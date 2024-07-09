Highlights There are still several high-profile, former Pro Bowl free agents on the market.

Most NFL teams still have a few holes in their roster, and several teams with playoff aspirations should look to target some of the veterans.

A change of scenery would benefit many of these players, who have often struggled with injuries.

As training camps loom, several teams with playoff aspirations, or at least aspirations of being above average, have gaping holes in their rosters that were not filled in free agency or through the draft.

Fortunately for them, there are still plenty of free agents available to sign, several of whom are former Pro Bowlers. Even as they reach the twilight of their career, several of them are still capable of starting on teams contending for the playoffs, and contributing meaningfully to winning football.

We'll have a look at which former stars are still available to sign, and which team would benefit the most from their services.

1 Michael Thomas - Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers lack receiving talent after clearing WR room.

credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The former New Orleans Saints stud has suffered a fall from grace in the past few seasons. Michael Thomas broke the record for most receptions in a season in 2019, racking up 149 receptions, 1,725 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns in 16 games en route to winning the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

However, Thomas has not been the same player since. He's been afflicted with various injuries since the 2019 season, and has barely been able to stay on the field. He missed most of the 2020 and the entirety of the 2021 season with an ankle injury, most of the 2022 season after dislocating his toe and half of the 2023 season with a knee injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Thomas had a hot start to his NFL career, recording at least 1,100 receiving yards in his first four seasons. However, since the 2019 season, he's yet to record more than 450 receiving yards in a season.

Thomas has only played in 20 regular season games in the past four years, and it's unclear how much is left in the tank. The Saints cut him after tiring of his social media antics and his lack of production on the field, and teams may want to avoid what's essentially damaged goods.

However, for the right coach and quarterback, there's still a useful NFL wideout there. Thomas' disdain for quarterback Derek Carr and coach Dennis Allen was clear from his social media posts, but he was very productive when playing alongside future Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton.

Thomas would get a massive upgrade at coach and quarterback.

Credit: © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has a far more accomplished resume than Allen, taking the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2013, and quarterback Justin Herbert is arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the league. They'd be far more likely to get production out of Thomas than Carr and Allen.

Moreover, the Chargers really need a number one receiver. It's becoming increasingly clear that 2022 first round pick Quentin Johnston is unlikely to develop into one, and Josh Palmer is more suited in a complimentary role. Recent second-round pick Ladd McConkey is promising, but will likely be a slot receiver at the NFL level.

Thomas' ability to win contested catches, win quickly and hold onto the ball with his famously strong grip would make him a useful target for Herbert.

While he's unlikely to reach the same heights as he did in 2018 and 2019, Thomas' skill set ages well, and he'll be the number one target for an elite quarterback. His ability to stay healthy would be the main concern for the Chargers, but they still have $20 million in cap space, and it's unlikely he'll cost more than $8 million. A one-year deal would be well worth the risk.

2 David Bakhtiari - New England Patriots

The Patriots are currently projected to start a right tackle at left tackle.

Credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

After protecting Aaron Rodgers' blind side for years, David Bakhtiari was finally cut by the Green Bay Packers after struggling with injuries. Shortly after signing a four-year, $105.5 million contract that made him the highest paid offensive lineman in history, he tore his ACL in December 2020.

He missed over a year of football, and was only fully healthy in time for the 2022 season, where he only featured in 11 games, and was clearly not fully fit. He played in one game in the 2023 season, before opting to have season-ending surgery on his knee after picking up another injury.

Bakhtiari has had five surgeries on his left knee since tearing his ACL, and recent comments by the 32-year-old imply the latest surgeries fixed the issue for good.

Look, I've been gritting through it for three years. I'm in constant pain. I'm so happy now to be on the other side of it and get the actual surgery that I needed because my knee was not in a good place.

While it's certainly in Bakhtiari's interest to exaggerate his health, if he is fully fit, he'd be a significant addition for a number of teams. He was nominated to one of the two All-Pro teams for five years in a row from 2016 to 2020, and was one of the most important parts of a Green Bay team that reached the NFC Championship three times in that span.

He was particularly elite in 2020, recording an elite PFF grade of 91.8, and only allowing one sack in 12 games played. If Bakhtiari has fully recovered from his knee injuries, he'd be a very reliable presence at left tackle, and would instantly improve a team's pass protection and run blocking.

Several teams would benefit from that, none more than the New England Patriots. Current projected starter Chukwuma Okorafor has only played two downs at left tackle in his career, and was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers after a below-average season starting at right tackle.

The Patriots will likely want to debut rookie quarterback Drake Maye at some point this season, and his development would be aided by the presence of a star left tackle. The Patriots have plenty of cap space ($41.7 million) and could sign him to a multi-year deal.

3 Ryan Tannehill - Chicago Bears

The Bears lack an insurance policy behind Caleb Williams.

Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

At this stage of his career, it's likely that Ryan Tannehill has been relegated to a back-up role. He was unconvincing in the eight games he started last season, and eventually lost his starting role to rookie Will Levis halfway through the year.

He started the last three games after Levis suffered a foot injury, but again failed to impress, and was released by the Tennessee Titans at the end of the season.

Ryan Tannehill's 2023 Stats Category Stat Passing Yards 1,616 Completion Percentage 64.8% Passing Touchdowns 4 Interceptions 7 PFF Grade 68.7

Tannehill had a successful career resurgence as a Titan, winning Comeback Player of the Year in 2019 and making the Pro Bowl, but concerns over injuries and a decline in his play made him expendable, and there hasn't been much of a market for him.

The soon-to-be 36-year-old still has plenty of experience, however, and still has a role to play in the NFL as a veteran back-up. Plenty of teams found out the hard way last season that not investing in a back-up quarterback can spell disaster.

The Minnesota Vikings went through four starting quarterbacks in 2023, while players like Tommy DeVito, Zach Wilson, Easton Stick, Bailey Zappe and Tyson Bagent all had to start multiple games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Bears' current backup QBs have just eight NFL starts between them. Tannehill has started 114 games.

While several teams have taken steps to ensure competence behind their starter, the Chicago Bears still have Bagent penciled in as the back-up to rookie Caleb Williams. While Bagent has a compelling story as a former Division II player, the Bears would probably rather have someone more established behind Williams, especially since they have playoff aspirations after three losing seasons in a row.

Tannehill would provide competence as a back-up and could serve as a mentor to the inexperienced but highly talented Williams.

While the Bears already have veteran Brett Rypien on the roster, Rypien has only started four games in the NFL. Tannehill has led the Titans to the playoffs in the past, and has experience of playing in big games. He'd be an invaluable asset to have behind the scenes.

4 Jamal Adams - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Adams excelled under Todd Bowles in New York.

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Jamal Adams is at a crossroads in his career. After three excellent seasons for the New York Jets, and only one for the Seattle Seahawks before injuries derailed his past three seasons, it's unclear what market there is for him.

He had a distinctly poor 2023 season, and may not be able to play safety anymore, after regularly struggling in man-to-man coverage.

Adams' strength has never been his coverage skills, but he made up for it by being disruptive at the line of scrimmage and by being a competent zone defender. In 2023, he recorded zero sacks in 9 games, three seasons after he recorded 9.5 sacks in 12 games.

Adams is still a versatile player, but in a league that increasingly leans on the passing game, he may suit the linebacker position better. At his peak, he often resembled a linebacker, and he's a capable run defender. In 2020 he recorded 11 tackles for loss, and even in a down year in 2023 he recorded seven.

He has plenty of experience playing there as well. Out of the 518 snaps he played last season, only 85 were at free safety, while 208 were in the box. Seahawks GM John Schneider has previously stated he'd be comfortable starting Adams at linebacker, and if he brought him back, it would be at that position.

Jamal Adams Statistics With Seahawks Year Interceptions Passes Defended Tackles Tackles for Loss 2020* 0 3 83 11 2021 2 5 87 4 2023 0 2 48 7 *Made Second-Team All-Pro

However, it would make more sense for Adams to have a clean break from playing in Seattle. If he's willing to commit to being a linebacker, a team like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would make sense for Adams.

The Buccaneers need a starting-caliber linebacker after losing Devin White to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, and it would give Adams a chance to prove that he's still a capable defender after three disappointing years.

Moreover, Adams has excelled under current Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles in the past. Bowles was the head coach of the Jets when Adams was drafted, and has used him to great effect in the past. A reunification would benefit both parties.

5 Stephon Gilmore - Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders need another starting outside corner.

Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Stephon Gilmore still has plenty left in the tank. He was a regular starter for the Dallas Cowboys last season, and recorded a respectable 74.4 PFF grade. The five-time Pro Bowler, and former Defensive Player of the Year is now approaching his age 34 season, but has shown no signs of being slowed down by his age.

He's still excellent in man coverage, and is a diligent run defender for a defensive back. He's also versatile, and is capable of playing either on the boundary as an outside corner, or in the slot.

His skillset is very valuable in the modern game, and he has no shortage of suitors. Teams like the Chargers, Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Giants have all been linked with Gilmore.

Gilmore was also recently asked about a potential return to New England.

While a return to New England may be a fitting end for his career, the Las Vegas Raiders would be the best fit.

The Raiders need another reliable outside cornerback to pair with Jack Jones. Nate Hobbs is excellent, but is more suited to playing as a nickelback, while the rest of the cornerbacks on the roster are either rookies or below-average starters. In a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, the Raiders need several above-average cornerbacks to contend, and Gilmore is a very needed upgrade.

The Raiders have plenty of cap space with which to sign Gilmore, and have a promising roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The addition of Gilmore could make them one of the best defensive teams in the league, which should be an appealing pitch to the veteran.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.