The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here, and the class this year features a strong wide receiver class. The GIVEMESPORT Top 100 Draft Prospects list features 19 wide receivers, with the possibility of three of them going within the first 10 picks. It is possible the best player in the draft class is wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and he should end up becoming a star wherever he is drafted.

In a versatile class, there are multiple players with a variety of skill sets that all help them form their unique individual game. With contested catch wizards, elite route runners, and speedsters, there is more than enough talent to go around.

Some of the players in this class will go on to be stars and the new faces of the NFL. Some players will outplay their draft position on the way to long careers, while others will end up being busts.

It is nearly impossible to perfectly identify which players will end up being which before the draft, but we can take our best shot at figuring out who the stars, sleepers, and slackers are.

Star: Rome Odunze

The Washington wide receiver could be one of the new faces of the position

While Harrison Jr. is the first player many think of when looking at potential stars for this draft class, Rome Odunze has the capability to be a big-time player. At Washington, he was one of the leading catalysts to a championship-caliber offense and impressed with his contested catch ability and elite route running.

Rome Odunze 2023 Stats Category Odunze NCAA Rank Receptions 92 T-6th Yards 1,640 1st Touchdowns 13 T-6th ADOT 16.2 4th Contested Catch Rate 70.8% 4th Drop % 3.9% 21st

Odunze tested exceptionally well at the NFL Combine and his pro day, and had some of the best workout numbers ever for his position.

Fitting the modern-day "power slot" position well, Odunze dominates both man and zone coverage due to his understanding of his route tree, as well as his understanding of how to create space at the last second. Odunze does not usually create great separation off the snap, but when he is in stride with defensive backs, this is where he uses his long arms and large catch radius to haul in passes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Rome Odunze's elite contested catch ability is not just a myth you can see on film, there's tangible evidence too: according to PFF, the Washington wideout led the nation with 17 contested catches in 2023. He also came down with 70.8 of his contested targets on the year, which was fourth in the country.

It is hard to imagine any player in this class being on the same level as Harrison Jr., but Odunze is not as far off as many think.

Sleeper: Xavier Legette

The South Carolina product is being overlooked

When it comes to yard-after-catch ability, Legette is one of the best in the class and uses his physicality to dominate plays. South Carolina utilized Legette perfectly against man coverage, where he could use his physical attributes to create separation against smaller defensive backs.

Legette operated well on mesh concepts and other underneath passing plays where he could catch the ball while still building momentum, picking up speed, and eventually creating explosive plays. He also can use his large frame to win contested deep balls and catch hard to get to passes that many players wouldn't have a chance at.

He still has some work to do with his overall route development and leaves some to be desired with his ability to create separation downfield, but he should be a first-round pick. Most major mock drafts and draft sites have him as a mid-second-round pick, but just his ability to create explosive plays alone should have him in the conversation to be a first-round player.

Slacker: Xavier Worthy

The Texas standout has all the speed in the world, but there is more to being a solid NFL wide receiver than being fast

Xavier Worthy was the talk of the football world when he set an NFL Combine testing record with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash. The news set social media ablaze and had many declaring Worthy deserving of a first-round selection.

With the ridiculous 40-time, solid career production at Texas, and explosive play capability that was put on display week in and week out, it would seem likely that Worthy should be high on everyone's draft board.

The biggest area of concern for Worthy's game is his size and how he will function against larger, more physical corners in the NFL. Height and size are not the end-all-be-all for wide receivers, but at 5'11" and 165 pounds, Worthy could face some issues early on in his career.

Xavier Worthy 2023 Stats Category Worthy Receptions 75 Receiving Yards 1,014 Receiving TDs 5 aDoT 10.3 Contested Catch Rate 25% Drop % 6.9%

The largest issue is that he is more likely to suffer injuries throughout the course of his career if he is not able to add some size and prepare for the physicality of the NFL game. His size could also limit his ability to beat press coverage off the snap, which would neutralize his speed.

Worthy is a solid route runner and his speed will always make him an attractive player to draft, but his red flags should not be ignored, because they could come back to be what defines his career.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.