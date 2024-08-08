Highlights The Seahawks almost moved to LA due to Kingdome damage, but legal restraints and false earthquake fears prevented relocation.

The Bills threatened to move to Seattle in 1971 over stadium issues, but New York legislation built Rich Stadium instead.

The Patriots' owner wanted to move to St. Louis, but Kraft's leverage and a failed stadium deal kept the team in New England.

Throughout NFL history, certain franchises have relocated to different American cities. The owners' reasons for doing so have varied, from pursuing a new stadium to wanting a professional team in their hometown.

There have also been cases when a franchise's relocation never came to fruition. In some instances, the plan never got off the ground, while in other scenarios, the opportunity was barely missed due to mishandled negotiations.

Below are five NFL franchises that teased the idea of relocation but never fully executed the vision.

1 Seattle Seahawks to Los Angeles

The Kingdome's crumbling infrastructure puts the Seahawks on the brink of relocation.

The Seahawks' then-home stadium, the Kingdome, had its roof tiles fall apart in 1994. The building's structural damage led then-owner Ken Behring to cite earthquake danger as a reason for relocation.

The franchise was prepared to leave its name, logo and uniforms behind to pursue a new start in Los Angeles. It closed its Seattle headquarters, began moving equipment to Anaheim, California, and even held offseason workouts at the former Los Angeles Rams’ Anaheim-based park facility.

Legal restraints kept the move from ever happening. For one, it was discovered by lawyers that the team was contractually locked into playing inside the Kingdome until 2005. Seismologists also revealed Behring’s Seattle earthquake fears were unproven.

There was also a level of irony about the potential relocation. Behring was hellbent on moving the team to California, a state that was way more earthquake-prone than the franchise's current location in Washington state.

Once the NFL stepped in and threatened to fine the franchise half a million dollars per day if the Seahawks didn't return, Behring’s plan folded.

Following the failed relocation attempt, Behring sold the team to Microsoft co-founder and local Seattle native Paul Allen for $200 million in 1997. The sale was finalized once the state of Washington agreed to build a new stadium for the Seahawks, now known as Lumen Field.

Years later, Behring’s son David revealed that his father’s relocation motive was never about earthquake danger. The goal was public funding for a new stadium.

2 Buffalo Bills to Seattle

Bills' owner threatens relocation to Seattle if a new stadium isn't built.

In early January 1971, then-Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson Jr. made serious headway toward moving his franchise to the Emerald City.

Wilson spoke with Washington State's King County executive, John Spellman, about bringing the Bills to Seattle. Spellman viewed the conversation as a "most encouraging meeting."

The reasoning behind a potential move? Wilson perceived the team’s current 49,000-seat Memorial Stadium as poor, leaving the franchise with “no alternative but to move.”

The Bills would lease the University of Washington’s 58,000-capacity stadium while King County legislation funded and constructed a dome venue for Seattle's new franchise. King County officials had 60-90 days to meet Wilson's request.

King County voted in 1968 for a $40 million dome stadium, but due to location issues, construction never began in a timely manner.

In late January 1971, New York State Erie County Legislation members decided to pivot from their original dome stadium idea. They presented a $22 million Orchard Park open-air stadium project that kept the team in Buffalo.

The 80,000-capacity building opened in 1973 as Rich Stadium, and the Bills are still under Highmark Stadium.

In the next two years, Buffalo will introduce the heir apparent to their 51-year-old home, which will also be located in Orchard Park: the $1.6 Billion New Highmark Stadium.

3 New England Patriots to St. Louis

James Orthwein was determined to give his hometown an NFL franchise, but Robert Kraft had other plans.

After buying the New England Patriots from Victor Kiam for $106 Million in 1992, St. Louis native James Orthwein intended to relocate the franchise to his hometown.

The team would bear the name St. Louis Stallions, which already had a premade logo ready to launch. However, Massachusetts native Robert Kraft owned the Patriots’ Foxborough Stadium lease and refused to be bought out of it by Orthwein.

Kraft’s ownership of Foxborough Stadium was leverage to strong-arm Orthwein into eventually selling him the team. After bypassing an opportunity to sell the franchise to current Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke because of not wanting to pay the legal and moving expenses, Orthwein sold the franchise to Kraft for $175 million in 1994.

Under Kraft's ownership, the team nearly relocated to Hartford, Connecticut, when the franchise agreed to a new state-of-the-art stadium plan in 1998. Kraft terminated the agreement between the franchise and the state of Connecticut once it was discovered construction wouldn't be completed in time for the 2002 season.

The team instead approved the stadium proposal for Foxborough-based Gillette Stadium in 1999. The $375 million project was completed by 2002.

4 Philadelphia Eagles to Phoenix

A dishonored handshake deal keeps the Eagles in the City of Brotherly Love.

After missing the playoffs in consecutive seasons, the Eagles were on their way to relocating following the 1984 season. Then-owner Leonard Tose was looking to cover his debts that stemmed from personal gambling losses and the 1982 NFL players' strike.

In December 1984, Tose agreed to a handshake deal with real estate investor James Mohan. The transaction included selling 25% of the Eagles’ to Mohan for $40 million and relocating the franchise to Arizona before retaining full ownership of the team.

The deal was never finalized, and Tose sold 65% of his Eagles' ownership to Florida automobile dealers Norman Braman and Ed Leibowitz in 1985.

A year later, Braman eventually bought out Tose’s remaining 25% interest.

5 Minnesota Vikings to Los Angeles

MetroDome's collapsed roof pushed the Vikings for a new stadium project.

Minnesota's home venue, the MetroDome, suffered a collapsed roof in 2010 due to inclement winter weather. The aftermath generated conversations about how the Vikings would get their new stadium.

Due to financial issues, the organization and the state of Minnesota couldn’t agree on a new stadium proposal. Thus, talks began about the Vikings' relocation to Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles was planning to build a new $1.2 billion downtown stadium called Farmers Field, which was set to seat 72,000 people. The Vikings were deemed relocation frontrunners after Owner Zygi Wilf refused to extend the team’s Metrodome lease without plans for a new stadium.

In May 2012, a deal was reached between the Vikings and the state of Minnesota. The Vikings agreed with the state of Minnesota to contribute $427 million to the $975 million stadium project. This also included $327.1 million in operational and capital expenses.

U.S. Bank Stadium became the team's new home in 2016 and still stands today.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.