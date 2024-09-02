Key Takeaways In recent years, tight ends have become a larger and more integral part of many NFL passing attacks.

As offensive coordinators continue countering new defensive strategies, the use of multiple tight end packages is becoming more popular.

Due to their opportunity and importance within their systems, five tight end duos could challenge single-season records set by Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez more than a decade ago.

Fantasy leagues of all sorts have spent the last few weeks rejoicing over an exciting new development: a plethora of quality tight end options. While it may still be beneficial to snag consensus top tight ends Sam LaPorta or Travis Kelce in the latter half of round two or early in round three—depending upon your league size—this year, it's no longer a borderline necessity.

Part of the reason Dalton Kincaid , Evan Engram , and the ever-polarizing Kyle Pitts have finished as top-tier fantasy options in recent seasons or are expected to do so this year is a shift in offensive design across the sport. With defenses still hellbent on taking away the long ball, chicks are going to have to start digging two tight end sets (12 personnel in particular).

Per NFL NextGenStats, offenses utilized 12 personnel packages at a much higher rate in 2023 than they had at almost any other point in the past decade. Coordinators force defenses to keep an additional linebacker on the field to account for the run, then exploit that decision by picking up chunks of yardage in the middle of the field with their tight ends.

As the NFL continuously ebbs and flows, prominent analysts expect another uptick in its usage during the 2024 campaign. This anticipated move sets the stage for a tight end duo to, if things break properly, produce results akin to the greatest single-season tandem in league history: Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez of the 2011 New England Patriots .

How Good Were Gronk & Hernandez in 2011?

They hold essentially every record for a TE duo

Entering their second year as professionals, Gronkowski and Hernandez were expected to be major factors for a Patriots team featuring an underwhelming receiving corps.

Beyond 30-year-old Wes Welker, New England had 32-year-old Deion Branch—their Super Bowl 39 MVP seven years earlier—and 33-year-old Chad Johnson. For the Pats to have their customary level of success, they needed Gronkowski and Hernandez to exceed the already high bar they set on a 14-2 squad in 2010.

As rookies, the pair combined for 87 receptions, 1,109 yards, and a whopping 16 touchdowns on 123 targets. Hernandez held a slight edge in catches (45 to 42) and yards (563 to 546), but Gronkowski poured in 10 of their scoring grabs. In year two, they evolved into an unstoppable force, the likes of which the NFL had never seen before and hasn't witnessed since.

Rob Gronkowski & Aaron Hernandez - 2011 Season Player Targets Receptions Yards TD Rob Gronkowski 124 90 1,327 17 Aaron Hernandez 113 79 910 7 TOTALS 237 169 2,237 24 NFL Record for TE Duo? YES YES YES YES

Gronkowski's 17 touchdown grabs are still a single-season record for a single tight end. Hernandez's seven scores made them the first duo at the position to surpass five touchdowns in both their first and second years in the league. They were revolutionizing the position before Hernandez's off-field actions turned Gronkowski into a one-man band.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2011, Tom Brady not only coordinated the career-best seasons of Gronkowski and Hernandez, but Wes Welker as well. The former Texas Tech Red Raider notched 1,569 yards that year, third-most by an undrafted wideout in league history. 2011 also represents Brady's most yards (5,235) and second-most TD passes (39) during a single campaign as a Patriot.

Are there some challenges for tight end tandems hoping to etch their names next to New England's infamous partnership in 2024? Of course. It will take a tremendous amount of talent and a little bit of luck for one to approach those heights, let alone rise above them. However, the opportunity for five pairs to make their mark in the season ahead is too good to ignore.

Mark Andrews & Isaiah Likely

Baltimore Ravens

For the entirety of Lamar Jackson 's professional career, Mark Andrews has been the two-time MVP quarterback's favorite target. He was on pace to lead the Ravens in receiving yards for the fourth time in five seasons in 2023 before becoming a hip-drop tackle victim in Week 11. Despite missing seven games, he still led Baltimore in receiving touchdowns.

When Andrews went down, there was worry about the Ravens offense. Outside of first-year pro Zay Flowers , they had no other consistent contributors in the passing attack. Isaiah Likely , a fourth-round pick in 2022, took the torch from his fallen comrade and ran wild with it, averaging 53.7 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns over the final six weeks of the season.

