Highlights Five quarterbacks are expected to be drafted in the 1st round.

Caleb Williams is projected to be the top overall pick; the Bears might end their long-time struggles at the QB position.

Bill Belichick's departure leaves the New England Patriots in new territory for the 2024 draft.

With just days until the 2024 NFL Draft, several questions and rumors have been left unanswered. In what's arguably the most exciting three days of the NFL offseason, teams across the board will be looking to improve their rosters any way they can, sometimes going after the best available player, while other times seeking out depth pieces or a culture fit.

With an abundance of storylines to choose from around the league, here are the most powerful and dynamic ones present leading up to draft day.

A Stacked Quarterback Class

This QB class could make history

The majority of mock drafts are expecting this draft to have five quarterbacks selected in the first round for the first time since 2021. Unlike the 2021 draft class, this year's class is much older with fewer quarterbacks that would be considered projects. It exemplifies the modern era of college football: the era of the transfer portal.

Caleb Williams

The prospect with the biggest upside and considered among his peers is most likely to be a sure thing at the next level. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is all but certain to be drafted by the Chicago Bears at No. 1 and will be the last pick before the chaos begins in the draft.

Drake Maye

At 21 years old, Drake Maye is considered the biggest project among the five quarterbacks. Maye has two years under his belt as a starter at North Carolina and had a dip in production his second season. However, he has great size, strength, and all other measurables for the position. Maye is expected to go in the top three picks.

Jayden Daniels

Considered the only true dual-threat quarterback on this list, Jayden Daniels had some truly eye-popping numbers during his Heisman trophy season at LSU in 2023. Daniels amassed over 4,900 total yards and 50 touchdowns in 2023. Jayden Daniels is also expected to be drafted in the top 3 picks by most mocks.

Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. is the oldest quarterback on this list and had two Heisman caliber seasons as a starter in Washington, closely missing out both times. Penix Jr. also has the best mix in this class of success and stats as he took the Huskies to the National Championship game last season, losing to Michigan. Penix Jr. is expected to land anywhere from the 3rd pick to the end of the first round.

J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy has become a lightning rod for hot takes in the draft as the youngest quarterback among the five and, on paper, holds the least overwhelming stats. However, McCarthy took Michigan to a national title over Washington in 2023 and has skyrocketed up the draft boards in the past couple of months. McCarthy, like Penix Jr., has been projected to land all over the first round.

The Bears Search for Their Franchise Quarterback Might Finally Be Over

Caleb Williams is expected to be the QB1 in Chicago in 2024

While there is a ton of uncertainty in this draft, the one sure thing seems to be that star college quarterback Williams is going to go first overall to the Bears. The Heisman winner has put up mind-blowing numbers at USC in his two seasons as a starter and has been graded by many scouts and GMs as one of the best quarterback prospects they have ever seen.

Caleb Williams' Stats Stat 2022 2023 Completion % 66.6% 68.6% Passing Yards 4,537 3,633 Passing TDs 42 30 INTs 5 5

There are some questions about Williams. However, the more important questions surround the Bears, which is the only NFL franchise that has never had a quarterback with 30 touchdowns or thrown for 4,000 yards in one season. The Bears' lack of success at the quarterback position has been well documented, especially in recent history.

From Jay Cutler's disappointing tenure, Mike Glennon's contract, or even reaching for Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick, it has been very tough sledding for Bears fans. Even as recently as this offseason, they traded away their first-round pick from 2022 and quarterback Justin Fields. History is not on Williams' side.

With that being said, Bears fans have reasons to be hopeful, as Williams is the best prospect of the aforementioned Bears' quarterbacks. Furthermore, he might be more prepared for the NFL than many realize as he had to navigate a myriad of offensive line issues his last year at USC, constantly throwing on the run, which is something he will likely have to do in the NFL with elite pass rushers coming for him every Sunday.

Williams also knew he had to score a lot of points each game with an abysmal defense, something Trubisky and Fields did not have to deal with.

USC 2023 Defensive Stats Category Per Game FBS Rank Points 34.9 T-123rd Passing Yards 255.2 118th Rushing Yards 183.7 117th

Will Williams be the answer of the future of the Bears? No one knows yet, but he certainly is the best hope so far.

No Bill Belichick in a Huge Year for New England

This NFL offseason was a whirlwind of change as longtime legendary head coaches Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll moved on from their posts of 24 and 14 years, respectively. While John Schneider still remains general manager of the Seattle Seahawks, the New England Patriots also had to hire a new general manager to replace Belichick, who held down both roles during his time in New England. Exactly how much change will there be for the storied franchises in this year's draft?

For the Patriots, there might not be a lot, and if there is any, it would be a surprise to many of those covering the NFL. The Patriots under Belichick were notoriously hard to get information out of.

During the vast majority of Belichick's tenure, the Patriots would have a late first-round pick due to their success in the season, and oftentimes Belichick would trade down to an even lower pick. Belichick has traded out of the first round four times as general manager, and his highest ever pick was at No. 6 overall (his first season before any of the six Super Bowl wins).

His second-highest pick was Jerod Mayo at No. 10, who is now taking over for him at the head coach position. Mayo spent his entire playing career with the Patriots and was then hired by the organization as the inside linebackers coach in 2019, so he is well versed in the "Patriot way."

In addition, the Patriots' new general manager, Eliot Wolf, has also been with the organization since 2019 and was promoted from his previous role as director of scouting when Belichick left. So far, it is all good news about Wolf, according to Mayo, who told ESPN:

...Eliot has a great attitude and mentality to not only picking players, but also the staff. He was very influential in putting together the coaching staff as well.

However, Wolf is in a position he has never been in before, so this is new territory for him. The facts are that the Patriots hired both Mayo and Wolf within their own organization, which has owed most of its success to Belichick, who has also had a huge impact on both men's development.

The Patriots hold the third-overall pick in this draft, higher than any pick Belichick has ever had and rumors suggest they will take a quarterback. As much as the player they will select is still unknown, what is known is that both new men at the helm are Belichick disciples who will likely be asking themselves on draft day, "what would Bill do?"

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.