following in the steps of the Broncos and acknowledging the mistake of Carr’s huge deal could speed up an inevitable rebuild for New Orleans and land them a great option at quarterback for the future of its offense.

New York Giants - Pick No. 6

Has Danny Dimes time in New York come to an end?

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After losing franchise running back Saquon Barkley to their rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants could look to begin a new era with a new quarterback starting with a trade up, currently sitting at sixth overall.

Picking sixth, the Giants are in a solid spot to either trade up or down, depending on what needs the team decides are top priority.

The Giants could move up to have the ability to select a quarterback like McCarthy, Maye, or Daniels. New York moving up would likely mean moving on from Daniel Jones, who could be included with the team’s pick in a potential trade if the Giants elect to move him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Daniel Jones struggled mightily to escape the pocket in 2023. Jones took 30 sacks in only six games played (5 per game), by far the highest average in the NFL last season.

Sticking with Jones is another option for New York, as the Giants could find themselves sticking and picking or trading down.

With reports showing the Giants expressing interest in moving up, a trade up could be likely for the quarterback-needy Giants.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.