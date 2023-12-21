Highlights Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Consider starting Justin Fields against the generous Arizona Cardinals defense, while benching Trevor Lawrence could be a smart play.

With Ja'Marr Chase out due to injury, the Bengals have plenty of targets to go around. Expect Tee Higgins and Tanner Hudson to be beneficiaries of that.

If you're still looking for start and sit recommendations in Week 16, then congratulations: that means you are among the very few with relevant title aspirations in your league. For the vast majority, this week marks the semi-final round of the fantasy football playoffs in both ESPN and Sleeper leagues.

With fantasy title aspirations on the line in Week 16, now is not the time for complacency. At this point in the season, it's time to ignore name value and focus on the players producing relevant fantasy totals right now. Here's who you should try to get in your lineup, and who you should consider benching for your fantasy football semi-finals this weekend.

Start 'em

Justin Fields (Chicago Bears) vs. Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields has been underwhelming in his third season, to say the least. He has not had a game with multiple touchdown passes since Week 5 and has only recorded two so far this year. However, his Week 16 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals offers some intriguing value.

Arizona's defense has allowed the fourth most passing touchdowns, 26, and the fifth most rushing touchdowns, 17, this season. Additionally, they have allowed 1,955 rushing yards, the second-highest total in the NFL. If there was ever going to be a bounce-back spot for Fields, this is it.

The Cardinals' defense is one of the most generous units in the league at the moment. Any QB that plays them will be rotated into the weekly conversation as a start-worthy candidate in fantasy football. It's not hype; all the elements are there for Fields to deliver fantasy owners a very merry Christmas.

Other QBs to start: Kyler Murray vs. Bears, Baker Mayfield vs Jaguars

Gus Edwards (Baltimore Ravens) vs. San Francisco 49ers

He's back in the news, this time as a starter. After a gruesome leg injury to rookie RB Keaton Mitchell, Gus Edwards reclaimed the title of the most relevant streaming option out of the Baltimore Ravens backfield. After slowly losing his grasp on the starting job over the last several weeks, Edwards' value is soaring once again.

Unfortunately, it does come against a top-five NFL defense in the San Francisco 49ers. Any time the Niners appear on the matchup sheet, people get nervous. It's understandable, but you have to trust this Ravens offense. The 49ers may have only allowed 1,252 rushing yards so far, but, for their part, Baltimore has amassed a league-leading 2,293 yards on the ground.

Gus Edwards 2023 rushing stats Stat Games with 10+ carries Games with under 10 carries Total 10 4 Yards per game 53.8 31.3 Touchdown Scored 50% of games 25% of games

Edwards is averaging 53.8 yards and 0.9 touchdowns when getting ten or more carries this season. The Ravens are currently the best team in the AFC, and regardless of how good you believe the 49ers are, Baltimore will be running the ball and will be in the red zone multiple times on Sunday. Edwards will have plenty of opportunities in this game. Don't pass on the fantasy value simply because the 49ers may be "scary."

Other RBs to start: Isiah Pacheco vs. Raiders, Bijan Robinson vs. Colts, Josh Jacobs vs. Chiefs

Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals have announced that they will be without star WR Ja'Marr Chase for this Saturday's contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers. With this news, Tee Higgins now becomes an incredibly intriguing starting option for fantasy owners.

Backup QB Jake Browning has been nothing short of electric in his last three games for the Bengals. Higgins has had no issues creating chemistry with the secondary signal-caller either, totaling 133 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 12 receptions over the past two weeks.

The Steelers' secondary unit is middle of the road, at best, having allowed the 20th-most passing yards so far this season. Pittsburgh will also be without their top two safeties, one due to injury and one due to suspension, with a third also in danger of missing the contest. The Steelers' makeshift secondary presents a perfect opportunity for Higgins to put up his best performance of the year.

The connection between Browning and Higgins should be more than capable of producing a high-floor, high-ceiling scenario for fantasy managers. Even without their premier WR and QB, the Bengals are still capable of producing points against a conference rival.

Other WRs to start: Jordan Addison vs. Lions, Jayden Reed vs. Panthers, Zay Jones vs. Ravens, Chris Olave vs. Rams

Tanner Hudson (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

At this point in the season, you either have an absolute lock at tight end, or you've been looking for streaming options since Week 1. If the latter applies to you, then maybe consider giving Tanner Hudson a chance.

Higgins won't be the only one to potentially benefit from Chase's absence. Hudson, who is already averaging 4.7 targets per game since Week 9, has been a rather consistent option regardless of who is taking snaps behind center.

His yardage totals may not impress any managers, but he's finished as a top-15 TE four times over the past six weeks in PPR formats. Hudson will serve managers well if they just need a warm body and a few cheap points at the TE position.

