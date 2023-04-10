Joe Burrow has been put on a higher pedestal than Patrick Mahomes by former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer, and people have been up in arms over it.

We are arguably in something of a ‘golden age’ of quarterbacks right now, with a whole host of players having the argument that they can be the best in the league, whether that be Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen or maybe even Jalen Hurts.

There are a number of ways that you can categorise the debate, whether ot be through ‘the eye test’ (so what you can see on the field), whether it is the number of yards that they put up, or maybe it’s the awards that they win (some of which, like Super Bowls are team awards, but given the role of a quarterback, it’s usually seen as a pretty big indicator of how well a player is doing).

And if you were to look at those three categories, you might lean towards the idea that Mahomes is currently the best in the game. Whilst the eye test is up for debate, last season he led the league in both passing yards with 5,250 and touchdowns with 41 on his way to winning league MVP (the second in his career), and the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, it seems as though that isn’t enough for some people to put him as the best in the league.

Carson Palmer rolling with Joe Burrow over Patrick Mahomes

Speaking on The QB Room Podcast (quoted by NFL.com), former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer (his former team is very important to note), that current Bengals man Burrow is the best in the league right now, proclaiming that consistency is what puts him over the top in his eyes:

I think Joe (Burrow) is the best quarterback in the league. I know Patrick (Mahomes) is phenomenal, but I just think Joe's more consistent. He's more consistent. He's more accountable to run the system and the play that's called and not feel like, 'Well, he didn't win last time and get open for me, so I'm gonna do it with my feet,' and then before you know it, you're sacked for a four-yard loss because you tried to make two or three guys miss.

Carson Palmer gets a kicking for his take on Burrow and Mahomes

Let’s just say that his views didn’t go down too well with people on Twitter when they saw them flash across their timeline:

Now Burrow is a fine quarterback and part of the reason the Bengals are where they are right now in contending for titles, but for Palmer to put Burrow above Mahomes based on the body of work that each of them have in the league, that’s just a step too far.