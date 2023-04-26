NFL Draft prospect Bijan Robinson dropped a not so subtle hint about where he wants to play when he makes it into the league.

When it comes to running backs in the National Football League, you are met with something of a balancing act when you come to decide if you want to bring one on board. They can give you instant production and can be a driving force for success if you use them right.

But at the same time, you could very easily see their production fall as the years go by as their bodies suffer from the inevitable torture that they are put through every week, with the best example being Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who saw his numbers fall from 108.7 yards per game in his rookie year to 58.4 yards per game this past season (via Pro Football Reference).

But every so often there will be someone that comes along and makes you think that they can be the star of the league and someone you’ll desperately want to try and sign, and this year’s NFL Draft class has provided us with that man in the form of Texas’ Bijan Robinson. With 3,410 yards and 33 rushing touchdowns to go with 805 yards and 8 receiving touchdowns in three years of college (via Sports Reference), Robinson has all the potential to be a star in this league if his skills can translate into the professional game.

And he knows exactly who he wants to work with in order to make it happen.

Bijan Robinson wants to fly into the NFL

Speaking on NFL Live (relayed by Dov Kleiman), Robinson stated that the quarterback he wanted to work with the most in the NFL was Philadelphia Eagles man Jalen Hurts, before pointing out that his meeting with the team ahead of the draft went extremely well.

Video: Bijan Robinson wants to work with Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts:

Will the Eagles be lucky enough to pick him up?

The Eagles currently have two picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, #10 and #30, and if Robinson is to go, they will probably have to take him with the first of those picks, because a special player like this is not going to be hanging around until the 30s.

And if they can pull it off, as you heard from Dan Orlovsky in the video, this backfield could be something special. With Hurts a threat with his arm and his legs, whilst Robinson can hurt you in either the run game or the pass game, it is going to be very hard for opposing teams to come up with a way to contain them both.