Other TEs to start: Isiah Likely vs. San Francisco 49ers, Hunter Henry vs. Denver Broncos, Cade Otton vs. Jaguars

Sit 'em

Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite enduring a concussion against the Ravens in Week 15, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will likely play on Sunday when the team visits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In fact, only 33% of all NFL players miss a game after entering concussion protocol, per Jesse Morse, MD, a reputable sports and family medicine physician in the sports media world.

Should Lawrence continue to progress and be given the nod on Sunday, it's still hard to trust him as a starter in fantasy with so much on the line. Between a high-ankle sprain in Week 13, the concussion in Week 15, and five turnovers in the last two contests, this may prove to be a tough spot for Lawrence. It's clear that the ankle issue is limiting him to a degree, which is a problem for a QB as mobile as Lawrence is.

The Buccaneers have an incredibly generous passing defense, and Lawrence has yet to miss a game in his NFL career, so there is the possibility that he plays and does well. However, we're also dealing with a banged-up QB on a three-game losing streak without his number-one receiver. If you're trying to go to the fantasy football championship, don't take these kinds of unnecessary gambles with your lineup. Look for value elsewhere.

Other QBs to sit: Jordan Love vs. Panthers, Sam Howell vs. Jets, Gardner Minshew vs. Falcons

Saquon Barkley (New York Giants) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

I know, it hurts. Saquon Barkley's fall from fantasy grace has been painful to watch in 2023. After finishing as the RB5 in PPR last year, Barkley is now firmly ranked outside the top 15. While he has flashed some of his former brilliance, it has primarily come against lesser teams.

Unfortunately for fantasy owners, he faces the Philadelphia Eagles this week, who have allowed the seventh-fewest rushing yards in the league. Barkley has faced three top-10 run defenses so far this season, and the numbers are as uninspiring as the New York Giants' offense.

Saquon Barkley vs Top-10 rushing defenses (2023) Opponent Carries Rushing Yards Touchdowns DAL 12 51 0 DAL 13 66 0 NE 12 46 0

The Eagles have only allowed nine rushing touchdowns all year, and given that the Dallas Cowboys have already swept the Giants, the Eagles will also be looking for their share of divisional wins. It's hard to imagine that this will be much of a contest. New York allows the second most rushing yards per attempt at 4.7, so there should be little time of possession for the Giants in this game. Don't let the name value of Barkley cost you a shot at the championship.

Other RBs to sit: Tony Pollard vs. Dolphins, Zack Moss vs. Falcons, Najee Harris vs. Bengals

Nico Collins (Houston Texans) vs. Cleveland Browns

With Houston Texans star rookie QB C.J. Stroud likely to miss yet another contest due to a lingering concussion, there are better picks to make than Nico Collins. The Week 16 showdown against the Cleveland Browns was already unfavorable. Even if Stroud was cleared to play, it's still not an inviting matchup.

Collins was able to log a limited practice on Wednesday after sitting out Week 15 with a calf strain. He'll likely play but will be at less than 100% and going against a secondary that has allowed the fewest passing yards all season by a pretty wide margin.

The Browns have arguably the best secondary in the league even without hard-hitting safety Grant Delpit. You do not want a recovering receiver, with Case Keenum as his QB, facing the best secondary in the league to be the reason why your fantasy team doesn't win the championship. There are other WR matchups to exploit in Week 16.

Other WRs to sit: Calvin Ridley vs. Buccaneers, Gabe Davis vs. Cowboys

Pat Freiermuth (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

After making nine catches on 11 targets for 120 receiving yards in Week 12, many thought Pat "the Dragon" Freiermuth was in line for a big-time resurgence after having missed the previous five games due to injury. What's transpired since then, however, has been disheartening.

Pat Freiermuth stats Week 13-15 Opponent Receptions Targets Receiving Yards Touchdowns Arizona Cardinals 3 5 29 0 New England Patriots 3 7 18 0 Indianapolis Colts 3 4 16 0

Even though the Bengals have allowed the sixth most passing yards through 15 weeks, none of the QBs in Pittsburgh right now can provide their targets with reliable production. The TE position has historically been cruel for most fantasy football managers. Freiermuth's most recent slump is just another name on an ever-growing list of disappointments.

We have to look at who is peaking, not regressing, this time of year. There are other alternatives to be found. For example, Baltimore Ravens TE, Isiah Likely, is still only rostered in 55.4% of ESPN fantasy leagues. There are TEs with more reliable floors than Freiermuth's, which are currently available on waiver wires. Again, do your homework, find more potential value, and don't settle for mediocrity in your starting lineup this week.

