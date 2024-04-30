Highlights T.J. Tampa fell to the end of the fourth round despite being a second-round talent.

Tampa's skills and traits, growth at Iowa State, and value in run support make him a draft steal.

Tampa's speed, backpedal, and open-field tackling were concerns, but his potential for improvement was evident.

Rounds one, two, and three in the NFL Draft surprisingly passed by T.J. Tampa, a defensive back out of Iowa State, and he had to wait it out all the way until the 130th overall pick in the fourth round to hear his name called.

Entering the draft, Tampa was expected to come off the board sometime in the second or third round, but day two came and went for Tampa with no luck. The Baltimore Ravens picked Tampa towards the end of the fourth round on the third day of the draft, and based on his pre-draft grade, Tampa might be the steal of the draft for the team.

In GIVEMESPORT's pre-draft prospect rankings, Tampa ranked as the eighth-best corner with a second-round grade. Only time will tell if Tampa will be a draft steal based on his rankings prior to the draft or if he will be a bust based on how far he fell. Either way, the draft profile of Tampa can shed a little light on why he fell to the end of the fourth round.

Related 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Cornerback With the 2024 NFL draft almost here, we broke down the top 10 CB prospects and where they will potentially land.

Why T.J. Tampa is a Steal

2023 First-Team All-Big 12

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

For T.J. Tampa to have earned a second-round grade, he had to have the skill set and traits to garner such high accolades. Coming out of Iowa State, his tape showed his instincts as well as route awareness in coverage.

He also has the closing speed and hand-eye coordination for pass breakups, as well as the confidence to attack and create big plays. Unlike most cornerbacks, Tampa is willing and capable in run support, which really helped boost his prospect grade.

T.J. Tampa's Career Statistics Year 2020 2021 2022 2023 Solo Tackles 3 17 29 33 Assisted Tackles 2 1 10 11 Passes Defended 0 3 9 7 Interceptions 0 0 1 2

Tampa has improved in each season at Iowa State and seems to keep growing as a player. There is room for improvement in several areas, but he is still very young at only 22 years old with four years of college experience.

He is a physical, tall, and long corner, which is a rarity in the NFL, and he is forceful in press coverage, which really adds to his value as a player overall. For these reasons, it looks like the Ravens have made one of the better picks in the draft value wise.

Why T.J. Tampa Fell

He was the15th cornerback drafted in 2024

Credit: Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa watched as 14 other cornerbacks were taken off the board before him. He may have gone into Friday night expecting to hear his name called, but it was a long wait until the end of the fourth round of Day 3 before he became a Baltimore Raven.

As impressive as Tampa was going into the draft, there were areas where he was lacking. His speed and fluidity were two of the biggest knocks on him, as it was a question if he could keep up with speedier receivers in the NFL. Also, his backpedal was a little upright in college, causing balance and change of direction issues.

Other than that, Tampa's open-field tackling could be a little inconsistent, but all of these issues seemed to pale in comparison to the upsides that he presented, especially since it seemed he could make vast improvements with more coaching.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Tampa did not run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but at his Pro Day, he clocked in at 4.59.

Players fall for a reason, some known, some unknown, but there always is a reason. Maybe the analysts missed something that the scouts on each team didn't or maybe teams drafted more for need than the talent available and the Ravens got lucky. The jury is still out as to why Tampa made it all the way to round four, but as for now, it looks like the Ravens will be great beneficiaries of an oversight by other teams.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.