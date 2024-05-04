Highlights NFL trades are uncommon, especially between rivals, which is why the Bills-Chiefs draft-day trade turned heads.

The Bills sent the 28th pick to Kansas City in exchange for the 32nd pick, and then traded back again for the 33rd selection.

Buffalo drafted Keon Coleman, and they hope Josh Allen can elevate his talent, as well as the rest of the surrounding offense.

Trades are already rare in the NFL, especially compared to some of the other major North-American sports. Those trades are especially rare between divisional rivals, as NFL teams tend to be very stingy about the idea of helping out their rivals in any way.

For that reason, a lot of people were confused when the Buffalo Bills decided to trade with the Kansas City Chiefs during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bills originally had the 28th overall pick, and Kansas City owned pick No. 32. Buffalo traded back, allowing the Chiefs to move up four spots, and select Xavier Worthy. This turned heads, especially because the Bills also needed a receiver, yet allowed the Chiefs to take one in their place.

However, according to one anonymous NFL executive, people shouldn't worry about that:

No, you can’t worry about that... What are we getting? If that’s the best deal, we don’t give a s— who it is.

This executive puts it pretty simply, and he explains that the only thing that really matters in this situation is the return from the trade. In this trade, Buffalo ended up receiving the 32nd pick, as well as the 95th overall pick, and a seventh rounder.

What Reasons Did the Bills Have To Make This Trade?

Buffalo seemed to get the receiver they wanted anyway, and they'll hope Josh Allen can raise the surrounding talent

While Buffalo allowed the Chiefs to get the player they wanted, they at least got the guy they wanted, also. Buffalo ended up trading again, with the Carolina Panthers, moving down one spot, and giving them the 32nd selection to move down one spot. Buffalo used the 33rd overall pick on Keon Coleman, allowing them to fill their need at receiver anyway. Coleman ended up being the guy they wanted all along, another executive claimed:

It looks like they didn’t want a little guy in cold weather — ‘We’re a tough run team now... The risk is that Coleman is going to be covered. Those guys are making contested catches, and that is hard to do over and over again unless you are DeAndre Hopkins.

The "little guy" this executive is referring to is likely Worthy, who stands at 6'1", 160 lbs. This executive seems to imply that Coleman's size and toughness would suit him better in the cold weather in Buffalo, which could have been a deciding factor for the Bills.

Keon Coleman's Physical Testing Numbers Measurement Coleman Percentile of All Drafted WRs Since 1987 Height 6'3 90th Weight 213lbs 86th Vertical Leap 38" 88th Broad Jump 127" 90th 40-Yard Dash 4.64 32nd 10-Yard Dash 1.54 87th

However, there are also concerns about Coleman, as the executive noted, about his ability to gain separation. Coleman can make tough, contested catches, but isn't able to consistently get open through his route tree. As the executive alludes to, this can be something that is hard to sustain at the NFL level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In the 2023 season, the Bills' offense had 4,306 total receiving yards. Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis combined for 1,929 of those yards, which was good enough for 44.7% of the offenses' total receiving yards.

As a result, the Bills' 2024 campaign will likely come down to the level of play of their star quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen has spent most of his career having Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis to throw the ball to, and this year neither of them will be in town. As a result, the Bills are going to have to count on Allen being able to raise the skill level of the surrounding offense, which the same anonymous executive alluded to:

There is now a big difference in the speed around Patrick Mahomes compared to the speed around Josh Allen,” another exec said. “Buffalo is saying, ‘Josh, it is up to you to raise the level of the skill around you,’ which is great, but we’ll see if he is able to do that.

He's right, there is a big difference in speed between the two offenses. In the 2023 season, Kansas City had a ton of questions regarding their offense, aside from Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Rashee Rice at various points in the season. We saw Mahomes being able to elevate the offense anyway, and carry them on his back at points throughout the year.

Now, Allen will have to do the same. He'll have far less firepower available than he's used to, and will have to do the same thing Mahomes was able to do last year. However, the Bills clearly thought that Coleman was the best fit of the receivers available to them, and they'll hope he can become a reliable threat at Allen's disposal.

In that light, it makes sense that they traded back twice to get him, even though they allowed the Chiefs to come up and get their guy as a result.

