Highlights The NFL has extended their longstanding partnership with football manufacturer Wilson Sporting Goods.

Wilson will now provide the official football of the league's international flag football programs on top of the NFL itself.

The NFL and Wilson have one of the longest relationships in recorded history, but are outdone by three century-long duos.

Football manufacturers who hoped "The Duke" would be disappearing from the NFL landscape were just dealt some pretty deflating news.

On Thursday afternoon, the league and Wilson Sporting Goods announced an extended and expanded partnership agreement. The renewed vows continue what has been a longstanding relationship between the two entities and make it even stronger through the integration of Wilson as the official football of the NFL's international flag football programs.

Today, Wilson unveiled a massively upgraded facility in Ada, Ohio -- where each of the league's footballs are hand-made through a 20-step process -- that reportedly doubles the capacity of their previous plant. Kevin Murphy, the global general manager of Team Sports for Wilson, says the organization is excited to keep helping the NFL increase football's international reach.

Wilson and the NFL are one of the most iconic relationships in sports, dating back over 80 years. Since then, Wilson has been part of every snap, pass and touchdown in NFL history. We are thrilled to build upon this partnership as we continue to work with the league on growing the game globally and open opportunities for everyone to be part of the sport.

The NFL and Wilson first partnered in 1941, making this their 84th year together. Surprisingly, it is not the longest-active sports relationship. And barring a cancelation of epic proportion, it likely never will be.

What Are The Longest Sporting Partnerships?

The most iconic tennis tournament takes the cake

What if I told you two of the NFL's longest active relationships -- Wilson (84 years) and Gatorade (41 years) -- barely combine to eclipse what's widely recognized as the longest-running sports sponsorship? According to most publications, Wimbledon and sporting goods company Slazenger AB have been in cahoots since 1902, meaning no living person has ever seen a tennis ball made by someone other than Slazenger grace the grass of The Championships.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Gatorade is the official drink of nearly every major sporting league in the United States, including the NFL, MLB, NBA/WNBA and NHL. The PGA Tour, NASCAR and NCAA all subscribe to Powerade for their thirst-quenching needs.

Coca-Cola has been partnered with the Olympic Games for nearly 100 years, and has sponsored the Games' torch relay for more than three decades. They will hit the one-century mark in 2027, and are planning big things to celebrate in 2028, when the Games' return to the United States for the first time since the winter rendition occurred in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2002.

While Coca-Cola and the Olympics will reach 100 years soon, they'll be beaten there by the Ford Motor Company and Geelong Football Club, who intend to mark their crossing of the three-digit threshold in 2025. Wilson and the NFL still have 17 years left to navigate for their own centennial, but when you're married this long, it's likely neither side is going anywhere.

