Highlights With the NFL fantasy playoffs starting in Week 15 for most fantasy football leagues, it's a crucial time to ensure you're making the right choices with your lineup.

Start Jake Browning as he's been a top-performing QB in fantasy and has a favorable matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Sit touchdown-dependent Gus Edwards this week, as the Ravens RB has been slowly but surely losing hold of the Baltimore backfield.

With Week 15 marking the start of the playoffs for many NFL fantasy football managers, now is not the time to take risks with your starting lineups. This has been one of the lower-scoring fantasy seasons in recent history, and the litany of major injuries to elite players hasn't helped either, meaning league waiver wires and bench stashes have more to offer now than ever before.

Start 'em

QB: Jake Browning (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Minnesota Vikings

With Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert now sidelined for the remainder of the season with a thumb injury, there are officially seven starting QBs who have suffered season-ending injuries in 2023. If you're one of those fantasy managers who's been plagued by this epidemic, then Jake Browning should be the first name on your waiver wire sheet this week.

While the backup QB for the Cincinnati Bengals has seen a surge in popularity over the last three weeks, he is still only rostered in 35.7% of ESPN fantasy leagues. After finishing as a top five QB in fantasy the past two weeks, he's set himself apart from other fringe signal-callers.

The Minnesota Vikings have benefited from a lesser schedule, resulting in elite fantasy numbers from their defense. However, the weapons at Browning's disposal will be more than enough to allow him to post, at the very least, respectable numbers. If you're in desperate need of a QB or were relying on Herbert to get you through the playoffs, then Browning's the guy you need to add.

Other QBs to start: Matthew Stafford vs. Commanders, Sam Howell vs. Rams, Brock Purdy vs. Cardinals

Zack Moss (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Do not let the name of the matchup scare you away from Zack Moss in Week 15. Despite the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense receiving heaps of praise for the job that they've done this season, they currently rank 21st in rushing yards allowed on the season.

While they have only allowed eight rushing touchdowns this year, the Steelers give up 4.2 rushing yards per attempt, and their game script often features low-scoring contests that allow for plenty of rushing opportunities.

When seeing double-digit carries in a game this season, Moss has accounted for at least 51 rushing yards in all but one, that being last week. He should have plenty of opportunities through the air and on the ground, giving him a higher floor for Week 15. Even if he doesn't find the end zone, the game script and a starter's volume on the favored team should be more than enough to help managers move on to the next round of their playoffs.

Other RBs to start: Aaron Jones vs. Buccaneers, Devin Singletary vs. Titans

Rashee Rice (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. New England Patriots

After a lackluster start to the season, rookie WR Rashee Rice has finally emerged as one of Patrick Mahomes' preferred targets in the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Rice has seen no less than nine targets in each of his last three outings.

With a total of 23 catches, 243 receiving yards, and two touchdowns since Week 12, Rice has earned his place as a must-start flex option. At this point in the season, it's time to take productivity over name value.

Stat Rashee Rice Weeks 1-11 Rashee Rice Weeks 12-14 Targets/Game 4.6 9.7 Receptions/Game 3.6 7.7 Receiving Yards/Game 42 81 TD 4 2

While the defense of the New England Patriots has, at times, restricted their opponent's passing game, they still rank in the bottom half of the league. Having allowed a whopping 2,844 passing yards so far this season, Rice should have plenty of opportunities to turn his ever-growing target share into valuable fantasy points.

Other WRs to start: Jayden Reed vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers & Zay Flowers vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Taysom Hill (New Orleans Saints) vs. New York Giants

After missing Week 14 and being listed as a limited participant in practice all week, New Orleans Saints gadget "tight end" Taysom Hill is trending in the right direction. Given the litany of injuries that the Saints are currently dealing with, Hill's volume is all but ensured given that he suits up in Week 15.

In Week 13, Hill had a season-high 13 carries. His production has steadily increased since Week 7 as he has become a prominent feature of the New Orleans offense when healthy. Injuries to receivers Michael Thomas and Rashid Shaheed also mean he could see more work as a receiver.

Given the current state of the offense, in addition to the fact that every game is now a must-win game for the Saints, it's safe to say that all hands on deck will be needed. The Saints' propensity to use him in the red zone is also a big plus. Plug him in and enjoy having what will essentially be an extra RB for your lineup.

