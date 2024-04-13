Highlights Jayden Daniels' draft stock is rising post-Heisman, with some scouts pointing to his potential to be the top QB in the 2024 draft class.

Scouts have praised Daniels' athleticism, arm talent, and processing skills, though they caution against his decision-making.

Daniels might surpass Drake Maye as the 2nd overall pick in the NFL Draft, though Caleb Williams remains the top prospect in the class.

Jayden Daniels is fresh off a Heisman Trophy campaign at LSU, and all expectations are that he'll be one of the first two or three quarterbacks selected at this month's NFL Draft.

Those other two quarterbacks who are vying for the top selections - Caleb Williams of USC and Drake Maye of UNC - have more or less been considered the top two signal callers in the class since the start of last season. Now, though, Daniels is rising up draft boards late in the process.

One personnel executive, when speaking to Ben Standig of The Athletic, claimed Daniels was certainly the second-best quarterback in the class behind Williams, with the chance to be the best one when all is said and done:

"He [Daniels] could end up being the best one. Good athlete and arm talent. I think he sees it and can process. Big drop-off after him and Williams."

The praise was effusive from each of the scouts in Standig's piece, which mirrors the rise of Daniels' stock in the eyes of the national media over the last three months. Though this time of year is replete with smokescreens and false reports as teams try to keep their true draft intentions hidden, it's impossible to ignore the hype and buzz surrounding the LSU product.

Related Scouts Say Jayden Daniels Has 'Drastically Improved' As He Climbs Draft Boards The Heisman Trophy Winner's draft stock is on the rise as he continues to impress scouts with his ability and poise.

Scout: Daniels "Is So Much Better Than Maye"

The Heisman Trophy winner could leapfrog the UNC product to be the 2nd overall pick

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the lofty praise Daniels has been receiving, he's not a flawless prospect. He didn't have a truly great season until last year, his second with LSU and his fifth while in college (he played three seasons for Arizona State before transferring prior to 2022).

Scouts have cautioned against his decision-making skills and occasional desire to play hero-ball, with Justin Fields serving as a common comparison in the pre-draft process.

Still, Daniels' raw talent is simply overwhelming evaluators. One NFL assistant coach believes firmly in him as the QB2 in the class, going so far as to say that he's leaps and bounds ahead of the other expected first-round signal callers.

"Daniels is so good. … He is so much better than Maye and [J.J.] McCarthy. It’s not even close. Daniels can play NFL football right now."

Daniels has shown out since arriving on campus in Baton Rouge, throwing for 57 touchdowns against just seven interceptions over the last two seasons, and his 11.7 yards per passing attempt were first in the nation. He's also a smart scrambler with tremendous eyes in the open field, often creating extra yardage where he can, as evidenced by his whopping 8.4 yards per carry last season.

There are certainly reasons to be cautious with a quarterback who didn't truly look the part until his fifth season (see: Kenny Pickett), but Daniels is an athletic marvel whose improvement was gradual rather than exponential. His upside is massive, though whatever team drafts him will have to exercise patience (a rare commodity in the modern NFL) as he adjusts to the speed and complexity of the pro level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, Jayden Daniels led the country in third-down passing conversion rate (i.e., the amount of third-down passes that resulted in first downs) at 48.21%, just barely ahead of Michigan's J.J. McCarthy (48.10%).

In GIVEMESPORT's most recent mock draft, Daniels is projected to go second overall to the Washington Commanders. That pairing is becoming more and more of a consensus as the draft nears, especially due to Daniels' fit within offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's up-tempo, Air Raid scheme. Should Washington pass on his potential in favor of Maye's higher floor, Daniels will almost certainly fall no lower than third overall (held by the New England Patriots).

Source: Ben Standig

All stats are courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise.