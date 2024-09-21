Key Takeaways Aaron Rodgers voted most annoying player by fans due to outspokenness.

Dallas Cowboys voted most annoying visiting fans, followed by Eagles.

Fans get annoyed by obstructing views and yelling at games.

A survey of over 3,000 NFL fans was conducted by the Action Network, with the questions centered around the most annoying parts of football.

As football fans, we all carry strong opinions on certain players, teams, fanbases, rules and many other things surrounding the game.

The Action Network's survey asked the following questions to fans:

Which NFL team’s visiting fans do you find the most annoying?

Which behaviors do you find the most annoying while attending an NFL game?

How much do you agree or disagree that your actions during game week can affect the performance of your NFL team?

Which NFL player do you find the most annoying off of the field?

Some answers are likely the same ones you're thinking of off the top of your head. Let's get to what the survey found.

Related 10 Biggest Celebrity NFL Fans Is Taylor Swift the biggest celebrity NFL fan? You be the judge based on this top 10 list.

Aaron Rodgers Voted Most Annoying Player, Cowboys Voted Most Annoying Visiting Fans

Other topics included fan superstitions and behaviors.

© Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Among the questions asked to fans was 'who is the most annoying player off the field?' and in a landslide, Aaron Rodgers took most of the votes.

Following Rodgers was Travis Kelce , Odell Beckham Jr., Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott .

Most Annoying Player (as voted by fans) Player Total Votes Aaron Rodgers 27% Travis Kelce 17% Odell Beckham Jr. 10% Patrick Mahomes 8% Dak Prescott 5%

Rodgers' outspoken stance on various political and cultural issues likely landed him the top spot on this list. The responses varied across different fanbases, and unsurprisingly, Chicago Bears fans had the strongest dislike of Rodgers, likely due to his long tenure in Green Bay.

As for Kelce, it could be due to his high-energy persona, or it could just be due to his very public relationship with pop star Taylor Swift .

Dallas Cowboys Fans Voted as Most Annoying Visiting Fans

America's Team gets America's ire.

© Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In another result that won't shock most, the Dallas Cowboys were voted as having the most annoying visiting fans, followed by their division rival Philadelphia Eagles .

Most Annoying Visiting Fanbase (as voted by fans) Team Total Votes Dallas Cowboys 20% Philadelphia Eagles 9% Las Vegas Raiders 8% Green Bay Packers 7% Pittsburgh Steelers 6%

All five of these fanbases travel extremely well, and have fans scattered across the country, so it's of little surprise that home fans would find them antagonizing when they stroll into another team's home.

The fans were divided by fanbases, and unsurprisingly, the share of votes for Cowboys fans increased when division rivals fans like the Giants, Commanders and Eagles were polled.

What Are Some Annoying Fan Habits on Gameday?

Obstructing views and yelling at opposing fans top the list.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Other topics asked of football fans included annoying fan behaviors and favorite rituals/superstitions heading into gameday.

Here's what the survey broke down as far as most annoying behaviors by fans at a game.

Most Annoying Behaviors By Fans on Gameday Behavior Vote Share Obstructing other fans' view 52% Yelling at/taunting other fans 50% Cursing/inappropriate language 46% Spilling food/drinks 39% Not standing/removing hat for national anthem 37% Repeatedly entering and exiting their seating area 35% Yelling at the team 21% Over-the-top displays of public affection 18% Loud chewing 15% Mid-game proposals 10%

As it turns out, fans get annoyed when other fans repeatedley obstruct their view and yell/taunt during a game, as if they're the ones on the field playing. I'll have to place a vote for every one of these.

Who Are The Most Superstitious Fans?

These fans believe their actions influence the game's results.

Superstition runs deep for many fans. Whether it's turning your hat backwards when your team is trailing by a lot, wearing a different jersey, or avoiding visits to the bathroom, fans at one point or another have adopted a superstition at some point in their life, believing it influences the outcome of a game.

As far as breaking it down by fan base, here's what the survey showed:

Most Superstitious Fan Bases Fan Base Believe Their Actions Influence Results Tennessee Titans 49% Buffalo Bills 45% Atlanta Falcons 44% Cincinnati Bengals 44% Indianapolis Colts 44%

As a Tennessee Titans fan, let me state for the record, I'm not among the 49%. Having been a fan for over 20 years, the team has remained in mediocrity for the majority of my life, with the occasional bright spot. None of my rituals have ever worked.

Ironically, four of the five most superstitious fan bases support a team that has never won a Super Bowl. And the Colts have only won one since moving to Indianapolis.

What do you make of the survey overall? How would you respond to the following questions?

Who has the most annoying visiting fans?

What are the most annoying behaviors by fans at a live game?

Do you believe your actions can influence the outcome of a game?

Who's the most annoying NFL player?

Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Action Network