Denver selected Nix, and will look for him to be their long-term answer at quarterback.

Sean Payton's offense seems to fit Nix well, and there are reasons to think he'll succeed in Denver.

During the top-half of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, quarterbacks started flying off the board. The first three picks were kind of obvious, but when the Atlanta Falcons took Michael Penix Jr. with the 8th overall pick, it put a lot of pressure on teams further down the board that still needed a quarterback.

One of those teams was the Denver Broncos. They knew they needed a quarterback, but before the draft they likely expected to be able to select someone like Penix Jr. or Bo Nix at the end of the first round, or the beginning of the second round. Instead, the Falcons' pick really pushed the urgency for quarterbacks, and the Broncos ended up selecting Nix with the 12th overall pick.

One NFL executive has high expectations for Nix in Denver:

I’m betting on it (succeeding) heavily...Bo has experience, he has enough arm talent and I think he is going to do what he is coached to do. Sean Payton’s system is optimal for him. Bo is not going to go off-script as much as Russ was going to do. Look, I don’t want him to be successful, but I think he is going to be legit there.

Nix does have some tools that will translate well to the NFL level. He fits the perfect mold for his new Head Coach Sean Payton, who has had success with former quarterbacks that have similar skill sets.

Does Nix Stand a Chance To Succeed in Denver?

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

While Nix doesn't have as high of a ceiling as guys like J.J. McCarthy, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye, his floor is very similar, or maybe even higher. While he might not end up being as great as some of those players, there are signs that he's more ready for the NFL at the moment.

Bo Nix Stats at Oregon Stat Category 2022 2023 Completion Percentage 71.9% 77.4% Passing Yards 3,593 4,508 Passing TD's 29 45 Rushing Yards 510 234 Rushing TD's 14 6

Nix has really put together some impressive statistics, most notably during his 2023 season. Nix was incredible, with his 77.4% completion percentage and 45 passing touchdowns standing out. Nix only threw three interceptions during the 2023 season as well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During the 2023 season, Bo Nix led the nation in pass completions (364), pass completion percentage (77.4), passing touchdowns (45), and finished second in passing yards (4,508) and passer rating (188.3).

As a quarterback, Nix has an NFL-mold. He is very accurate, and can layer throws across all parts of the field. He's consistent in his mechanics, doesn't hold the ball and stay in the pocket too long, and has a quick release to avoid fumbling the ball or getting it batted down in the pocket. Nix is also an exceptional athlete. The play is never over for him, as his escapeability is unmatched. Early in his collegiate career, that could get him into trouble. However, he learned to be smart in these situations during his time at Oregon.

Now, Nix did operate a relatively simple offense while at Oregon, one that didn't ask him to do too much on his own. Because of that, there are concerns about his ability to make plays at the NFL-level. One executive thinks Payton's system will fit Nix well, though:

I’m not a Bo Nix fan, but if anybody can get something out of him, Sean could... He’ll program that kid to do exactly what he wants every week. It won’t be enough the first year, but Sean will buy a third year to develop the kid and see if he can get him through.

Payton's offense will likely fit Nix's skill set well. It involves a lot of simple reads and shorter plays, something Nix excelled at during his time at Oregon. Denver has already drafted his college teammate, Troy Franklin, so there will be some familiarity for him there as well.

Denver didn't really have a choice during the draft. At the 12th pick, Nix was the only one of the top quarterbacks remaining. Still, this NFL executive thinks he'll be a perfect fit in Denver. When looking at the situation, there are a lot of signs that point to that being true.

Source: The Athletic

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.