Highlights The top 3 WRs in the 2024 NFL Draft have unprecedented talent, including Marvin Harrison Jr.'s standout skills.

Rome Odunze excels in physicality, while Malik Nabers brings pro-ready footwork & separation skills.

Xavier Worthy showcases elite speed, while areas for improvement include tracking and size for his teammate Adonai Mitchell.

Young receiver talent has been pouring into the NFL left and right, and the 2024 NFL Draft looks poised to bring in a new batch of high-upside receivers that could be extremely influential to an offense's success this coming season.

Upon closer look, the incoming batch of pass catchers offers potentially the most talented "Top 3" the receiver position has ever seen in a single NFL Draft class. While there is still a large selection of dominant weapons that teams can still select from, including the fastest man in football, the WR1 of the National Champion Michigan Wolverines, and countless other prospects set to make an impact during the 2024 regular season.

Making sense of this class and how each player compares can be a daunting, and nearly impossible task, but here at GIVEMESPORT, we'll give it our best shot. Here are the top wide receivers in this year's 2024 NFL Draft.

Related 2024 3-Round NFL Mock Draft: 2 Weeks To the Draft Edition All eyes are set to shift to the 2024 NFL Draft. We predict several teams, including the Super Bowl champs, to be wheeling and dealing on Day 1.

1 Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State (21 Years Old)

2x Unanimous All-American, 2023 Biletnikoff Award Winner

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Marvin Harrison Jr. is touted by many as a can't miss prospect by many and for good reason. With back-to-back seasons of 14 receiving touchdowns and over 1,200 yards, there was no solution at the college level when it came to slowing down GIVEMESPORT's top-rated prospect.

Harrison offers a tremendous 6'3", 209-pound frame that pairs nicely with his overall body control to track the football through the air and position himself for the catch downfield efficiently without sacrificing his speed and momentum on the snap. Still, when throws need to take him out of rhythm, he shows excellent control to work back and reel in the toss.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Measurements Measurement Harrison Jr. Height 6'3" Weight 209 Arm Length 31 7/8" Hand Size 9"

Trying to find weaknesses in Harrison Jr.'s game would require someone to nitpick with the sole intention of finding flaws, but that can be done. Despite having such a bigger frame on the outside, the Ohio State product is one who wins more with finesse than physicality, and may not have the box out ability of other larger wideouts in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: At the time of the 2024 NFL Draft, Marvin Harrison Jr. ranks sixth all-time in Ohio State history in receptions (155), sixth all-time in receiving yards (2,613), and third all-time in touchdown catches (31).

On top of that, he could be a bit better in yards-after-catch situations, as he isn't necessarily the best at shaking off tackles. So manufactured touches behind the line of scrimmage may be better invested in pass catchers who can create more on their own rather than downfield where Harrison Jr. excels.

Verdict: From the day Marvin Harrison Jr. joins his new NFL team, he should immediately become the offense's primary receiving threat. As far as prospects go, there are very few who have the combination of floor and ceiling that the 21-year-old wideout has to offer. Assuming nothing goes awry, he should be on his way to a very productive career.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Arizona Cardinals

Expected Draft Range: Top 5

Closest NFL Comparison: Julio Jones

2 Rome Odunze, Washington (21 Years Old)

Consensus All-American, FBS leader in receiving yards

Credit: Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

Rome Odunze offers a tremendous 6'3", 212-pound frame and showcased dominance at every level and usage in the passing game. Downfield, he turned 50-50 passes in his favor, boxing out defenders to highpoint the ball at the catchpoint. Underneath, he showed excellent physicality and toughness to pick up extra yardage and plow forward for additional yardage.

He is patient in his approach, but has the body control and play IQ to position himself for the catch effectively, then is difficult to wrap up and bring down thanks to his impressive playspeed and aggression after the catch.

Rome Odunze's Measurments Measurement Odunze Height 6'3" Weight 212 Arm Length 32 1/4" Hand Size 9 1/4" 40-Yard Dash 4.45 10-Yard Split 1.52 Short Shuttle 4.03 3-Cone 6.88 Vertical Jump 39" Broad Jump 124"

It's ridiculous to say about the country's leading receiver in terms of yardage, but Odunze's usage wasn't best-suited to his skill set, so getting him adapted to an entirely different usage in the NFL could result in some growing pains. However, the payoff should be tremendous for the offense's production.

