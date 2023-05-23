NFL Head of Grassroots and Community Afia Law is hoping that targeting young girls for flag football will be a great step to keep them involved rather than 'disengaging'.

Today saw the conclusion and championship game of the inaugural NFL Girls Flag Football League in London. Launched back in March on International Women's Day, the NFL Girls Flag Football League was launched to overcome barriers in activity and to increase access to sport for young girls.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT ahead of the event, Afia Law, the NFL's Head of Community and Grassroots, spoke to us about the growth that flag football and the female game, in particular, has gone through, why the Jets and Bears took on the task of launching the programme in London and what is to come in the future.

GiveMeSport: Afia, pleasure to talk to you. What have been the biggest and most important changes to women getting involved in the NFL in the UK since you've taken on the role, going back to your role as Head of Grassroots and Community?

Afia Law: I think with regards the female inclusion side, I think something we've been really lucky with in the UK is that with it being a brand-new sport, it's not something that we've had to catch up and get girls involved years down the line. The beauty of what we've been able to do here in the UK is we've brought a new sport to schools and to young people.

And from day one, we've been able to make that an inclusive offering for everyone. So from the beginning of our programmes in the community, it's been a fairly equal split of male and female involvement, which is really special, because it's something quite unique to be able to do that with a new sport. You see in a lot of other sports around the country now, representation for women and inclusion for women is all of a sudden, being able to gain some traction, which it absolutely deserves, and there's a lot more interest in it.

But I feel very special that our sport specifically can bring something that's equal opportunity straightaway, because the sport just wasn't as seen in the UK five years ago, so I think that's something very special. But particularly around our female inclusion, we look across the UK now. And we know that there's a real drop-off around those early teenage years and that move from primary into secondary school. So I think, it's unique that our offering for the flag football participation is inclusive across the board, it's unique that we can also now kind of target age groups that we know disengage and continue to encourage that female participation so that we don't end up with a drop-off and we don't end up with girls disengaging.

I think it's really special that we can now, with the support of the Jets and Bears really target a group that we know, historically hasn't always been engaged and give them something different as a way to get them active and a way to engage them in sport.

GMS: How receptive were some of the schools in taking on what, as you mentioned, is a new sport? I remember a couple of years ago, I went to interview the Guildford Heat which is the basketball team down in Surrey. And they said they were struggling to find girls to take up basketball, because that was such a predominantly netball-orientated area and it was getting hard to convince girls to switch sports as it were. Did you find any of those sorts of problems or was every single school you came to say ‘yeah, we'll take it on.’?

AL: Yeah, I think we didn't necessarily find problems like that. I mean, there's probably quite a lot of similarities between netball and basketball. So the transition between the two perhaps doesn't offer a huge amount of different skills. It's very similar in that way. I think with flag football we do have something slightly different that the skills involved in flag football, you don't see a lot of them in other sports, basic throwing and catching with different shaped balls, yes you do.

But the variety of skill sets, snapping, throwing, catching, tackling, there are so many different things that, pull together the sport of flag football, that I think it makes it very inclusive for females to participate. And I think, across the board, we've had a really good uptake and a lot of interest. And I think that's because it is something different, with other sports, young people tend to know at least a little bit about what that sport is about, or what it looks like, or have an idea about how the game is played.

This is something that we're able to bring with a brand-new level playing field, a lot of people have never played before, some people have never seen it, and to be able to offer that to young girls and women, it lets them engage in a new way and try something different that’s not necessarily as intimidating for them, because everyone's in the same boat. They're all trying the sport from scratch. So it makes it very inclusive, and a nice way to just engage in something, something new as well.

GMS: So what was behind the launch of the Girls Flag Football League earlier this year, the one that was promoted with the Jets and the Bears? What was the light bulb moment to say, ‘right, this is a new way of approaching it’?

AL: I think a combination of things. And I think it's really exciting how that the Jets and Bears flag league came about. It's been a priority for us, at the NFL in the UK for a number of years. And something we're starting to build out, especially now with women having the opportunity to gain scholarships to play at college in the US to play flag football, it's been a priority of the NFL for a number of years now to get women involved. And brilliant timing as we're looking to grow the female inclusion in the game.

Also two of our teams that have marketing rights here in the UK, also have a real passion and drive for female inclusion, which is really special because to combine, what we're currently doing with flag in the UK, with the skills and expertise of those two teams who are, really driving the way in their own cities and markets with female inclusion is really special, especially to see that it's something that those teams really care about, they really want to offer something different for girls, they want to have the sport available to girls and get young girls and women active through playing flag football.

So there's a real passion from their side as well. And you can see that in what they're doing in New York and in Chicago with their girls programmes there. And I think it came together really well that it's something we value at the NFL and we've been driving towards in the UK, and to build with the expertise of what they've already done in their own markets. Just made it a really unique and special offering. I think that a lot of people really care about doing and really care about making work for the young girls that taking part.

GMS: Beyond that, what have you got in mind for know for the future of flag football and specifically the girls? The Jets and the Bears have theirs in London, can we maybe move on to Birmingham and then Manchester because I know especially when it comes to the NFL international games is that it's all very London-centric, especially with the games and everything and there are people up in Scotland that say ‘can we get a game in one of the international games in Murrayfield?’ So, at least in terms of the footprint in the UK, is there going to be more NFL-associated stuff in these major cities throughout the country as well?

AL: Yeah, absolutely. And I think that's the beauty of what we're able to do with flag football. We're already in 26 regions across the UK, we've started our yearly tournaments with our first one being in Inverness, right up in the north of Scotland. And that's the beauty of flag, Inverness might not have a stadium that we can play a game in, but we can take the NFL to those areas through flag, and we can offer something that young people all over the country can engage in.

And I think that's something that's really special, we're talking specifically here about the Jets and Bears that have piloted in London, but actually, a lot of our flag programmes run up in the north of the country, in the Midlands of the country, in Wales, in Scotland.

So a very special thing that we can offer across the country, because like I said, you can't pick up an NFL game and maybe take it to the highlands, but you can offer participation for communities and young people. And that's exactly what we're doing and what we want to continue to grow. So a really exciting future, I think, for what we're doing here in the UK to be able to continue offering and extending the opportunities that we already have through flag football.