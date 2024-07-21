Highlights Citing safety advantages over synthetic surfaces, NFLPA advocates for high-quality natural grass fields.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has the highest injury rate, averaging 5.32 injuries per game.

MetLife Stadium in New York City is labeled the 'Injury Capital of the NFL' due to its use of artificial turf.

Some NFL fields are notorious for causing more injuries than others, particularly those with artificial turf. The NFL has long maintained that turf fields are as safe as grass, but new data provided to NBC News suggests otherwise. This data indicates that NFL stadiums with synthetic surfaces typically see more injuries, sparking significant controversy.

NFLPA executive Lloyd Howell has firmly stated that all NFL stadiums should switch to high-quality natural grass. The players overwhelmingly prefer it, and the data clearly shows that grass is safer than artificial turf.

Let's review the five NFL fields that have caused the most injuries. By examining these fields, we can either debunk the belief in artificial turf or prove it right.

Related Ranking the Top 10 Loudest NFL Stadiums By Average Decibels Arrowhead Stadium is the loudest in the NFL, averaging over 140 decibels.

1 Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Average player Injury per game: 5.32

Credit Raiders.com

The name Death Star given to the Allegiant Stadium is just perfect. While it has nothing to do with Star Wars, the field is more known for harming athletes than any other football stadium. This stadium was opened in 2020. Since then, it has maintained a reputation as one of the most dangerous places to play football.

After Betting.com analyzed about 72,000 injuries, it found that Allegiant Stadium ranks as the most injury-prone stadium in the US. According to a study, each game at Allegiant Stadium results in an average of 23.92 injuries. There were 598 injuries reported in 25 games at Allegiant Stadium. Almost 7% (42) of these injuries, mostly ankle-related, involved players from the Las Vegas Raiders.

A report from Pro Football Network says that Allegiant Stadium has special maintenance needs. The grass isn't grown inside the stadium. Instead, it's grown outside on a tray and brought inside when needed. Allegiant is a domed stadium, so grass can't grow inside. Allegiant Stadium is the second-most expensive stadium in the NFL, costing about $1.9 billion before it opened in 2020.

This stadium has a seating capacity of 65,000, is fully enclosed, and is climate-controlled. However, its conditions have raised concerns. It is one of the few stadium fields with a grass surface. Additionally, the Raiders made it their home base only in September 2021, yet it has the highest injury reports.

2 Empower Field at Mile High (Denver)

Average player injury per game: 5.08

Credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Empower Field at Mile High was built in 2001, replacing the original Mile High Stadium, which existed from 1948 to 2001 and became home to the Denver Broncos in 1960. This NFL field is ranked as the second with the most injuries, with an average of 5.08 player injuries per game.

Despite the Denver Broncos recently investing an impressive $100 million in renovations, their field remains one of the most dangerous in America. It is also one of the few stadium fields with a grass surface. Sportsbook Review also ranked the Empower Field at Mile High as one of the most dangerous NFL stadiums.

In 2022, the Empower field experienced a fire outbreak near a lounge area and the third level of seats. Firefighters were called to extinguish the flames after the sprinklers couldn’t contain the blaze. No injuries were sustained, as the place was evacuated early.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Empower Field features a 225-foot wide, 72-foot tall video board, the fifth largest in any NFL stadium​.

3 Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Average player injury per game: 4.94

Credit: Atlanta Falcons

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is where Falcons fans go to watch a home game. It hosts both soccer and American football games. Since its opening in 2017, the stadium has served as the home field for the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, and MLS's Atlanta United FC has hosted major events, including the MLS Cup, the College Football Playoff National Championship, and Super Bowl LIII in 2019. During the Super Bowl, attended by 70,081 fans, the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium's construction cost $1.6 billion, making it the fifth-most expensive stadium in the United States. It is behind other high-cost venues like SoFi Stadium and AT&T Stadium. Sadly, many games have ended with player injuries.

This stadium's artificial turf field, which is said to cause many injuries among players, averages 4.94 player injuries per game.

A survey revealed that 92% of players prefer to play on high-quality grass, 6% are indifferent between grass and synthetic turf, and most of the 2% who prefer synthetic turf are kickers. Grass fields have a lower injury rate. And get this: the higher injury rates are not limited to the NFL level.

Some researchers at Washington University in St. Louis conducted a study. They found that high school athletes from 26 schools were 58% more likely to sustain injuries on artificial turf than on natural grass. But despite players' complaints, the NFL still insists on their continuous use.

4 Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati)

Average player injury per game: 4.85

Credit: Carter Skaggs/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

On January 2, 2023, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati after making a tackle. His injury was nearly fatal, requiring medical personnel to perform CPR on the field for about 10 minutes.

​​​​​​​Once he regained a pulse, Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by ambulance. He remained in a serious condition for a long time. This was one of the most serious NFL injuries ever seen. Since Hamlin's injury, the Paycor Stadium has been dubbed "cursed" due to its lengthy injury history. There is an average player injury of 4.85 per game.

The issue with this field might lie in its artificial turf playing surface. Executive director Howell emphasized in a statement on Wednesday morning that NFL players strongly favor grass, and the data clearly shows that grass is safer than artificial turf. Howell mentioned that this concern has consistently been a priority during his visits with the players and is a matter he has brought up with the NFL.

The players' union called for the change less than 48 hours after NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon in his debut with the New York Jets. In his statement, Howell acknowledged the cost of switching to grass fields.

However, he also said that the NFL would face greater losses if top players continue to suffer "unnecessary injuries." He pointed out that the NFL installs grass for World Cup or soccer exhibitions but uses artificial turf for its players. This investment is necessary.

5 MetLife Stadium (New York City)

Average player injury per game: 4.7

Credit: New York Giants

MetLife Stadium in New York City is now called the 'The Injury Capital of the NFL.' It has seen 17 very serious injuries in just three seasons, and artificial turf is the cause of most of them. Miami Dolphins defensive end Jaelan Phillips missed the rest of last season after tearing his Achilles tendon during a 34-13 win against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. This is the same stadium where Rodgers suffered a similar injury at the beginning of that season.

After Phillips's injury, the Dolphins safety Jevon Holland called the turf at MetLife Stadium "trash." Similarly, Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson described the field as "garbage" after suffering a lower leg injury during their 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 last season.

Holland and Wilson are among many NFL players who dislike the stadium. In November, The Athletic published a poll of 85 players that ranked MetLife as the worst stadium in the league. About 18.4% of the players surveyed said it was the least enjoyable place.

Making things worse, former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason reported that "multiple players" refuse to sign contracts with either New York team because of the artificial turf at MetLife Stadium. On WFAN's "Boomer & Gio" show in November, Boomer shared that, according to an insider, the Jets believe the condition of the field and stadium makes it difficult to attract free agents who aren't friends with Rodgers.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.