For teams looking to find an extremely twitchy receiver, that isn't so much Odunze's game. Instead, he wins with physicality and control, not necessarily a flaw, but when teams have their pick of countless top wideouts in this class, they could opt for different archetypes that fill that role better.

Verdict: Odunze did it all for the Huskies in his 2023 campaign. Now, he heads off to the NFL as one of the most complete receiver prospects of all time. Don't let his number two spot in these rankings fool you; there is no reason the 21-year-old should be a superstar at the next level.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: New York Jets

Expected Draft Range: Top 10

Closest NFL Comparison: Ja'Marr Chase

3 Malik Nabers, LSU (20 Years Old)

Unanimous All-American, SEC leader in receiving yards

Credit: Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network

As the go-to target for one of the draft's top quarterbacks, Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers was able to light up the college football world with 89 catches, 1,569 yards, and 14 touchdowns. The LSU offense had one of the most dominant downfield passing attacks, and a large part of that was Nabers' ability to generate separation with ease the further he got downfield.

It's easy to notice pro-ready footwork, and Nabers has some of the smoothest in recent memory. His release off the line of scrimmage and breaks at the stem of his routes are crisp and clean, which makes him a safe bet to carry his production over to the NFL.

Paired with that, Nabers does an excellent job of navigating through the field, taking advantage of open space both before and after the catch.

Malik Nabers' Measurements Measurement Nabers Height 6'0" Weight 199 Arm Length 31 3/8" Hand Size 9 7/8" 40-Yard Dash 4.38 10-Yard Split 1.56 Vertical Jump 42" Broad Jump 129" Bench Press 15

Physicality will be the biggest question mark when it comes to Nabers translating his success to the league. At the line of scrimmage, he can get stalled when dealing with press coverage, and those issues can happen when handling contact through his route, or having to work to box out defenders at the catchpoint.

Regarding the player's frame, Nabers is fine from a height-weight standpoint, but his arm length and wingspan are below-average, which hinders his overall catch radius.

Verdict: No matter how these top three receivers are placed in rankings, whoever is third is being disrespected. Nabers should find his footing early in the league thanks to his natural explosiveness and separation skills. For any offense in search of finding a top option, they can count on the LSU product to contribute out the gates and only get better over time.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: New York Giants

Expected Draft Range: Top 10

Closest NFL Comparison: Odell Beckham Jr.

4 Xavier Worthy, Texas (20 Years Old)

Second Team All-American, First Team All-Big 12

Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Obviously, the first thing to mention when discussing Xavier Worthy is the record-setting 4.21 40-Yard Dash time he recorded at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. On tape, that speed is easy to witness, as he has the verticality to take the top off of defenses, but also has the acceleration to start and stop with plenty of juice to produce at all levels of the field.

As a route-runner, Worthy has great bursts at the stem in order to generate separation, and that explosiveness can also be seen in the return game, as the 20-year-old was one of the most dominant return men in the country during his three seasons with the Longhorns.

Additionally, Worthy has shown tremendous growth throughout his collegiate career. After struggling with drops and physicality in 2022, the wideout made tremendous strides in both departments that were easy to see during 2023.

Xavier Worthy's Measurements Measurement Worthy Height 5'11" Weight 165 Arm Length 31 1/8" Hand Size 8 3/4" 40-Yard Dash 4.21 10-Yard Split 1.44 Vertical Jump 41" Broad Jump 131"

Weighing just 165 pounds, Worthy will always have questions of play strength. The majority of his snaps have come on the outside, so its more likely he will face bigger competition on the boundary, and he'll need to find a way to continue to produce against them.

With the ball in the air, Worthy is still a work in progress when it comes to tracking, as he can often have issues locating the football on deep passes to be under the ball as it lands.

