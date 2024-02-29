Highlights The Cleveland Browns overcame immense adversity to make the playoffs in 2023.

Cleveland's lack of salary cap space could limit their ability to re-sign key defensive players.

The Browns' commitment to Deshaun Watson may result in the NFL's 2023 Comeback Player of the Year playing elsewhere in 2024.

Against all odds, the Cleveland Browns played winning football in 2023.

The Browns took a major gut punch in Week 2 when Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending and possibly career-altering knee injury. The hits kept raining down after that, but the Browns kept rising up off the mat.

When the dust had settled on the 2023 campaign, Cleveland had fielded one of the league's best defenses, picked up a victory with four different starting quarterbacks, and made the playoffs for just the third time this century.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski earned his second Coach of the Year award, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was named Assistant Coach of the Year, and a former rival and Super Bowl MVP ingratiated himself to the Dawg Pound by lighting up opposing defenses. Though they have questions to answer like any other team, the roller coaster ride of a season has the team—and fanbase—filled with optimism ahead of the 2024 campaign.

2024 Cleveland Browns Free Agents

A defense-heavy group

The Browns have 24 pending free agents, including 15 on the defensive side of the ball. Many of those players were forced into a significant role at one point or another due to the sheer number of injuries Cleveland experienced in 2023, but two in particular stand out from the crowd.

Cleveland Browns 2024 Free Agents Player Position Type Za'Darius Smith OLB UFA Shelby Harris DT UFA Jakeem Grant WR UFA Joe Flacco QB UFA Sione Takitaki LB UFA Marquise Goodwin WR UFA Corey Bojorquez P UFA Michael Ford CB UFA Kareem Hunt RB UFA Rodney McLeod FS UFA Maurice Hurst DT UFA Jordan Kunaszyk LB UFA Anthony Walker Jr. ILB UFA Matthew Adams OLB UFA Duron Harmon SS UFA Jordan Elliott DT UFA Jacob Phillips ILB UFA Geron Christian OT UFA Harrison Bryant TE UFA Michael Dunn OL UFA James Proche WR UFA Nick Harris C UFA Kahlef Hailassie S RFA Bopete Keyes CB UFA

Za'Darius Smith, OLB

A multi-faceted asset opposite the Defensive Player of the Year

The Browns acquired Za'Darius Smith in May of last year, along with sixth and seventh-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, in exchange for fifth-round selections in 2024 and 2025. He didn't reach double-digit sacks like he did on three different occasions when playing in the NFC North; in fact, his 5.5 quarterback takedowns were his fewest in a season since 2017. However, that doesn't mean he wasn't effective.

According to Pro Football Focus, Smith racked up the 23rd-most pressures (61) among edge rushers last year. He also earned PFF's 16th-best overall grade (82.6) at the position. He is the perfect candidate to line up opposite Myles Garrett not only because of his consistency in both run and pass defense, but his regular availability. He has started 16 games in four of the past five seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite missing all but 18 snaps of the 2021 season, Za'Darius Smith's 52 TFLs from 2019-2023 rank him 9th among EDGE players over that span. His 41.5 sacks also ranked him 11th during that time.

Cleveland did not get under the 2024 salary cap until the final week of February, when cornerback Denzel Ward restructured his deal to create $11.4 million in space. The Browns, with just $2.4 million available to spend prior to the start of the NFL Combine, cannot afford to bring Smith back. Additional contract tweaks will be coming, but they may not be able to pay him without sacrificing depth in other position groups.

Sione Takitaki, LB

Cleveland's top reserve could become the starting middle linebacker

Sione Takitaki has started exactly 50 percent of the games he has played in his five-year Browns' career. He doesn't get a ton of recognition outside of Cleveland, but has always produced when called upon, whether it's on defense or special teams. He provided great value in 2023 on a one-year, $2.4 million contract.

Anthony Walker Jr., who started 12 games a year ago, is also a free agent, meaning Takitaki is destined for an even bigger role if he remains in town. Takitaki enjoys playing under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and is as reliable as anyone. Another organization will scoop him up for more than Cleveland can afford if general manager Andrew Berry can't convince him to re-sign prior to the start of free agency.

Joe Flacco, QB

Will his encore come in Cleveland?

Joe Flacco won the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year award by going 4-1 in five starts to push the Browns into the postseason. His playoff performance felt like Cinderella's carriage turning back into a pumpkin, but his electric end-of-year showings whipped up a fervor for the team that hadn't existed in a long time.

Deshaun Watson hasn't exactly lived up to expectations throughout his first two seasons in Cleveland, and Flacco doesn't deter potential fans on account of off-the-field issues. Watson will be the starter even if Flacco re-signs, but the insurance he offers would be second to none.

Stories concerning the Browns' desire to bring Flacco back to town have offered varying perspectives throughout the offseason. Most recently, Mary Kay Cabot reported that there is mutual interest in a reunion, but that Flacco will test the open market and try to earn an opportunity to compete for a starting position before agreeing to return.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.