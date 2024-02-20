Highlights Antoine Winfield Jr. shined in 2023 with 6 sacks and 3 INTs, showcasing versatility in his safety role.

Winfield became the first player in NFL history to finish a season with 6+ sacks, 3+ interceptions, 6+ forced fumbles, and 4+ fumble recoveries.

Positional value and a proven track record make parting ways with Evans a very tough scenario to consider for Tampa Bay.

Not much was expected of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first season without the legendary Tom Brady. The team didn't even know who would play quarterback, as a battle was set up between free agent Baker Mayfield and recent draft pick Kyle Trask. It turned out to be no contest as Mayfield emerged and put up a career year.

The team did retain some stars, including wide receiver Mike Evans. The veteran was as good as ever, making his fifth Pro Bowl in 2023 as he caught 79 passes for 1,255 yards and a league-leading 13 touchdowns on the year.

Antoine Winfield Jr. was the team's best player on defense. An absolute dynamo, the safety stuffed the stat sheet each week. Amazingly, Winfield Jr. didn't make the Pro Bowl this year, though he was named a First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

While an extension seems to be a foregone conclusion for Mayfield, the Bucs have a tough decision to make regarding their 2024 franchise tag. Should they go with the prolific veteran in Evans, or the young stud in Winfield?

GMS NFL writer Todd Neikirk makes the case for the Bucs to tag Antoine Winfield Jr.

Winfield Jr. had a season for the ages

The safety was active both rushing the passer and defending the pass

Safeties today are meant to be able to play both the pass and the run, and no one is more emblematic of this hope than Antoine Winfield Jr. He was aggressive in 2023, contributing to 122 tackles, the fifth-most among NFL safeties.

The Buccaneer was also a terror in the backfield, leading all NFL safeties with six sacks. In addition, Winfield Jr. notched six tackles for loss. The star was also quite skilled at separating the ball from the ball carrier and was credited with six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Taking a look at his rankings among safeties, the case could be made that he was the best and most impactful player at his position in 2023.

Winfield Jr. 2023 Safety Rankings Category Winfield Rank Combined Tackles 122 T-5th Tackles For Loss 6 T-6th Sacks 6 1st QB Hits 8 2nd Interceptions 3 T-11th Passes Defended 12 2nd Forced Fumbles 6 1st Fumbles Recovered 4 1st Missed Tackles % 5.4 8th

Winfield Jr. excelled in pass coverage as well, nabbing three interceptions during the 2023 season. Quarterbacks throwing in his direction completed 68.8% of their passes, but he got his hands on the ball plenty, finishing with 12 passes defended, good for a tie for 23rd overall.

An elite safety is a bargain in the NFL

There are very few players who can do what Winfield Jr. just did

There was a time when NFL safeties fit into one of two boxes. Strong safeties played close to the line, excelled against the run and covered running backs and tight ends. Free safeties would patrol the deep third of the field and prevent long passes from being completed.

Those days are long gone, as today's safeties are meant to be movable chess pieces, capable of covering, tackling, and making plays on the quarterback. Winfield Jr. has chosen to be the perfect model of what a versatile safety in today's NFL is meant to be: no other defensive player in NFL history has ever finished a season with 6+ sacks, 3+ interceptions, 6+ forced fumbles, and 4+ fumble recoveries.

Since so few defenders, let alone safeties, can achieve what the Buccaneers' star does on a weekly basis, players at the position are largely undervalued. The franchise tag on a safety for 2024 is only $16.2 million, which tops only running backs, tight ends, and kickers/punters.

If Winfield Jr. was to hit the open market, almost every team in the league would be interested in signing him. The franchise tag would at least give the Buccaneers a season to assess his value before signing their young star to a major deal. But Winfield isn't the only player on the franchise tag table for Tampa.

Mike Evans is another option. The wideout has been in the league for quite some time, and he's been consistent as they come, topping 1,000 yards in each of his 10 NFL seasons. But the tag for a wideout isn't cheap, at $20.7 million dollars. Evans has a lot of mileage on his tires, and it is fair to wonder if paying him more than $20 million in his 30s is a wise investment.

GMS NFL writer Michael Rochman makes the case for the Bucs to tag Mike Evans.

Mike Evans continues to produce at an elite level

Positional value and impact makes Evans irreplaceable for Tampa Bay

After accomplishing his tenth straight season of over 1,000 yards, Mike Evans has cemented himself as an invaluable weapon that this Tampa Bay team cannot afford to lose. Allowing him to hit the open market in a league that is starved for top-end receivers will likely result in other teams that are willing to pay top dollar for an established WR1 outbidding them for the franchise icon.

Expectations were all over the board for the Buccaneers in 2023, as the quarterback position and offensive line left plenty of doubts. While not all the credit belongs to Evans, his stellar play and league-leading 13 touchdown receptions played a pivotal role in Baker Mayfield reviving his career and helping the franchise reach the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

While Antoine Winfield Jr. is a phenomenal safety, the current market for the position is much more saturated, and could play to the Buccaneers' favor when it comes to a bidding war. The plan is likely for the team to find a way to keep both, but to lose Evans would be detrimental to the team, while replacing safety talent generally requires less capital.

Top Safeties Set To Hit 2024 Free Agency Player Team 2023 Stats Kam Curl Commanders 115 tackles, 3 TFL, 1.0 sacks, 5 PDs Jordan Whitehead Jets 97 tackles, 3 TFL, 1.0 sacks, 4 INT, 9 PDs Budda Baker Cardinals 87 tackles, 5 TFL Xavier McKinney Giants 116 tackles, 2 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 3 INT, 11 PDs Kyle Dugger Patriots 106 tackles, 6 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 2 INT, 7 PDs Jordan Fuller Rams 93 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 INT, 8 PDs Julian Blackmon Colts 88 tackles, 5 TFLs, 4 INT, 8 PDs Geno Stone Ravens 66 tackles, 7 INT, 9 PDs Alohi Gilman Chargers 73 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 INT, 10 PDs C.J. Gardner-Johnson Lions 17 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PDs (3 games)

While the wide receiver market may be enticing on the surface, it will quickly lose its luster when top-end talents like Tee Higgins start getting locked up.

Elite wideouts are some of the most coveted players in the league right now, and letting Evans hit the open market is a move that could easily backfire for Tampa Bay. And with the rumors that the two parties are ‘far apart’ on an extension, that’s not a risk they can afford taking.