Verdict: Many will hesitate at Xavier Worthy due to size and John Ross III not working out in the NFL. But it's important to recognize that speed isn't a bad thing, and Worthy has been a stud from the jump at Texas, that should carry over as heads to the league.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Los Angeles Rams

Expected Draft Range: First Round

Closest NFL Comparison: DeSean Jackson

5 Adonai Mitchell, Texas (21 Years Old)

Second Team All-Big 12, Big 12 leader in receiving TDs

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Size, speed, and fluidity are rare aspects to find in one prospect, but Adonai Mitchell possesses these traits and showcases them on the field routinely. Following the season, Mitchell went and had one of the top outings at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. His frame and nimbleness make him an easy projection on the outside with splash-play ability on any snap.

Mitchell also offers excellent body control, as he is smooth through his routes on the field and gets his frame adjusted to the pass in the air to give himself an easy catch window. With his above-average length, good body, and 39 1/2" vertical, he's got an excellent ability to get up and highpoint the catch on fade routes and downfield.

Adonai Mitchell's Measurements Measurement Mitchell Height 6'2" Weight 205 Arm Length 32 3/8" Hand Size 9" 40-Yard Dash 4.34 10-Yard Split 1.48 Vertical Jump 39 1/2" Broad Jump 136"

The overall motor is one of the biggest questions for Mitchell, as he tends to run hot and cold throughout a game. His routes tend to get a little sloppy, and the 21-year-old even admitted he never runs them at full speed to sustain consistency through the drive.

Mitchell is also a bit limited in terms of yards after the catch, averaging just 3.2 yards after the catch per reception in 2023. He doesn't have the physicality and burst in his running style to shake off defenders and grind out a lot of additional yardage on his own.

Verdict: There are flashes in Adonai Mitchell's game where he looks capable of being a top wideout not just in this draft, but in the NFL as a whole. Yet, he struggles to capture that flash and turn it into routine. A team will be confident enough to bet on themselves to unlock it though, and if they succeed, they could be acquiring a superstar.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Buffalo Bills

Expected Draft Range: First Round

Closest NFL Comparison: CeeDee Lamb / D.J. Chark Fusion

6 Roman Wilson, Michigan (22 Years Old)

Second Team All-Big Ten, 2023 National Champion

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Roman Wilson didn't light up the stat sheet like other receivers in this class, posting 48 catches for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games, but a large part of that way the Wolverines' offensive identity was predicated on their rushing attack. Wilson still managed to tab 24.6% of the team's air yards on the season.

Wilson showcases excellent fluidity both in his routes and in his breaks to be able to create easy separation and flashes soft hands to be one of the more sure-handed pass catchers in this class.

Wilson's processing ability has him finding soft spots in the defense with ease against zone, while his refined technique gets him space against man coverage. His stable and easily translatable play should make him one of the easier hits in this class.

Roman Wilson's Measurements Measurement Wilson Height 5'11" Weight 185 Arm Length 30 3/8" Hand Size 9 3/8" 40-Yard Dash 4.39 10-Yard Split 1.51 Short Shuttle 4.07 3-Cone 6.89 Bench Press 12

Regarding concerns about his game, Wilson is likely limited to slot work in the NFL, and that can limit an offense's flexibility when drawing up plays or acquiring talent. In addition, his smaller stature hurts him when it comes to trying to work into congested areas and keep defenders from making a play on the football.

Additionally, Wilson could stand to improve when it comes to yards after the catch, as he isn't very sturdy against defenders to shake off tackles. Still, as long as he can consistently move the sticks, teams will be more than happy to have him on the field.

Verdict: There may be no receiver outside the 'Big 3' with more promise and dependability in this class than Michigan's Roman Wilson. With his pro-ready route-running and extremely dependable hands, the 22-year-old should be able to make an impact immediately in the league.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Los Angeles Chargers

Expected Draft Range: Second Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Tyler Lockett

7 Brian Thomas Jr., LSU (21 Years Old)

Third Team All-American, FBS leader in receiving TDs

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

At 6'3" with 4.33 speed, Brian Thomas Jr. has some of the best size-to-speed conversion in the league, making him extremely difficult to handle for any secondary. Unfortunately for defenses around the league, he also boasts an excellent catch radius with near 33-inch arms and a 38.5-inch vertical that lets him get up in the air for a chance to bring down the pass.