Mark Andrews & Isaiah Likely - 2023 Season Player Targets Receptions Yards TD Mark Andrews 61 45 544 6 Isaiah Likely 40 30 411 5 TOTALS 101 75 955 11

Andrews and Likely are in an almost perfect situation to go nuclear. They play for a team that is mostly devoid of receiver talent, they have an MVP quarterback under center, and they have already proven themselves to be great playmakers. Baltimore is extremely similar to the 2011 New England roster in each of those respects. However, there is one big issue: when Andrews is healthy, the Ravens use him and him alone.

Common sense would suggest Baltimore is near the top of the NFL when it comes to 12-personnel usage due to their run-centric approach. However, according to SumerSports, the Ravens utilized it on just 11.1% of their snaps in 2023, the seventh-lowest percentage in the NFL.

Likely's receiving numbers reflect this truth. In the 10 games Andrews was active last season, he averaged less than one reception and only 8.5 receiving yards per contest. Nearly half of those 85 total yards (42) came in "garbage time" during Baltimore's 37-3 dispatching of the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.

There's no disputing Andrews and Likely have the best outlook for delivering historical output together. For some reason, though, the Ravens have been reluctant to dual-wield them to terrorize defenses, despite Likely being the third-best weapon for Jackson as a passer. Until that changes, Likely will only function as a tight-end handcuff without a chance to shine on a regular basis.

Brock Bowers & Michael Mayer

Las Vegas Raiders

Against conventional wisdom, the Las Vegas Raiders eschewed their need for offensive line help and gobbled up the sliding Brock Bowers with the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft despite selecting Mayer at No. 35 overall just one year prior. That decision raised eyebrows at the time, but nobody will be second-guessing Las Vegas' new regime if both players turn into assets for newly-minted quarterback Gardner Minshew II .

The Raiders, like the Ravens, didn't rank in the upper-half of the league in 12-personnel usage a season ago. But new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, architect of the Chicago Bears offense in 2023, ran it on nearly one-quarter of snaps (23.5%, eighth-highest).

With premier talents like Bowers and Mayer in the fold, and a quarterback who doesn't like pushing the ball down the field—Minshew's 7.3 intended air yards per attempt ranked 21st among 32 qualified signal-callers last year—it's safe to say Getsy won't be changing his stripes too much. Plus, Bowers' exceptional abilities when lined up in other ways can only enhance the duo's chances of success.

The presence of Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers on the boundary—and the defensive attention they'll draw—will create openings in the middle of the field for Bowers and Mayer to work.

If the 119 targets the Indianapolis Colts ' quad box of mid-tier tight ends procured from Minshew and Cole Kmet's 90 targets in Getsy's scheme are an indication of what's to come, these young guns will be incredibly productive for Sin City.

Dalton Kincaid & Dawson Knox

Buffalo Bills

Did you know Stefon Diggs is no longer a member of the Buffalo Bills ? Just checking. With his and Gabe Davis ' departure from the four-time AFC East championship-winning Bills, Josh Allen has to redistribute 241 targets to his new receiving corps. Curtis Samuel , Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman will absorb a large number of those, but Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox are in line to get a fair share of them as well.

Dalton Kincaid & Dawson Knox - 2023 Season Player Targets Receptions Yards TD Dalton Kincaid 91 73 673 2 Dawson Knox 36 22 186 2 TOTALS 127 95 859 4

In 2022, Buffalo utilized 12 personnel just 4.7% of the time, the lowest percentage in the league. Last year, that rate more than quadrupled, jumping all the way up to 19.7%. They morphed from a finesse offense into a power unit, and their lack of proven receivers should lead them to evolve even further in 2024. Nobody benefits more from that change than Kincaid and Knox, whose complimentary skill sets are akin to those of Bowers and Mayer.

If the Bills are to capture their division for a fifth consecutive season, someone at wide receiver will have to step up in a big way. But making Kincaid and Knox larger parts of the game plan to lessen the load and pressure on those wideouts week to week would be wise, and seems likely to occur.

