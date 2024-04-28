Highlights 2020 Resolution JC-2A expanded the Rooney Rule, granting teams compensatory draft picks for hiring minority head coaches/managers.

Minority coaches have been underrepresented in the NFL for many years, even with the Rooney Rule in place, but in 2020, the league decided to make an effort to fix that problem.

Known formally as 2020 Resolution JC-2A, the rule change essentially expanded the Rooney Rule to further incentivize teams to develop minority coaching and managerial candidates. More specifically, teams will now receive two compensatory third-round picks, one in each of the next two drafts, if another team hires a minority candidate as head coach or general manager.

Only two teams had such picks this year, the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders, but if the players they took with those picks live up to their hype, they both may have gotten steals.

Los Angeles Rams Select Kamren Kinchens With No. 99 Pick

The Miami (FL) star was a first-team All-ACC selection in each of the past two years

After a disappointing title defense in 2022, the Rams bounced back last season to finish with a 10-7 record and return to the playoffs. A large part of Los Angeles' rebound was an outstanding rookie class, which featured impact players like Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young.

Now looking to build on last year's success, the Rams are hoping for another stellar rookie class to take them to the next level, and Kinchens could be another sleeper hit. The Rams selected the Miami Hurricanes' star with the No. 99 overall pick, which they received after Raheem Morris left to become the Atlanta Falcons' head coach earlier this offseason.

Kamren Kinchens 2023 Stats Stat Kinchens Total Tackles 59 Passes Defended 5 Interceptions (TDs) 5 (1) Sacks 1

Standing at 5'11" and 203 pounds, Kinchens became a collegiate star for the Miami, his hometown team. His best season came in 2022, when he recorded 59 total tackles and six interceptions to earn first-team All-American honors. He followed that up with another strong showing in 2023, once again recording 59 tackles and five interceptions to earn another first-team All-ACC selection.

The Rams are quite thin at safety, with Quentin Lake and newcomer Kamren Curl projected to start in the fall. As such, adding more depth to the position group should do wonders for the defense as a whole, and ensure that Kinchens gets a good number of snaps right away.

Washington Commanders Select Luke McCaffrey With No. 100 Pick

The Rice wide receiver had 13 touchdowns last season

That name should sound very familiar to any football fan. Indeed, Luke McCaffrey is the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers' running back and reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, and the son of former Denver Broncos' star Ed McCaffrey.

The Commanders got this selection from the 49ers in the Chase Young trade last season, and while giving up the former No. 2 overall pick wasn't ideal, landing an intriguing weapon helps soften the blow a bit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Luke McCaffrey's 13 receiving touchdowns in 2023 ranked tied for sixth-most in the country.

Luke McCaffrey has been on an interesting journey to the NFL. He began his college career as a quarterback at Nebraska, but didn't see much playing time with the Cornhuskers. He then transferred to Louisville for just a few months before leaving again to go to Rice, where he once again saw the field infrequently.

Luke McCaffrey 2023 Stats Stat McCaffrey Receptions 71 Receiving Yards 992 Receiving TDs 13 Rushing Attempts 15 Rushing Yards 117

The youngest McCaffrey then moved to wide receiver in 2022, and in doing so, finally found his stride on the field. He had a solid first season at receiver as he caught 58 passes for 723 yards and seven touchdowns. However, his 2023 season was even better as he caught 71 passes for 992 yards and 13 touchdowns, tied for sixth-most in the country.

After selecting quarterback Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall, the Commanders' next priority was surrounding him with a strong supporting cast. McCaffrey should slot in as the No. 3 receiver behind Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, ensuring that Daniels has no shortage of weapons to throw to.

