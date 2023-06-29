ESPN analyst Herm Edwards has named his team that he believes could upset the applecart and make a surprise run at making the playoffs this year.

One of the best things about the NFL, is that it’s a league that does its absolute best to try and keep things on a level playing field and try to keep the fans on their toes. Every team has the chance to make a run towards success every year, and sometimes they can come out of nowhere.

Last year is a great example, where a number of teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles were able to defy the ESPN Football Power Index odds before the season and make it into the playoffs, with the latter two facing off in the NFC Championship game.

It’s more than likely that this year will once again see some teams that many people didn’t think would make the playoffs find their way into it, and former NFL head coach Herm Edwards has given his thoughts on who the thinks it is going to be.

Herm Edwards hints towards the AFC North for his surprise team

Speaking on ESPN’s NFL Live (starting at 0:19), Edwards believed that the Pittsburgh Steelers were a team that are primed to make a run this season, pointing to quarterback Kenny Pickett and his turnaround last year as one of the key factors that will serve as the backbone to a good year:

I go off the momentum they gained last year. When you think about their quarterback Kenny Pickett, he threw a bunch of interceptions early, in the last eight weeks of the season he only threw one, so this team gained confidence. I think they have a Hall of Fame coach in Mike Tomlin, he has the pulse of his football team, they play hard for him, he's a great motivator, and they've got some talent on defense too.

So I think this team is primed. We talk about Cincinnati, the Ravens all the time. Don't forget about the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're just sitting there and they’re listening to everybody talk. The Pittsburgh Steelers, it's their turn to make a run now.

The numbers certainly do backup Edwards’ remarks about Pickett, you just have to hope that there is some form of momentum going into this season and that it wasn’t totally ruined by the fact their season ended just as things had managed to turn around.

But if that momentum is still there, and their defnese can get back to their usual ways (which will be helped by T.J. Watt staying healthy all year), then there’s no reason to think the Steelers can’t make the playoffs, and even go on a deep run.