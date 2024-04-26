Highlights Six quarterbacks were taken in the top 12 picks, highlighting the need and importance of the position in the modern NFL.

Seven wide receivers were selected in the first round, tied for the most in the common draft era.

No defenders were taken in the first 14 picks for the first time in the common draft era.

The first round of the NFL Draft was a rollercoaster of excitement, with each pick bringing its own twist to the story. From a quarterback frenzy to a wide receiver wave and a surprising defensive landslide, the first round was a showcase of teams' different drafting strategies and the league's trend towards offensive firepower.

The draft kicked off with six quarterbacks drafted in the top 12 picks, setting the tone for a night of offensive priority. Following the quarterbacks, seven wide receivers were snatched up in the first round as teams emphasized adding explosive playmaking abilities to their rosters.

But perhaps the most surprising trend was the absence of defensive players in the early picks. With no defensive players selected in the first 14 picks, teams seemed to shift their focus towards the other side of the ball and preferred to find defensive talent later in the first round.

As the dust settles on the first round, let's take a deeper look at some of the trends that took shape on night one of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Quarterback Frenzy

Six quarterbacks were drafted in the top 12 picks for the first time in the NFL Draft common era

Entering the draft, it was widely acknowledged that the NFL was in dire need of quarterback talent. With the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots all conspicuously in search of a new signal caller, it came as no surprise when Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye were selected in quick succession to kick off the draft.

Following a flurry of picks focused on receivers and offensive linemen, the draft took an unexpected turn at pick number eight. Despite having just signed Kirk Cousins to a lucrative four-year, 180-million-dollar contract, the Atlanta Falcons made waves by selecting the nearly 24-year-old quarterback Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington.

The Minnesota Vikings, who had just lost Cousins in free agency to the Falcons, clearly needed a quarterback and were fortunate to have J.J. McCarthy fall into their lap at pick 10 after a trade up with the New York Jets.

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos, who also desperately needed a quarterback after cutting ties with Russell Wilson, made a move that was widely projected in the pre-draft process by selecting Bo Nix at pick 12.

With the Broncos selecting Nix, the six quarterbacks taken in the top 12 became the most QBs drafted in the top 12 in the NFL Draft common era (since 1967). This extraordinary demand for quarterbacks highlights the ever-growing importance of the position in today's pass-heavy NFL.

Most QBs Drafted in Top 12 in Common Draft Era Year QBs in Top 12 Players 2024 6 C. Williams, J. Daniels, D. Maye, M. Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy, B.Nix 1999 5 T. Couch, D. McNabb, Ak. Smith, D. Culpepper, C. McNown 2021 4 T. Lawrence, Z. Wilson, T. Lance, J. Fields 2011 4 C. Newton, J. Locker, B. Gabbert, C. Ponder 2018 4 B. Mayfield, S. Darnold, J. Allen, J. Rosen

Wide Receiver Wave

Seven wide receivers were drafted in the first round, tied for the most in the NFL Draft common era

The first round of the draft showcased a wealth of elite pass-catching talent, with the class featuring a notable top-trio in Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze.

All three were selected within the first nine picks, marking just the third time in the common draft era that three receivers were chosen in the top nine (joining the classes of 2017 and 2004).

Most Wide Receivers Drafted in Top Nine in NFL Draft Common Era Year WRs in Top 9 Players 2024 3 M. Harrison Jr., M. Nabers, R. Odunze 2017 3 C. Davis, M. Williams, J. Ross 2004 3 L. Fitzgerald, Ro. Williams, Re. Williams

Following this early run on wide receivers, there was a brief break in their selection until the Jacksonville Jaguars, who had lost Calvin Ridley in free agency, addressed their need by selecting Brian Thomas Jr. at pick 23.

Arguably the most exciting wide receiver pick came when the Kansas City Chiefs selected Xavier Worthy at pick 28. This marked the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era that the Chiefs had chosen a wide receiver in the first round. The last time Kansas City selected a wideout on day one of the draft was Jonathan Baldwin in 2011.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft set an all-time record with 23 offensive players selected on day one.

The first round concluded with the San Francisco 49ers, amid ongoing trade rumors surrounding Brandon Aiyuk, surprisingly selecting Florida product Ricky Pearsall, and the Carolina Panthers selecting Xavier Leggette out of South Carolina.

In total, the seven wide receivers taken in the first round of the NFL Draft tied the 2004 class for the most receivers ever taken in round one in the common draft era. This abundance of talent underscores the increasing importance of elite pass catchers in today's pass-heavy NFL, as teams seek to bolster their offensive arsenals.

Defensive Landslide

No defensive players were selected in the first 14 picks for the first time in the common draft era

In a draft dominated by quarterbacks, wide receivers, and offensive linemen, the top half of the draft saw little room for defensive players. The relentless run on offensive positions left little opportunity for defensive prospects to hear their names called in the early picks. While the defensive class wasn't as robust as in years past, few anticipated the unprecedented occurrence that transpired in round one.

The first round saw only nine defenders drafted, tied for the third-fewest in the common draft era. This year's draft had the fewest defenders selected in any draft in the 2000s, with four fewer than the next lowest count recorded in 2004.

Fewest Defenders Drafted in Round One in Common Draft Era Year Number of Defenders 1968 8 1973 8 1969 9 1982 9 2024 9

The first defensive player finally came off the board at pick 15, when the Indianapolis Colts selected edge rusher Laiatu Latu. This marked a historic moment, as it was the first time in the common draft era that no defenders had been selected in the first 14 picks.

The previous low for the number of defenders drafted in the first 14 picks was three, recorded in 1971, 1983, 1999, and most recently in 2021. This year, however, there were zero defensive players selected in that span.

The first round showcased a clear emphasis on offensive talent, driven by the high demand for quarterbacks and electric wide receivers. With the league's trend towards prioritizing these key positions, teams wasted no time in securing their offensive firepower. The notable absence of defensive players in the early picks highlighted this shift, as teams opted to wait and address their defensive needs later in the draft.

It's evident that the quarterback remains the most coveted position in the NFL, and the players who catch their passes are equally in high-demand.