Big and fast is scary enough, but it's not just vertically that Thomas Jr. can produce. He has impressive fluidity for a player of his frame and can operate in the underneath game with some nice breaks out of his routes that, once further developed, could make him dangerous in the league.

Brian Thomas Jr.'s Measurements Measurements Thomas Jr. Height 6'3" Weight 209 Arm Length 32 3/4" Hand Size 9 3/4" 40-Yard Dash 4.33 10-Yard Split 1.52 Vertical Jump 38 1/2" Broad Jump 126" Bench Press 11

For as much as Thomas Jr. offers as a vertical threat, there are still aspects to his game that need refinement. The first will be working in physicality, as currently Thomas Jr. can struggle when trying to go up and get the ball, and is much more efficient at receiving the ball in rhythm when working deep.

Coupled with that, Thomas Jr. needs to do a better job of tracking the football and getting his body aligned with the catch to make reeling in the football easier for himself. Assuming he is able to take those steps in the downfield game, he could be one of the more dangerous deep threats in the league.

Verdict: Thomas jr. was the second option in the LSU passing attack, but you could hardly classify his play as 'taking the back seat'. Now off to the NFL, he has some of the most enticing natural gifts that will no doubt win over front offices and get his name called sometime on night one of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Pittsburgh Steelers

Expected Draft Range: First Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Christian Watson

8 Devontez Walker, North Carolina (22 Years Old)

Third Team All-ACC, Third in ADOT of qualified 2024 NFL Draft WRs (18.2)

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

After missing the first four games of the season, Devontez Walker was granted eligibility to play and joined the Tar Heels for the remainder of the regular season. In just eight games, he contributed 41 receptions for 699 yards and seven touchdowns.

Walker is an excellent deep threat with nice build-up speed to stack on top of his defender and create a throwing window over the top that will command safety help from the NFL. His long strides and over 33-inch arms give him an excellent amount of control and ability to find the ball in the air, and he tracks it with ease.

While still developing from a technical standpoint, Walker showcased real upside in limited time, and stepping into an offense four weeks into the year and assuming the top spot is nothing to scoff at. He should be able to build on his success at the next level.

Devontez Walker's Measurements Measurement Walker Height 6'1" Weight 193 Arm Length 33 1/4" Hand Size 9 1/8" 40-Yard Dash 4.36 10-Yard Split 1.54 Short Shuttle 4.30 Vertical Jump 40 1/2" Broad Jump 134"

Walker has some great build-up speed, but his suddenness as a wideout can be limited, which hinders his effectiveness in the quick game. That same lack of burst can be seen in his yards after the catch production, as the UNC product averaged only 2.8 yards after the catch per reception in 2023.

A large part of Walker's game that will need to continue to develop is his overall play strength. While he's got excellent tracking on throws downfield, he can have issues getting through his route when dealing with contact in coverage, and struggles to utilize his frame to keep defenders out of the throwing window. Improving this element could take his game to another level.

Verdict: Few receivers had the impact on their team's passing attack that Devontez Walker did for the Tar Heels. While he still has plenty of growth needed to be a consistent contributor, he has the traits that should stick around and produce for an offense.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: New England Patriots

Expected Draft Range: Second - Third Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Jeremy Maclin Lite

9 Troy Franklin, Oregon (21 Years Old)

Second Team All-American, First Team All-Pac-12, Pac-12 leader in receiving TDs

Credit: Abigail Dollins / USA TODAY NETWORK

At 6'2" with long strides and great speed, Troy Franklin showcased excellent verticality in the passing game for the Oregon Ducks in 2023 and helped the team have one of the most productive passing offenses in the country as a result. Despite his long, lanky frame, Franklin is actually impressively nimble, allowing himself to get in and out of cuts with nice bursts, and he generates easy separation as a result.

After the catch, he uses that same fluidity to quickly work up field and capitalize on space to pick up additional yardage and help add to his production totals, which were stellar this past season, posting 81 receptions, 1,383 yards, and 14 touchdowns in 13 contests.