Luke Musgrave & Tucker Kraft

Green Bay Packers

The lone NFC tandem on this list, Jordan Love 's young tight ends are probably not a pair you anticipated seeing here. In reality, they project more as a dark horse candidate than a true possibility. But their inclusion is necessary.

According to SumerSports, the Packers' offense lined up in 12 personnel packages at a 31.6% rate last season, good for third-highest of any team. The year prior, Green Bay ranked 1st (30.0%) in that category.

In 2023, Luke Musgrave dominated the snap share with Tucker Kraft through the opening half of the year. When Musgrave went on injured reserve with an abdominal injury in Week 11, Kraft filled the void flawlessly. Their rookie production doesn't blow anyone away, but there are multiple factors aiding their cause as sophomores.

Luke Musgrave & Tucker Kraft - 2023 Season Player Targets Receptions Yards TD Luke Musgrave 46 34 352 1 Tucker Kraft 40 31 355 2 TOTALS 86 65 707 3

Tight end is notoriously one of the more difficult positions for rookies transitioning from college to the professional ranks. Because of this, Green Bay started Josiah Deguara in their first three games of 2023 and continuously rotated him in throughout the season, limiting Musgrave's and Kraft's ability to make an immediate impact on an offense that, entering the year, had very few established playmakers.

Yes, things changed quickly, and the Packers have a number of wideouts with immense hype heading into 2024. But there is no guarantee any of them rise above the fray and get the necessary playing time to emerge as true No. 1 options. Musgrave and Kraft, whether individually in three-receiver sets or together in 12 personnel, are going to be in action constantly.

Because there are so many different choices in Green Bay's offense, defenses will have to pick their poison. The best chance for an opponent to win likely involves shutting down the outside weapons and forcing Love to rely on less explosive options. If that's the route they take, Musgrave and Kraft will feast in the short and intermediate areas between the hashes.

You can't catch the ball if you're not on the field. While the Ravens have seemingly forgotten Likely exists when Andrews is healthy, the Packers showed last season they loved deploying multiple tight ends. Musgrave and Kraft may have to actually move mountains to reach the peaks of Gronkowski and Hernandez, but it's not impossible for them to do so.

Travis Kelce & Jared Wiley

Kansas City Chiefs

News of the guy on the Kansas City Chiefs ' downfall appeared to be greatly exaggerated once the playoffs began. After failing to surpass 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in eight seasons, Travis Kelce posted 32 receptions, 355 yards, and three touchdowns in four playoff games.

When push comes to shove and a play needs to be made, the 34-year-old superstar rekindles his magic with Patrick Mahomes and gets the job done.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Travis Kelce's performance in the 2023 playoffs was not just impressive because of his low-production in the regular season that preceded it, but because it was historical. His 32 receptions are the 2nd-most in a single-playoff run (33, Cooper Kupp, 2021) and his 355 yards were the 2nd-most by a TE in a single playoff run, behind only his own 360 from 2020.

At the same time, Kansas City knows Kelce's time at the top is nearing its end. They recently acquired Peyton Hendershot in a trade, and added a high-upside prospect in fourth-round pick Jared Wiley. They want to keep Kelce fresh for the season's duration to maximize their chances at winning a third-straight Super Bowl. This desire gives them the opportunity to integrate other tight ends in a way they've never done previously.

In two seasons without Tyreek Hill , the Chiefs have ranked third (29.3%) and fourth (27.7%) in usage of 12 personnel. They've repopulated their receiving room in a major way, but aren't going to abandon their principles and drastically shift away from what helped them win two Super Bowls.

As a result, Wiley and Hendershot are going to get chances to impact the game. Wiley displayed great talent as a receiving threat in college, leading the FBS in touchdowns with TCU in 2023 (8). Hendershot's addition allows Kansas City to keep using multiple tight ends and maintain a middle-field threat without exposing Kelce to the rigors of a full NFL campaign.

Even on a limited snap share, Kelce is still capable of producing 1,000 yards or more. It would take some injury for Wiley to garner a significant role, but the Chiefs' being hamstrung in that department wouldn't be shocking in the least. Mahomes and Kelce have already challenged many Brady and Gronkowski milestones; them adding to their legacy with help from another can't be ruled out.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.