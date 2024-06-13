Highlights The Atlanta Falcons were docked a fifth-round pick and fined $250,000 for violating the NFL's tampering policy.

Reports conclude the Falcons did not commit any violations prior to the opening of the league's negotiating window.

Atlanta likely won't let the penalties weigh heavily on their minds as they pursue their first Super Bowl title.

New Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins told reporters in mid-May there "wasn't a whole lot" to the rumored tampering allegations against the Falcons stemming from his decision to sign with Atlanta in free agency. To an extent, he wasn't wrong.

On Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the league is taking away the Falcons' 2025 fifth-round pick for violating the anti-tampering policy with Cousins, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and linebacker Charlie Woerner. Pelissero added that all of Atlanta's violations "are considered logistical/administrative, such as making travel arrangements after players agreed to terms, and did not involve contact prior to the negotiating window."

The Falcons were also fined $250,000 for their misstep, while general manager Terry Fontenot was fined $50,000.

Atlanta Comes Out Ahead In The End

They pay a small price for potential contending status

GIVEMESPORT's Brandon Glick elaborated on this in his report on the initial investigation into the Falcons, but the NFL just doesn't hit teams with serious repercussions for tampering very often, even if the potential violations are clear as day. The Miami Dolphins' chase of Tom Brady and Sean Payton, resulting in a $1.5 million fine and sacrifice of a first-round pick and third-round selection, is by far the biggest penalty handed out.

The league also doesn't seem willing to investigate unless a quarterback or superstar player is involved. The Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles were subject to scrutiny after signing Cousins and running back Saquon Barkley, but the Chicago Bears somehow negotiated a three-year pact with D'Andre Swift 14 minutes into the legal negotiating period and weren't sniffed for any violations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Prior to Miami, the last tampering penalty was assessed in 2016 to the Kansas City Chiefs. They were stripped of a 2016 third-round pick, a 2017 sixth-round pick and fined $350,000 for conversing with wide receiver Jeremy Maclin -- who played under Andy Reid in Philadelphia -- ahead of free agency in 2015.

For Atlanta, the repercussions of their actions were not severe. A possible worse penalty for repeat violators would seemingly dissuade them from doing things of a similar nature again, but a fifth-round pick might be a price some other team is willing to pay in order to land a massive fish, even though some of the NFL's best players have come courtesy of those choices.

Notable Fifth-Round Picks, NFL History Year Player Team 1994 Rodney Harrison Chargers 1996 Zach Thomas Dolphins 2000 Dante Hall Chiefs 2003 Robert Mathis Colts 2008 Matthew Slater Patriots 2012 Kirk Cousins Commanders 2015 Stefon Diggs Vikings 2016 Tyreek Hill Chiefs

The Falcons have their franchise quarterback, both for the short and long-term, and are on the verge of competing for a championship for the first time since blowing their 28-3 lead in Super Bowl 51 after being held back by poor QB play for multiple seasons. They're not sweating that pick, and won't even remember losing it if they reach their new heights.

