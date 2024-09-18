Key Takeaways With Isiah Pacheco hitting the IR after an injury in Week 2, the Kansas City Chiefs brought in Kareem Hunt to add some depth at the running back position.

Hunt has been in the league for quite a while now, but still provides some decent fantasy football value.

With Hunt in the picture, what's the fantasy football forecast looking like for the Chiefs' play-makers in 2024?

In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Kareem Hunt signed with his former team, the Cleveland Browns , after their starting running back went down with a serious leg injury.

For Hunt, history repeats itself.

In Week 2 of the 2024 season, the Kansas City Chiefs ' starting running back, Isiah Pacheco , also went down with a serious leg injury . He was placed on the IR as a result, and he's expected to end up missing six weeks, at least. With a new need for depth at the position, Kansas City signed Hunt to their practice squad.

Hunt is returning to the team where he began his career, back in 2017. He won't get all the touches at running back, but he showed that he could still be a valuable player with the Browns last year, and should get a decent number of touches, especially until Pacheco returns from his injury. Here's how his return might impact his own fantasy value, as well as some other options on the Chiefs' roster.

What Does Hunt's Fantasy Value Look Like?

Despite joining the Browns midseason, Hunt managed to put together a decent fantasy season in 2023

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports



Since Hunt didn't participate in training camp or the preseason, once he was signed by the Browns last year, it did take him a little time to get into rhythm. His first two performances, in Weeks 3 and 4, he totaled just 6.7 combined points.

Once he found his rhythm, though, Hunt really settled in on the Browns offense. He rattled off three straight double-digit performances in terms of points, with 16.1, 15.1 and 13.7 in Weeks 6, 7 and 8 respectively. While Hunt would only top double digits one more time throughout the season, he remained a decent depth option in terms of fantasy, scoring nine points four more times.

Kareem Hunt's 2023 Season Stat Hunt Games 15 Carries 135 Rushing Yards 411 Yards per Attempt 3.0 Rushing TD 9 Receptions 15 Receiving Yards 84 Fantasy Points 118.5

Hunt managed to put together a decent season fantasy-wise, scoring 118.5 points, good enough for RB41. 41st at his position doesn't scream excellence, but Hunt was the second back on the team, with Jerome Ford holding down the lead-back role throughout the season.

Hunt also joined two weeks into the season, and wasn't completely up to speed until Week 6. Once he found his footing, he became a very solid depth option for his fantasy managers.

It's also important to note that Hunt was on an offense that was mostly one-dimensional. Up until Joe Flacco 's magical run at the end of the regular season, the Browns really struggled to throw the football throughout the year.

With teams knowing Cleveland wanted to run the ball, it was hard for Hunt to get much going, evidenced by his three yards per attempt. Hunt's nine rushing touchdowns made up for that a bit, though.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite not being a lead-back, Hunt was a frequent flyer in the end zone in 2023. His nine rushing touchdowns were tied for the 11th-most in the league. Of all running backs with at least nine rushing touchdowns that year, Hunt had the least carries, with 135.

As for the Chiefs in 2024, it will likely be the same story. Hunt is joining the team late, and will take some time to get up to speed. The Chiefs also have Carson Steele , Samaje Perine and Keaontay Ingram ahead of Hunt on the depth chart, so don't expect him to make an impact instantly.

Still, the value is there. Hunt won't win you a fantasy championship, and he's not a season-long starter. However, as evidenced last year, he is definitely capable of being a valuable player as a spot-starter in certain weeks. His 2024 season with the Chiefs will likely have a similar impact.

What About the Chiefs' Other RBs?

The subtraction of Pacheco, and addition of Hunt changed things for Perine, Steele and Ingram

Getty Images

While Hunt is a slightly bigger name than some of the other players on Kansas City's roster, there is some fantasy value alongside some of the Chiefs' other running backs as well. Pacheco has dominated the reps in the Chiefs' backfield, so we haven't really gotten a chance to see any of these guys in a significant role yet.

Aside from Hunt, the most interesting member of Kansas City's backfield is Steele. Steele is the only other running back on the roster to get a carry this season besides Pacheco, so it's reasonable to expect he'll see the biggest role in the first week or two with Pacheco out.

With that in mind, Steele was one of the hottest names on the fantasy waiver wire this week after Pacheco's injury. While the signing of Hunt could limit his opportunities a little bit, if you've already picked Steele up, you shouldn't worry too much.

In 2023, although Hunt already had a better career resume than Ford, he couldn't pry the lead-back role away from him. That situation could repeat itself this season in Kansas City. Steele has done a solid job with his chances this season. Although his 27 yards on nine carries isn't extremely impressive, he's had some nice moments as a pro.

Perine is on the depth chart as well, but it doesn't seem like he'll get more attempts than Steele. Perine hasn't gotten a carry yet this season, and has just two receptions for 13 yards this year. There's little doubt he'll get a larger role with Pacheco on the sideline, but it doesn't seem like the Chiefs would prefer him as the first option over Steele.

Another player that must be mentioned is Ingram. Ingram was a late round pick by the Arizona Cardinals back in 2022, and he's yet to make much of an impact in the league, with just 134 yards on 62 attempts throughout his two years as a pro. He was signed to the Chiefs' active roster with Pacheco's injury.

Now, it's very unlikely that Ingram gets a bigger role than Steele or Perine, at least at first. All he needs is a chance, though, and with a big week or two his role could increase significantly. It's almost guaranteed that he's still available in your fantasy league, so Ingram could be worth taking a shot at.

At the end of the day, the addition of Hunt could take some chances away from these guys, but he probably won't occupy a lead role in the backfield. Hunt is also on the practice squad. While he could make a bigger impact over the course of the full season, Steele, Perine and Ingram will all be better fantasy options for the next week or two.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all fantasy data courtesy of FantasyPros unless stated otherwise.