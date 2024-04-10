Highlights Brock Bowers is the top pass-catching TE prospect and projects similar to San Francisco's George Kittle.

Cade Stover has strong hands and athleticism but needs to work on blocking.

Ja'Tavion Sanders is a dynamic pass-catcher but does not yet have a complete skill set for the position.

The tight end class is creating a lot of buzz in this year's NFL Draft, with Georgia TE Brock Bowers widely regarded as a potential top 10 pick, but there is plenty of other talent that will be available in the later rounds as well.

Pass-catching tight ends reign supreme these days, and the prospects prove that. Three of the five tight ends listed here are ranked in GIVEMESPORT's Top 100 Draft Prospects big board and four made it into our latest Three-Round Mock Draft.

1 Brock Bowers, Georgia (21 years old)

Best and most well-rounded TE in the draft class this year

As a TE, when you are compared to George Kittle, as Brock Bowers has been by several major outlets, including Pro Football Focus, you must be doing something right. Bowers is explosive, tough, athletic, and versatile. He is able to read and beat both man and zone coverage and defenses struggle to bring him down when he gets the ball in his hands, as evidenced by his 18 broken tackles (second-best among TEs) and 486 YAC (best) in 2023, per PFF.

His ball skills, speed, and contact balance are the perfect blend for a TE in the offenses of the NFL today, which is why he will be the highest TE drafted this year.

Bowers Measurables Category Bowers Height 6'3 Weight 243 Hand Length 9 3/4'' Arm Length 32 3/4''

While Bowers is definitely a threat in the passing game, his blocking in the run game needs a little work. He is inconsistent when it comes to sustaining his blocks and he would also benefit from being more forceful and gritty in the trenches. With that being said, his athleticism, speed, acceleration, and balance far outweigh his shortcomings.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Los Angeles Chargers

Expected Draft Range: 11-20

Closest NFL Comparison: George Kittle

2 Cade Stover, Ohio State (21 years old)

Two-time team captain and 2023 Big Ten Conference TE of the Year

Cade Stover looks like a tight end with his muscular 6’4", 247-pound frame. He comes from football bloodlines as his dad, Trevor, was a TE at Bowling Green in the 90s. He is more of a pass-catcher than a blocker, and his transition from the defensive side of the ball to becoming a pass-catching TE has been impressive.

He has strong, natural hands, and the quickness to elude defenders after the catch, but also has the strength to run over defenders as well.

Stover Measurables Category Stover Height 6'4 Weight 247 Hand Length 9 3/4'' Arm Length 32 3/4'' 40-Yard Dash 4.65 10-Yard Split 1.59 Vertical Jump 34.5'' Broad Jump 9'9 20-Yard Shuttle 4.45

As with most tight ends of today, Stover's in-line blocking ability falls short compared to his receiving prowess. Being able to sustain and anticipate blocks are skills that Stover is lacking, and he needs to put more effort into his blocking game.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: New York Jets

Expected Draft Range: Second round

Closest NFL Comparison: Jake Ferguson

3 Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas (21 years old)

All-time leading receiver among TEs at Texas

Ja'Tavion Sanders is extremely talented and the only reason he is third instead of second on this list is that he isn’t as well-rounded as Stover. His pass-catching ability is exciting, to say the least, but his poor run-blocking definitely needs work.

Sanders Measurables Category Sanders Height 6'4 Weight 245 Hand Length 10 1/8'' Arm Length 32 7/8'' 40-Yard Dash 4.69 10-Yard Split 1.59 20-Yard Shuttle 4.32

Due to Sanders' size, he can overwhelm smaller defensive backs, plus he is a legitimate threat after the catch, having posted 346 YAC in 2023, fourth-best in the nation among TEs. His athleticism, elusiveness, ball tracking skills, body control, and explosiveness are all the traits teams want in their pass-catching tight ends.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Ja'Tavion Sanders is arguably the most productive TE ever for Texas, having caught 99 balls throughout his career, more than any other tight end in Longhorns history. His 1,295 yards are also the second-most among Longhorns who played the position.

On the other hand, Sanders’ play strength needs to improve to be effective as an in-line blocker. Also, in his blocking duties, he is late off the snap, his technique is lacking, and he comes off the ball at a high pad level. These tendencies hurt his draft stock due to the amount of work a coach will have to put in to solidify this part of Sanders’ game.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Cincinnati Bengals

Expected Draft Range: Second round

Closest NFL Comparison: David Njoku

4 Ben Sinnott, Kansas State (21 years old)

Former walk-on had a breakout 2023 season with 49 catches for 676 yards & 6 TDs

Ben Sinnott is more of a halfback/tight end hybrid that could use polishing in all areas of the game, but he has a good foundation. As a pass-catcher, he has strong, secure hands to snag contested catches, along with the speed and agility to run routes effectively.

Sinnott also uses his toughness, balance, and desire to bowl over would-be tacklers after the catch. While blocking, Sinnott shows the ability to adjust and a feel for angles that help him make an impact in space. His leaping ability—his broad and vertical jumps are both the best marks among these five prospects—combined with his size also makes him a mouth-watering proposition for QBs and OCs in the red zone.

Sinnott Measurables Category Sinnott Height 6'4 Weight 250 Hand Length 9 1/2'' Arm Length 32 3/8'' 40-Yard Dash 4.68 10-Yard Split 1.59 Vertical Jump 40'' Broad Jump 10'6 3-Cone Drill 6.82 20-Yard Shuttle 4.23

Unfortunately, Sinnott doesn’t have the strength, pad level, or force to be an in-line blocker. Also, a big positive and negative about Sinnott is his competitiveness. While the competitive fire he has is great for energizing the team and helping Sinnott increase his YAC (he was sixth among TEs with 326 YAC in 2023), it can leave him—as well as the ball—exposed when he tries to fight through tackles.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Houston Texans

Expected Draft Range: Third round

Closest NFL Comparison: Tyler Kroft

5 Theo Johnson, Penn State (23 years old)

Team captain and 2023 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors

Theo Johnson made everyone chuckle at the NFL Combine with his quarterback-esque wristband outlining his workout routine prior to running the 40-yard dash. The four-year starter has had experience playing in different alignments as a TE, which will translate well to the NFL.

He has great size, which is a positive for contested catches, and he is very dependable. In the running game, he has good technique, widening his base and moving through contact, and he can block in-line as well as block in space.

He's also a bit of an athletic marvel, as he comes in as the tallest and heaviest TE on our list while also posting the fastest 40 time, at 4.57. His hand and arm length also paced this group as well.

Johnson's NFL Combine Results Category Johnson Height 6'6 Weight 259 Hand Length 10 1/4'' Arm Length 33'' 40-Yard Dash 4.57 10-Yard Split 1.55 Vertical Jump 39.5'' Broad Jump 10'5 3-Cone Drill 7.15 20-Yard Shuttle 4.19

The downside to Johnson comes with his lack of elusiveness and awareness. When getting off the line, Johnson’s initial burst is average, and he seems to have only one speed.

If the play breaks down, Johnson doesn’t seem to be aware enough or able to improvise for his quarterback and, after the catch, he doesn’t have the skills to elude or run over tacklers. In 2023, he managed just two broken tackles and a mere 170 YAC, the latter of which ranks him way down in 37th among TEs, with the other four guys on this list sitting in the top 10.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Miami Dolphins

Expected Draft Range: Fourth Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Foster Moreau

