NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter has done himself no favours when it comes to his stock with his performance during his Pro Day.

There really is no such thing as a ‘sure thing’ when it comes to the NFL Draft. There are some players that you think are going to do incredibly well, only for them to end up being ‘busts’ either right away or further down the line, whilst there are some players who you think might only be bit part players that end up being stars.

Even so, it is very important that you do as much research as you possibly can to give yourself the best chance of finding the best talent that you possibly can with all the information that you have available to you, at least that way you can feel somewhat better about yourself that you know you’re making the right choice when you make it.

But for Georgia prospect Jalen Carter, he could be in the process of damaging his draft stock even further with what happened during his Pro Day.

Jalen Carter creating a big problem for himself

Coming into this process, there were some that believed that whilst quarterbacks would always go high and possibly even #1 because of the need at the position, Carter was the best prospect in this year’s group of players. However, his off-field issues might have given teams a little bit of doubt when it comes to how available he might be this upcoming season (a fresh report has claimed that he will not serve jail time, but it might still gives teams some doubts about his attitude).

But now his on-field performance might have hurt him as well, as footage from his Pro Day (an event similar to the Combine, but done at the player’s college where they can work in a more familiar environment and with their own coaches) wasn’t exactly anything to write home about, as he reportedly came in 9lbs heavier, couldn’t complete all of his drills and looked rather sluggish through the whole thing.

Video: Jalen Carter struggles during Pro Day:

Jalen Carter could have cost himself a top pick

Following his Pro Day, there aren’t really many more chances for Carter to go out and prove to people in the NFL what he can do, indeed some people might have this as their lasting image of him before the big event in Kansas City at the end of April.

It’s more than likely he will suffer the same fate of Laremy Tunsil back in 2016 whereby he will slide out of the top ten of prospects, which will end up costing him a lot of money, but he really only has himself to blame for this.