Troy Franklin's Measurements Measurements Franklin Height 6'2" Weight 176 Arm Length 31 7/8" Hand Size 8 3/4" 40-Yard Dash 4.41 10-Yard Split 1.61 Short Shuttle 4.31 3-Cone 6.90 Vertical Jump 39" Broad Jump 124"

At 176 pounds, Franklin has an extremely thin frame, and bigger-bodied defenders can give him trouble at the line of scrimmage and through his route. In addition, working at the catch point in traffic is an issue there, too. Adding mass and filling out his frame will go a long way toward Franklin's chances of carrying his production over from Oregon.

With the ball in the air, Franklin also has some issues in terms of tracking and pacing that could lead to some issues in the NFL. He has all the speed and swiftness you could ask for from an athleticism standpoint, but the instinctual play needs to progress or there will be limitations.

Verdict: Franklin checks off so many boxes that he's undoubtedly worth picking early in this draft, but he has real issues in terms of natural receiving tracking that will need to be refined if he wants to continue his production at the next level.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Carolina Panthers

Expected Draft Range: First - Second Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Jameson Williams / Marquez Valdes-Scantling Fusion

10 Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington (22 Years Old)

Pac-12 Champion, Second option in FBS leading passing offense

While many have tabbed the LSU receiving duo as the best in college football, Rome Odunze and Ja'Lynn Polk put together quite the 2023 campaign and it's definitely up for debate. Polk himself tabbed an impressive 69 receptions for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns en route to the Washington Huskies winning the Pac-12 and making it all the way to the College Football Playoff National Championship before losing to Michigan.

Polk is a smooth operator with in-and-outside versatility. He works with excellent tempo through his routes and excelled in the vertical passing game for the Huskies, while his game may project better in the NFL, getting to utilize his skills more in the short to intermediate passing game.

Polk also has impressive hands that allow him to go up and make catches well even when operating outside his frame. He is a dependable high-floor receiving addition that should entice teams looking to add contributors.

Ja'Lynn Polk's Measurements Measurement Polk Height 6'1" Weight 203 Arm Length 31 3/4" Hand Size 9 3/4" 40-Yard Dash 4.52 10-Yard Split 1.52 Vertical Jump 37 1/2" Broad Jump 129"

Polk is more smooth than explosive, so for teams looking to add a wideout with short-area burst and twitch, he may not be their guy. Additionally, the 22-year-old wideout has some issues when it comes to play strength despite offering decent size. At the catchpoint, he can struggle to battle for the ball, while with the ball in his hands he has trouble taking on contact.

Verdict: Polk played second fiddle to Odunze in the Huskies' passing attack, but that shouldn't overshadow the caliber of prospect he is. His game projects well for the NFL level, and should be able to stick around in the league as a reliable second or third weapon in an NFL offense.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Detroit Lions

Expected Draft Range: Second - Fourth Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Robert Woods

Best of the Rest

This wideout class is deep with enticing weapons

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After 2023, having mid-round rookies like Puka Nacua, Tank Dell, and Dontayvion Wicks all make notable contributions in their first season, there are talented receivers who can contribute from anywhere.

The draft is all about finding players who can execute a team's specific scheme, and front offices aren't afraid to try and play the boards to get the best value on guys they covet. Here are some other names to track through the seven rounds of selections.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft WR Rankings 11-20 Rank WR College Height / Weight Expected Draft Range 11 Malik Washington Virginia 5'8" / 194 Third - Fifth Round 12 Ladd McConkey Georgia 6'0" / 186 First - Second Round 13 Ricky Pearsall Florida 6'1" / 191 Second - Third Round 14 Keon Coleman Florida State 6'3" / 213 Second - Third Round 15 Jermaine Burton Alabama 6'0" / 196 Second - Third Round 16 Tahj Washington USC 5'10" / 174 Fifth - Seventh Round 17 Xavier Legette South Carolina 6'1" / 221 Second - Third Round 18 Jalen McMillan Washington 6'1" / 197 Third - Fourth Round 19 Ainias Smith Texas A&M 5'9" / 190 Fifth - Seventh Round 20 Jamari Thrash Louisville 6'0" / 188 Fifth - Seventh Round

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.