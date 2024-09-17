Week 1 is also always a fun time, with teams still getting comfortable, which leads to many a comedic mistake.

Surprisingly, the boys writing the NFL scripts this season actually did more to illicit a chuckle from NFL fans in Week 2. Our second "Football Follies" list of the season is rife with knee-slappers, including everything from incredulous coaches and repeat-offenders to fluids on the field.

Will Levis Loses His Mind... Again

No one could believe it happened again, especially not his head coach

Will Levis is currently on a run of blunders not matched since Garo Yepremian's bumbling Super Bowl failure back in 1972. In Week 2, Levis outdid himself again. On a third and goal from the 7-yard line in the second quarter, Levis attempted to shovel a pass backwards to his running back as he was falling after tripping himself in the pocket.

Only problem is, the shovel pass was more of a bowl, and we know how egg-shaped footballs love to do the whole "never let them know your next move" thing when they're rolling on the ground.

Either way, the running back, Tyjae Spears , was surrounded as soon as the ball reached him, so if he had been able to corral the ball (which he wasn't, the play resulted in a turnover), he would have been tackled for a bigger loss than Levis would have suffered if he'd just fallen down.

That's what we call a comedy of errors.

It would have been a funny enough play on its own, with Levis pretty much going parallel to the ground to try and stretch out every sinew in his body to make one of the dumbest plays in recent memory. But, added on to his iconic moment last week after doing almost the exact same thing (though this one was in the fourth quarter and was returned for an INT touchdown) before dropping to his knees with his hands on his head in horror, made it nearly unbeliavable.

One mistake like that can be explained away as a guy just trying to will his team to a victory, but twice in two weeks, and you've got the guy who came to town to coach you literally asking "Hey, what the f*** are you doing?"

It's pretty rare to see a coach offer up such blatant incredulity at his QB in the middle of the game, but I would say Brian Callahan is completely warranted. I wouldn't have blamed him if he'd taken Levis by the shoulders and shook the young QB until he offered up any kind of reasonable explanation.

Callahan doubled down after the game, saying "yeah, I was upset, it was dumb, it was the exact same thing last week." After the mistake-free way Malik Willis played in his Packers debut, Callahan might be punching air about the QB decision he made upon his arrival in Nashville.

Packers' Josh Myers Lets It All Out

The center puked right before he snapped the ball on consecutive plays

Football is a tough game. It's tough mentally, and it's tough physically. But not only is it draining on player's bodies because of the hits they take on the field, but because of how hard the game works their cardio. Remember, most linemen are 300+ pounds.

One of those, Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers, was really drained during his team's win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

We've seen guys puke on the field before, Steelers LB Lawrence Timmons did it about a decade ago prior to a goal line play as well as a couple of other occasions, and Donovan McNabb was accused of puking in the huddle during the Super Bowl (which he denies) before puking prior to taking a snap (this one really happened) the next year. McNabb ended up calling a timeout rather than taking the snap on that second one, which begs the question why Myers didn't try to do the same.

But none of them did it on back-to-back plays, which makes Myers the NFL's Vomit King. On a second down, Myers puked on the ball before snapping it. He probably thought, "Whew, that was crazy, glad I got it all out though".

But then, on the very next down, he had to pay the puke piper again, as he did the exact same thing at the exact same time, yacking all over the ball right before snapping it to Malik Willis. Head coach Matt LaFleur said after the game that Willis said the puke was the reason he didn't throw the ball on that play, instead tucking and running short of the first down marker.

Somebody get that boy some electrolytes!

Broderick Jones Is Headed For Hibernation

A brutal sequence in Week 2 likely means we won't see the OT for a while

Broderick Jones was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2023 draft to be one of their offensive line cornerstones. He has played at both right and left tackle, but hasn't quite settled in anywhere yet—and he isn't likely to do so anytime soon after he suffered A Series of Unfortunate Events during his team's Week 2 win.

In Lemony Snicket's seminal work, the routinely unlucky trio of Violet, Klaus, and Sunny didn't even face a barrage of miserable moments as damning as the ones Jones went through on Sunday. After starting in Week 1, Jones was relegated to backup duty in Week 2. When he did come in, he didn't last more than a cup of coffee (11 snaps) as his successive mistakes single-handedly ended a promising Steelers drive.

