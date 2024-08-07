Highlights Caleb Williams has the best situation and is expected to excel with the Bears, and is a strong Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate.

Jayden Daniels may struggle due to lack of personnel upgrades in Washington, with interceptions expected to be a concern.

Drake Maye will show potential despite a weak supporting cast and could impress with promising stats in his rookie season.

With a historic rookie quarterback class from the 2024 NFL Draft, it will be fascinating to see how they each perform in their first season in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: After 41 years of the record existing, the 2024 NFL Draft tied the 1983 NFL Draft with the most quarterbacks selected in the first round, with six. (via FOX Sports)

It's unlikely that every quarterback will play all 17 games, as many teams opt to let their rookie quarterback sit and learn behind a veteran. But based on every player's situation, each of these quarterbacks should have an opportunity to start at least one game this season.

Some of these quarterbacks will enter great situations immediately, while others may struggle as they adjust to the NFL, with a weaker supporting cast. It will be interesting to see how the six rookie quarterbacks perform in different situations in their rookie seasons.

Quarterbacks Drafted In 1st Round of 2024 NFL Draft Player Team Draft Pick Caleb Williams Chicago Bears 1st Overall Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders 2nd Overall Drake Maye New England Patriots 3rd Overall Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta Falcons 8th Overall J.J. McCarthy Minnesota Vikings 10th Overall Bo Nix Denver Broncos 12th Overall

Let's now get into our best guesses as to what their rookie seasons will look like.

1 Caleb Williams - Favorite For Offensive Rookie of The Year

Williams will lead all rookie quarterbacks in passing yards and passing touchdowns, leading the Bears to the playoffs.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It's rare for a rookie quarterback to be in as desirable of a position as Caleb Williams was drafted by the Chicago Bears.

With the acquisition of Keenan Allen, the Bears have one of the best wide receiving corps in the NFL. Unless something drastic happens, the Bears have a legitimate Super Bowl ceiling in 2024, and Williams should be a heavy favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Caleb Williams 2024 Statistics Prediction Record as Starter 10-7 Passing Yards 4,150 Passing Touchdowns 26 Interceptions 11

Not only is Williams in the best situation of these rookie quarterbacks, he's by far the most talented. He should've been expected to perform at a higher level than most considering his talent, but the expectations are even higher as he was considered by many as a "generational prospect".

With these statistics, Williams would live up to expectations with an impressive rookie season. He could immediately become one of the league's best passers, in a position to become a top-five quarterback entering the 2025 season.

2 Jayden Daniels - Growing Pains With a Weak Personnel

Daniels will lead all rookie quarterbacks in interceptions, playing behind a poor offensive line.

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Up until 2023, it seemed inevitable that Drake Maye would be the second quarterback off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft. Instead, the Washington Commanders preferred the more mobile quarterback in Jayden Daniels, after his breakout season with 50 total touchdowns at LSU.

After 2024, the Commanders may have some concerns on their decision.

Jayden Daniels 2024 Statistics Prediction Record as Starter 3-14 Passing Yards 2,900 Passing Touchdowns 12 Interceptions 15

While Washington made some moves this offseason to improve, it still feels like they're a ways away from being a legitimate contender in the NFC East. Daniels was fantastic in his last season at LSU, but it took until his fifth season to break out. There are not many cases where quarterbacks in that scenario have overly successful careers in the NFL.

Daniels' situation couldn't be more opposite to Williams. He's not going to be playing behind a very good offensive line, with Terry McLaurin as his only consistent wide receiver.

Daniels could go on to have a productive NFL career, but there's always one rookie quarterback who really struggles. It seems fitting that Daniels would be the one considering his track record and surrounding personnel.

3 Drake Maye - Will Show Promise Late in The Season

Despite having a weak supporting cast, Maye shows potential in the pass and run game.

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Even though the offense has struggled with Maye in OTAs, it's a matter of time before he takes over as the New England Patriots starting quarterback this season. Unless Jacoby Brissett can scrap up a few difficult wins in the first eight weeks of the season, the Patriots are going to be inclined to turn to Maye by the mid-point of the season.

Drake Maye 2024 Statistics Prediction Team Record 3-6 Passing Yards 2,050 Passing Touchdowns 11 Interceptions 7

While these statistics may not excite anyone, they're promising considering how young the Patriots' offensive core is. They could end up having two rookies starting at wide receiver between Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, with a questionable offensive line.

If Maye can showcase some of his strengths, including his arm strength and rushing ability, it's enough for Patriots fans to get excited about the future.

4 Michael Penix Jr. - Limited Action, Barring Injury

Penix Jr. is unlikely to see much exposure with Kirk Cousins as the Falcons' starting quarterback.

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Of the six rookie quarterbacks, Michael Penix Jr. is the least likely to play this season.

Kirk Cousins was always going to be the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback for now after he signed this offseason, and that won't change unless an injury occurs. But with the Falcons having an extremely favorable schedule this season, there could be an opportunity where Penix Jr. gets one or two starts.

Michael Penix Jr. 2024 Statistics Prediction Record as Starter 0-1 Passing Yards 140 Passing Touchdowns 1 Interceptions 1

Atlanta's schedule makes the Falcons a sleeper team to finish as the number one seed in the NFC.

Regardless, if they achieve that or outright win the division, there's probably an opportunity that Penix Jr. gets a start in his rookie season. Unfortunately, the majority of starters wouldn't be playing for the most part, so it would be an uninspiring performance as the Falcons could allow Penix Jr. to gain some experience in a meaningless game.

The Falcons host the Carolina Panthers in Week 18 to close out the season, which is likely where Penix Jr. would start, if at all, this season.

5 J.J. McCarthy - Starting By Week 10

McCarthy will take over when the team's playoff hopes are nonexistent.

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Based on recent reports, it appears Sam Darnold will be the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback in 2024. However, that could change fast as the kickoff the 2024 season with brutal matchups against the Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Jets.

If the Vikings start the season with a lengthy losing streak, it could be time for the Vikings to turn the page on Darnold to their future franchise quarterback, J.J. McCarthy.

J.J. McCarthy 2024 Statistics Prediction Team Record 2-6 Passing Yards 1,450 Passing Touchdowns 8 Interceptions 4

Other than Williams on the Bears, McCarthy has the second-best situation among these rookie quarterbacks.

The unfortunate part is that they have a difficult schedule in his rookie season. McCarthy will have a chance to become the starter by the end of the season, as the coaching staff can minimize their expectations, while also giving him legitimate experience. These statistics aren't out-of-this-world, but McCarthy will prove he can be efficient in the passing game and limit turnovers.

6 Bo Nix - Limited Competition Opens The Door

Nix could be one of three rookie quarterbacks to start every game this season in a dreadful offense.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Nix went from becoming a fringe first round draft prospect, to being selected as the 12th overall pick by the Denver Broncos. With 61 career starts in college football and minimal competition at the quarterback position, Nix could become an early favorite to start for the Broncos as early as Week One.

Bo Nix 2024 Statistics Prediction Team Record 2-15 Passing Yards 2,900 Passing Touchdowns 16 Interceptions 6

No matter what happens to Nix in his rookie season, fans should cut him some slack considering how bad of a position he's put in on the current Broncos roster.

They finished 8-9 last season, and found a way to employ a worse roster in 2024. Nix has been smart with the football, though he isn't the playmaker that some of those other rookie quarterbacks are.

Even if the record doesn't show it, Nix could have a sneaky good rookie season, protecting the football and showing flashes that he can be the franchise quarterback with an improved offensive personnel.

All stats are courtesy of Sports Reference, unless noted otherwise.

