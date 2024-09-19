Key Takeaways Rashid Shaheed is the fantasy WR7 in scoring, showing explosive play-making abilities.

Derek Carr has supported a top fantasy wide receiver but has never supported two simultaneously.

Chris Olave may struggle if Shaheed becomes the primary receiver in the Saints' offense.

The New Orleans Saints have been the biggest surprise of the NFL season for two weeks now, and they have been a fantasy football goldmine.

Derek Carr is the fantasy QB2, and Alvin Kamara is the RB1 as well as the outright leader in points after his explosive four-touchdown performance. But perhaps the most surprising Saints player for fantasy has been Rashid Shaheed .

Through two weeks, Shaheed is the WR7 in scoring. He is also clearly outperforming his receiving mate, Chris Olave , who is listed ahead of him on the depth chart. Olave so far is the WR51, in large part due to the connection that Shaheed and Carr have developed over these past few years.

In a perfect world, Shaheed would continue his hot start and Olave would begin to pick it up over the next few weeks. However, the reality is, while Carr has supported a top-ten fantasy wide receiver three times in his career, he has never supported two at once. So, one of these guys is going to end up as the side dish come the end of the season.

Derek Carr Sets Wild NFL Record in Saints' Blowout Win Over the Cowboys Carr led 15 consecutive scoring drives to open this season, setting a new record for quarterbacks in the NFL.

Can Shaheed Continue His Hot Start?

The numbers say yes

© Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

At the beginning of the season, we had Shaheed slated as an explosive sleeper with upside. So far, the numbers back that up. Shaheed has seven catches on nine targets for 169 yards and two touchdowns. That gives him a staggering 24.1 yards per reception, which is about as explosive as it gets.

Sure, Shaheed is boom-or-bust and will be touchdown-dependent, but for a guy most people picked up late in drafts or as a free agent, that is all you can really ask for.

​​​​

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Rashid Shaheed has seven receptions on balls that travel 50+ air yards since the start of 2023, most in the NFL.

Shaheed’s PFF grades have also been nothing short of excellent through two weeks this season. He is seventh out of all wide receivers with an 82.5 receiving grade. He runs routes on 90% of his snaps, and he is used interchangeably in the slot and out wide. Shaheed is a real offensive threat that coordinator Klint Kubiak is going to have a lot of fun with this season.

Derek Carr spoke about his confidence in throwing the ball to Shaheed after practice Wednesday:

He’s proven to me over the course of these past two years that he can go up and make those plays.

Carr would go on to speak about Shaheed for another three minutes before a segue into the success of the offense as a whole. Carr has very evidently taken notice of Shaheed, and won’t hesitate to give him high praise:

He just reminds me so much of a guy named Henry Ruggs who I played with in Vegas… He also reminds me of other guys that I played with who have four-two speed, like Zay Jones, DeSean Jackson.

Can Chris Olave Factor In For the Saints?

It may be too early to tell

Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Olave should have brighter days ahead. The WR16 last season is off to a bit of a slow start this year, but maybe that should have been expected after a change in offensive coordinator.

Klint Kubiak loves to use motion, run the ball, and employ play action to keep defenses off-balance. With Olave lining up out wide 83% of the time, it could suggest that he won't be the focal point of this new scheme, meaning Olave's big games could be few and far between.

But let’s not throw in the towel just yet. Olave has also been grading out well on PFF. His 83.4 receiving grade is fifth among all receivers—which is actually better than Shaheed. Olave just hasn’t gotten the targets he was getting at the beginning of last season. If teams start to adjust to this offensive system and focus on taking away Kamara and Shaheed, theoretically, that means Olave should be open.

Since he arrived in New Orleans, the story has been about whether Carr can get Olave consistent red zone looks. So far, Shaheed has come down with seven receiving touchdowns to Olave’s five during Carr’s time there. Shaheed and Carr have a clear connection and everyone can see it.

It’s very clear that during the fantasy draft season, Shaheed was and will continue to be a steal at his ADP, while Olave will have a harder time living up to his.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.