The league's broadcast partners are intrigued by the storylines surrounding Aaron Rodgers' return from injury and his oddball behavior off the field.

Despite the tall prime-time total, the league may not be optimistic about the Jets' playoff chances.

Last season, the NFL was left holding the bag when the New York Jets played all but four snaps of their five prime-time games without quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Despite how things unfolded, the league decided to grant New York a league-high six prime-time appearances in 2024.

According to Mike North, the NFL's VP of Broadcast Planning, the league's TV associates were once again "all-in on the Jets" this go-round, and believe the franchise is essentially going to provide what they were expecting in 2023, just one year later:

It's an awful lot of prime-time games... but, obviously, I feel like Jets kind of owe us one... when [our broadcast partners] came to us early in the process talking about what storylines they want to focus on early in the season, obviously Aaron Rodgers' return was a key one for everybody.

North's comments came on a Thursday afternoon conference call with reporters, including ESPN's Rich Cimini.

New York plays in prime time in two of the season's first three weeks and on six occasions through Week 11 in 2024. That number of night games is the largest total for any team across the opening 11 weeks since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

NFL Doesn't Know How Good The Jets Will Be

They weren't confident enough to put them in late-year prime time contests

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

North applauded New York for being "feisty" and winning seven games without Rodgers, a four-time MVP, last year. He also noted their improved roster as a reason for confidence in them being a competitive, entertaining outfit this season. However, the league's actions speak louder than their words.

There are 12 teams scheduled to appear in five or more prime-time affairs following Wednesday's schedule release. Every one of them made the playoffs a season ago except the Jets and Cincinnati Bengals, who finished 9-8 in spite of Joe Burrow's multiple ailments and placement in the AFC North, which provided three of the conference's seven postseason squads in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Bengals combined with their division mates - the Baltimore Ravens (13-4), Cleveland Browns (11-6) and Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) to make the 2023 AFC North the first NFL division to have every member post a winning record since 1935, when the league featured only nine franchises.

Each of those dozen organizations (seen below) also has at least one prime-time showing on their slate post-Thanksgiving, except New York. The AFC's incredible depth plays a role in the uncertainty surrounding the 2024 Jets' ceiling, but it is still shocking to see them lacking both a December and January night game.

Playing Under The Lights: Most 2024 Prime-Time Games Franchise Prime-Time Appearances Cowboys 6 49ers 6 Jets 6 Bengals 5 Bills 5 Chiefs 5 Dolphins 5 Eagles 5 Lions 5 Packers 5 Rams 5 Ravens 5

While this is currently the case, North made sure to mention New York could still find themselves in a late-season prime-time meeting or two, courtesy of flex scheduling.

When discussing their outlook for the bright lights, he added, "hopefully [Rodgers] stays healthy, and hopefully, they're relevant." Jets fans will be hoping the same as we inch ever closer to the start of the season in September.