First, he unnecessarily double-teams a defensive lineman on a running play, allowing the second-level linebacker to swoop in untouched for the tackle.

A couple of plays later, Jones does the right thing and heads to the second-level, but the linebacker easily dodges him and makes the tackle for a short gain.

On the very next play, Jones clearly doesn't know the snap count and commits a false start penalty while the other 10 players on the offense remain motionless.

Jones has a bad rep the next play, allowing the defender to take the edge and get a shot at Fields, the QB stands in and completes for the first down, however.

Two plays later, Jones is called for holding on the interior during a four-yard run by Najee Harris. It's not the most egregious penalty and could've easily not been called.

After a two-yard run on 1st and 20, Fields uncorks a 51-yard bomb to George Pickens

Fall and winter are the time for hibernation for many creatures across the natural world, and it seems as though there's going to be a hulking human man by the name of Broderick that's going to join the party, as a run like that likely means Jones won't be seeing the field for the foreseeable future.

Expect him to be back, however, he has too much skill and too many tools not to get it right eventually.

We Have A New Worst Owner In Town

Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. David Tepper

If you've watched Game of Thrones, you know there's a character named Beric Dondarrion who is repeatedly brought back to life. However, in the book version, he eventually sacrifices himself by breathing his life force into Catelyn Stark, who arises as Lady Stoneheart, a much worse type of undead person than Dondarrion.

This is essentially what has happened in the NFL: the worst owner of all-time, Dan Snyder, departed the league to much fanfare in 2023, only for a much worse version of him to emerge in his wake in the form Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. Tepper's latest coup de grace: benching their young franchise QB after just two weeks.

Now, we're not saying that Bryce Young has been playing lights out, but the youngster came into one of the worst situations in football, and he's only had two games to get familiar with the new system and his new teammates. Benching a guy who was already in his head essentially crushes any chance of him turning his massive potential into something good down the road.

While head coach Dave Canales likely made the final decision, when asked if Tepper was involved, he said he preferred to keep the owner's involvement in the process "private", which was a peculiar way to answer the question and suggests that Tepper was more involved than Canales liked or Tepper wanted to admit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since David Tepper took over in 2018, the Panthers have gone 31-70, the worst mark in the league over that span. They are also one of just four NFL teams not to make the playoffs during that time, and Carolina's seven head coaches (including interims) in those 6+ years also top the NFL.

This is just the latest in a long line of bone-headed moves made by Tepper, who bought the team in 2018. He didn't come to the forefront until last year:

He overruled his staff and made the wrong choice after mortgaging the team's future for the No. 1 pick in 2023

He fired his head coach 11 games in

He threw his drink at a critical Panthers fan

He accosted some other fans at a local restaurant that had been putting out humorous signs poking fun at the clueless owner, a practice which, luckily, has not gone out of style in the City of Charlotte.

George Pickens With the Imaginary Game Of His Life

Pittsburgh's star WR couldn't catch a break against the Broncos

You know that whole Felix Felicis thing in Harry Potter that allows the user to be lucky in every instance? Whatever the opposite of that is, George Pickens was holding it on Sunday against the Denver Broncos .

He had All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II in his pocket all game, creating massive separation on many plays and causing him issues downfield. However, in the end, Pickens only went for two catches and 29 yards, but that doesn't tell nearly the whole story:

Pickens was blowing by and giving Surtain fits all afternoon, but seemingly every single time he was able to connect on a big play, someone else on the Steelers stole his joy. Really, Pickens should have had the game of his life in Week 2, but instead, he had one of the bigger duds in his recent history.

First, it was a beautiful 51-yard laser beam that Pickens caught inside the red zone to set up a scoring opportunity. But, as we mentioned above, Broderick Jones was too busy sabotaging his own career, so the play was brought back for a penalty.

Next, an easy pick route near the goal line resulted in Pickens diving over the pylon for the TD. But alas, fellow WR Van Jefferson was called for offensive pass interference. The refereeing expert on the broadcast disagreed with the call, as the league continues to fail to clearly outline how that rule works.

Finally, Pickens drew a clear defensive pass interference call on Surtain that would've resulted in a 37-yard reception, if not more.

At the end of the day, there's nothing Pickens can do but charge it to the game, say "we move", and go on to Week 3. Surely, this type of debacle can't happen to the same man twice... can it?