Other TEs to start: Cole Kmet vs. Browns, Pat Freiermuth vs. Colts, Evan Engram vs. Ravens

Sit 'em

Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals) vs. San Francisco 49ers

After making a triumphant return in Week 10, Kyler Murray's fantasy production finally cooled off in Week 13 against the Steelers. Coming off of a bye, things won't get any easier for him as the Arizona Cardinals host one of the NFL's most fearsome defensive units, the San Francisco 49ers.

While there may be some rushing opportunities to come with Murray being flushed out of the pocket in this game, it won't be enough to result in meaningful fantasy production. The 49ers have made some of the most elite offenses in the NFL look like college teams, so don't expect the Cardinals to suddenly show contender-level play here.

Murray was only able to muster up 145 passing yards against the Steelers. That should say enough on its own. The Cardinals travel to Chicago in Week 16, making Murray a great play for the second round of the fantasy playoffs. Just don't rely on him to take you there this week.

Other QBs to bench: Baker Mayfield vs. Packers, Trevor Lawrence vs. Ravens

Gus Edwards (Baltimore Ravens) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

After appearing to be a mid-season waiver wire stud, the time has finally come to shelve the Baltimore Ravens RB. From Week 7 to Week 11, Gus Edwards finished as a top 10 fantasy RB three times. However, he has slowly lost his grip on the Ravens backfield.

Stat Gus Edwards Weeks 7-11 Gus Edwards Weeks 12-14 Rush Yards/Game 56.4 20.5 Rush Attempts/Game 12 7 Rush TDs 9 0 Yards/Carry 4.6 2.9

In Week 14, despite the Ravens scoring a total of 37 points, Edwards was held to 15 rushing yards on six carries. Rookie RB Keaton Mitchell has seemingly usurped Edwards as the starting option. He saw nine carries for 54 rushing yards in addition to two targets. Even third-stringer Justice Hill saw more fantasy production than Edwards on one 12-yard reception last week.

Unless he happens to fall into the end zone, Edwards has little to offer fantasy managers right now. Given the importance of each game in fantasy this time of year, don't let your season come down to betting on a touchdown vulture. Look elsewhere for value in Week 15.

Other RBs to bench: Najee Harris vs. Colts, Kenneth Walker III vs. Eagles

Adam Thielen (Carolina Panthers) vs. Atlanta Falcons

After shocking the football world by becoming one of the most statistically dominant WRs in the NFL early on this season, Adam Thielen has finally come back down to earth. Despite currently averaging 14.95 fantasy points in PPR formats, there's really no justification as to why managers should trust Thielen with their playoff aspirations.

Before the team's Week 7 bye, Thielen finished as a top five WR in PPR a total of three times. Since then, he has finished no higher than WR 24. In the last three weeks, his numbers have been absolutely abysmal.

Week Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns 12 3 1 2 0 13 6 3 25 0 14 7 5 74 0

This is not the kind of guy you want sniffing at your lineup this time of year. He may have helped some managers reach the playoffs, but he will now be the reason why some leave early. Do not trust any member of the Carolina Panthers right now, they really are that bad.

Other WRs to bench: Marquise Brown vs. 49ers, Chris Godwin vs. Packers

Dalton Kincaid (Buffalo Bills) vs. Dallas Cowboys

George Kittle has been the only TE this season to burn the Dallas Cowboys defense, and even then, that game was played in Week 5. Dalton Kincaid has blossomed into one of the league's premier options at TE, but this isn't the spot to rely on budding talent.

Kincaid, dealing with both a thumb and a shoulder injury, has been limited in practice this week. Being listed as LP is fine, as players often end up playing despite receiving the label throughout the week. However, this is not the team that you want to play against while banged up. The return of fellow Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox doesn't help matters either.

Kincaid has slowed down over the past two weeks, producing a combined total of just 59 receiving yards on 10 receptions. Given the ambiguity surrounding his health, the matchup, the presence of Knox, and the dip in production, you may want to look elsewhere for potential TEs in Week 15.

Other TEs to bench: Cade Otton vs. Packers, Hunter Henry vs. Chiefs

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.