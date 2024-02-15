Highlights A franchise tag is a one-year contract that allows teams to retain elite players and avoid losing them to free agency.

Players designated with a franchise tag are guaranteed a high salary for another season but miss out on long-term deals and negotiation leverage.

There are three types of franchise tags: exclusive, non-exclusive, and transition, each with its own benefits and conditions.

With the Super Bowl wrapped up, it's now time for the lengthy NFL offseason, where football fans will undoubtedly see the term "franchise tag" thrown around throughout sports media. While commonly assumed that the franchise tag should be placed on the organization's best player, there is often a more strategic way for teams to utilize these tags.

Here is everything you need to know about what a franchise tag is and the implications for both teams and players.

Explaining the NFL franchise tag

Explaining one of the trickiest aspects of the NFL offseason

In simple terms, a franchise tag is a one-year contract that organizations are allowed to hand out only once per offseason. The tag can only be placed on players set to become unrestricted free agents, which allows teams to retain elite players strategically to avoid losing talent to free agency.

Typically, when teams offer a franchise tag deal to a player, the salary is much higher than their previous contract based on the average salaries of the top five highest-paid players at each position.

If the player denies the initial offer of a franchise tag, teams are still free to negotiate another long-term deal. If the player opts to explore free agency, the team is still free to utilize the franchise tag on another player.

From the players' perspective, there are certainly pros and cons involved when designated with the franchise tag. On the bright side, these athletes are guaranteed a high salary and financial security for another full season, avoiding the risk and uncertainty free agency brings.

On the other end, just as they are guaranteed financial security for one year, they miss out on the opportunity for a long-term deal in case of a potential injury during their franchise tag season.

Often, players are left with limited negotiation leverage as the team sees no need to offer a long-term deal with them secured for the next season. There are common scenarios where a team utilizes their franchise tag on the same player for consecutive seasons, increasing the salary with each deal.

When a player signs a franchise tag deal for the second season, the player is guaranteed at least 120% of his first franchise tag. If they were to sign for a third straight season, the player would receive either 120% of the average of the top five salaries at their respective position, 144% of the player's second franchise tag, or the average of the top five salaries of the highest-paid position.

The latter option is practically exclusively for quarterbacks, but whatever the highest number of those options becomes the new franchise tag salary.

Furthermore, although an NFL team has the ability to use one franchise tag per season, not every team chooses to do so. Sometimes, it boils down to aspects as simple as roster depth and the ability to replace a player in free agency; other times, cost considerations come into play for teams with limited space in their salary cap.

From a personal standpoint, there have been situations where a franchise tag hinders the relationship between team and player, as the player might feel undervalued based on the lack of long-term commitment.

While free agency and contract negotiations are tricky aspects of the NFL offseason for teams and players alike, the complex nature of franchise tagging dives even deeper. There are three unique types of franchise tags, each with separate benefits when implemented.

The utilization of each type of franchise tag typically depends on each team's individual salary cap situation, assessment of player value, and strategy for roster building outside the player in question.

Exclusive franchise tag

With this deal, players can no longer negotiate with other teams and are fully controlled by their current team. Oftentimes, only the best of the best – or quarterbacks – receive this deal as the salary that goes with it is higher.

Players under this deal receive the average of the top five salaries at the player's position, or 120% of his previous salary, whichever is greater.

Non-exclusive franchise tag

Under this deal, players are allowed to negotiate with other teams with the exception that their current team retains the ability to match whatever offer might come through and keep the player. If the team chooses not to match an offer, the team receives two first-round picks for the player. This is the most commonly used tag.

Transition tag

While rarely used, the transition tag operates differently than the standard franchise tags. Similar to a non-exclusive tag, the player holds the right to negotiate with other teams, while the original team has the right to match the offer.

However, the original team would not receive any compensation if they decide not to match an offer. The salaries in these deals are slightly lower as it is determined based on the average of the top 10 salaries at the player's position as opposed to the top five.

The difference in franchise tag value per position

Not every position costs the same

Since franchise tag salaries are calculated based on the average wages of high-performing players at a particular position, each position on the field has a unique franchise tag value that changes every year, coinciding with the overall market.

The reasoning behind this disparity is to ensure a franchise tag deal fairly reflects a player's market value while also compensating the player thoroughly based on the lack of security in a one-year deal.

2024 Franchise Tag Values (Projected) Position Value Quarterback $36.3M Running Back $11.3M Wide Receiver $20.7M Tight End $12M Offensive Line $19.9M Defensive End $20.2M Defensive Tackle $20.9M Linebacker $22.8M Cornerback $18.8M Safety $16.2M Kicker/Punter $5.6M

These numbers are based on the projected 2024 NFL salary cap of $242.5 million. Obviously, quarterback deals will run teams the most money as it’s the highest-paid position in the league. For nearly every position, offense and defense alike, the franchise tag salary is calculated based on the average of the top five salaries of the player’s respective position.

Take Tee Higgins, for example, who is coming off his four-year/$8.68 million rookie deal. The Bengals are rumored to use their franchise tag on Higgins, which holds a value of $20.7 million for the 2024 season. This would be higher than Spotrac’s market value of $18.6 million a year for the former Clemson Tiger.

This leaves Higgins with the decision of taking the $20.7 million for financial security or risking it in free agency while searching for a potential $22-$25 million annual salary on a new deal.

Franchise tag season is just over the horizon, as teams will have from February 20 to March 5 to identify their targets and designate a tag.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.