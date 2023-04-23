Jalen Carter’s stock falling ahead of the NFL draft might simply be a decoy by the teams that are looking at picking him up, former head coach Mike Smith has claimed.

Away from the talk about the quarterbacks near the top of this year’s NFL Draft, arguably the biggest talking point has been the fate of Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, and where he is likely to call home once he reaches the National Football League.

The 22-year-old is one of the highest-rated players in this year’s draft class, ranked as the #1 prospect by NFL.com, and after putting up 18.5 sacks and 44 total tackles during his college career (via Sports Reference), it’s easy to see why he might have been touted that high.

However, there are some major concerns over him as it relates to his draft stock. ESPN analyst Todd McShay has spoken about some ‘character issues’ that he has, his Pro Day footage wasn’t much to write home about, and whilst he will not face time in jail over the matter, his actions still might not look good to teams who want to draft him and make him a big part of their franchise.

Indeed there were reports that Carter had been ‘crossed off’ the draft board of the Las Vegas Raiders, and although these were later refuted by head coach Josh McDaniels, during draft season it’s very much a case of ‘believe who you want to believe’.

Jalen Carter talk all just a decoy?

Former NFL head coach Mike Smith has been speaking about the NFL Draft exclusively to GIVEMESPORT in association with OLBG.

However, speaking to GMS, former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith believes that reports of his demise might just be a way for teams who are seriously considering drafting him to throw teams off the scent so that they have an easier path to sign him up, and that whilst there may be some concerns, his talent should overcome that by the time Thursday rolls around:

I think picking Carter depends what team you're with and where your hole is. If you really need to solidify the interior defensive line, I wouldn't have a problem with taking Carter from what I know right now.

Some people are saying 'where there's smoke, there's fire' but they may be the guys wanting to draft him. That's what happens at this time of the year. If that was the number one need that I had, I wouldn't have a problem picking him.

Is Jalen Carter worth the risk?

As Smith points out, there are a lot of red flags when it comes to Carter, but so long as he falls into the right environment and with a coach that will get him on the right track, then he could well be one of the stars of this draft and even if he translates half of his talent into the professional game, he has all the ability to have a great career in the league.

And we would certainly be surprised to see him fall out of the top ten. Even if he starts to falter near the 7/8/9 range, there will be a team that will be too eager to miss out on his talent and will trade up to get him.