Oh, how the NFC North envies the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay entered the 2023 campaign with a quarterback other than Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers at the helm for the first time in more than three decades, and the NFL's youngest overall roster. Only one Packer had been born when Favre made his first start with the team back on September 27, 1992. David Bakhtiari—who would celebrate his first birthday three days later—was one of just three players over the age of 30 on the initial 53-man squad.

This was supposed to be a rebuilding year. Through much of the season, that's how things appeared. The sailing wasn't always smooth for QB Jordan Love, especially coming out the gate. But once he and Matt LaFleur cleared the no-wake zone, the Packers found themselves making a charge toward the playoffs yet again and nearly wound up in the NFC Championship game once they got there.

Now that they've seen their group demonstrate such immense potential, Cheeseheads won't be satisfied with anything less than another postseason appearance in what stands to be an exciting 2024 encore.

2024 Green Bay Packers Free Agents

The team's premier talent is locked in

One of the reasons Green Bay is slated to improve next year is because none of their biggest 2023 contributors are entering free agency. The biggest potential loss is Bakhtiari, whose release would generate $21 million in cap relief.

General manager Brian Gutekunst has just under $12.7 million in salary cap space with which to operate at the moment, and 2022 seventh-round pick Rasheed Walker played well in 15 starts at Bakhtiari's left tackle spot last season.

The same route could potentially be taken with veterans De'Vondre Campbell and/or Kenny Clark, who could give Green Bay a combined $27.6 million if designated as post-June 1st cuts. Regardless of what transpires with those three, the Packers are well stocked for 2024.

2024 Green Bay Packers Free Agents Player Position Type Yosh Nijman OT UFA Keisean Nixon CB UFA Darnell Savage S UFA Johnathan Ford FS UFA A.J. Dillon RB UFA Eric Wilson OLB UFA Josiah Deguara TE UFA Tyler Davis TE UFA Jonathan Owens SS UFA Zayne Anderson S RFA Robert Rochell CB RFA Jon Runyan G UFA Caleb Jones OT ERFA Daniel Whelan P ERFA Patrick Taylor RB ERFA Christian Uphoff S UFA

A.J. Dillon, RB

Three yards and a cloud of dust

Dillon had an opportunity to show he was more than a short-yardage back last year, but did not capitalize on it. He averaged more than four yards per rush in just one of his career-high six starts a season ago, and eclipsed that per-carry average in only four contests despite receiving nine or more handoffs on 11 occasions. He missed Green Bay's final four games (including playoffs) due to neck and thumb ailments.

"Quadzilla" is more viable as a receiving back than his 6-foot-0, 247-pound frame would lead one to believe, which increases his overall appeal and helped him crack GIVEMESPORT's best free agent running backs list. However, his career could already be on the downswing: his yards per carry total (3.4) has decreased in each of his four NFL seasons and fallen nearly two full yards since his 2020 rookie year (5.3).

Green Bay's lack of cap space and Dillon's waning effectiveness in LaFleur's scheme indicate the Packers will try to replace him this offseason, likely with one of a projected 11 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Keisean Nixon, CB/KR

A big contributor in more ways than one

After essentially doubling his career-high percentage of defensive snaps from 15 percent with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 to 28 percent in his first year with the Packers in 2022, Nixon proved to be even more integral last year. In 2023, he played 73 percent of snaps and started 13 games as Green Bay's slot corner, making a bigger impact as a defender in his fifth professional season than he had for the entirety of his career before then.

Keisean Nixon Defensively - Then & Now Category 2019-22 2023 Games (Starts) 57 (6) 17 (13) Combined Tackles 61 80 Solo Tackles 46 59 Passes Defended 3 6 Tackles for Loss 1 3

Nixon also continued excelling in his trademark role: returning kicks. He paced the league in kick return yards for the second straight season, and led all returners in yards per kick return for the first time en route to consecutive First-Team All-Pro honors.

The Packers valued Nixon enough to sign him to a one-year, $4 million contract before he increased his defensive contributions to such a large degree. Green Bay was also in a slightly worse position salary cap-wise a year ago than they are now, another positive reflection of his perception within their front office.

Unless another team pries him away with a much larger average annual value than he received last year, the Packers will find a way to keep Nixon in town.

Darnell Savage, S

A dime a dozen in a loaded free agent class

If there's one major area of need for Green Bay, it's safety. Savage, their 2019 first-round selection, is one of four unrestricted free agent safeties the Packers may have to replace this offseason. Savage missed seven games last year due to various injuries, but was playing high-level football in spite of them; his 75.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus was 15th-best among safeties.

Unfortunately for Savage, he's hitting free agency at the same time as many other quality safeties. He did make GIVEMESPORT's top 10 free agent safeties list, but is among a crowded second or third tier of available choices.

Savage is a high-floor, low-ceiling option that the Packers know better than anyone. If they don't believe one of the other pursuable safeties represents a worthwhile upgrade, they'll attempt to re-sign him. Otherwise, they'll find a replacement. With no large weak spots on the roster, they feel primed to move on and raise the capabilities of their defensive back end.

