Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs won their second straight championship in Super Bowl 58.

The Chiefs were surprisingly led by their defense for most of the 2023 NFL season.

Kansas City has six defensive starters and an important offensive reserve set to enter NFL free agency.

It's the Kansas City Chiefs' world, and we're all just living in it.

After becoming the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in two decades with their 25-22 overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers, Andy Reid & Co. will set their sights on becoming the first-ever team to claim three Super Bowl titles in a row.

But winning a third straight title could prove to be challenging. And not only because no team has ever accomplished such a feat. With NFL free agency on the horizon, the Chiefs are set to watch several high-profile players hit the market.

Related NFL Free Agency: The full list of 49ers free agents in 2024 The San Francisco 49ers have several contributors set to hit the market in 2024 NFL free agency.

2024 Kansas City Chiefs free agents

Many of the Chiefs' defensive starters could hit the market

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City's defense, coordinated by Steve Spagnuolo, who just became the first four-time Super Bowl champion coordinator in league history, was the Chiefs' best unit in 2023 and carried the team throughout most of the season. The unit is still young and hungry despite its success but could find much tougher sledding next year if some of its best players don't end up returning.

But before we get into a few specific players, here's a look at every Chiefs player set to hit NFL free agency.

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Free Agents Player Position Type Chris Jones DT UFA Mecole Hardman WR UFA Mike Edwards S UFA Drue Tranquill LB UFA Donovan Smith LT UFA Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB UFA Tommy Townsend P UFA Nick Allegretti G UFA Tershawn Wharton DE UFA Prince Tega Wanogho T RFA James Winchester LS UFA Willie Gay Jr. LB UFA Blaine Gabbert QB UFA Jerick McKinnon RB UFA Derrick Nnadi DT UFA Richie James WR UFA Blake Bell TE UFA Deon Bush S UFA L'Jarius Sneed CB UFA Jody Fortson TE RFA Michael Danna DE UFA Malik Herring DE RFA Jack Cochrane LB ERFA Nazeeh Johnson CB ERFA Mike Caliendo G ERFA

Chris Jones, DT

Jones held out the entirety of training camp and preseason play in an effort to receive a contract extension. Five days after Kansas City's opening night home loss to the Detroit Lions, the Chiefs agreed to give him an additional $5 million in incentives on top of his $19.5 million base salary (minus a game check and $50,000 fines for each missed day of training camp).

In exchange, there was no language in the contract eliminating the possibility of Kansas City slapping the franchise tag on him this offseason.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, a potential franchise tag of Jones would carry a cap hit of $32.4 million. That number doesn't seem feasible for the Chiefs to absorb, as they have just over $22.5 million in projected cap space.

Jones isn't far and away the best player on Kansas City's defense anymore, but that's not because his ability has waned. He is still more than capable of single-handedly disrupting the opposing offense's game plan and ruining a well-schemed play.

A blown assignment on San Francisco's final offensive snap of the Super Bowl helped him get in Brock Purdy's face very quickly, but he did not bite on the fake run action and forced Purdy to chuck the ball out of bounds.

Jones is easily the most recognizable of the Chiefs' 25 impending free agents and will get hefty offers from many organizations should he actually reach the open market. Whether he decides to take a bit less to chase a third consecutive championship or maximize his earning potential like Tyreek Hill, it will be one of the most-tracked moves of the offseason.

L'Jarius Sneed, CB

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Sneed may be the most underrated secondary player in the NFL. He has not earned a single Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection since entering the league as a fourth-round pick in 2020 but was a big reason the Kansas City defense held opposing receivers to the fourth-fewest yards in the regular season.

His incredible jam on Hill at the line of scrimmage in the Wild Card Round merely set the stage for his game-altering forced fumble at the goal line during the AFC Championship. He had 14 passes defensed, tied for eighth-most in the NFL.

Sneed and the more widely recognized Trent McDuffie form one of the league's best cornerback tandems and are likely its most well-rounded duo.

Both posted 60 solo tackles this past season, a substantial total for any corner, let alone those who play predominantly on the outside. Sneed had 75 solo stops (108 combined tackles) and 11 passes defended in 2022, showing his most recent campaign isn't an aberration.

Spotrac projects Sneed's market value to be $16.3 million per year; his 2023 base salary was less than $1 million ($982,330, to be specific). His departure would likely net the Chiefs one of the best compensatory selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Kansas City also trusts its ability to develop quality corners, such as Sneed and Charvarius Ward, who played four seasons at Arrowhead before heading to the 49ers in free agency. It's rare for a player of Sneed's caliber to reach the open market in or even ahead of his prime, but Kansas City may elect to follow the draft-and-develop route they took with Ward a second time.

Nick Allegretti, G

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Mike Edwards or linebacker Willie Gay Jr. could easily occupy this place on the list. But the Chiefs' ability to find quality linebackers in the draft and bargain hunt at safety limits the likelihood of Kansas City possessing a genuine need at either spot by the time next season rolls around. Instead, we focus on one of the NFL's truly scarce players: an adaptable offensive lineman.

Only the most hardcore members of Chiefs Kingdom know Allegretti's name, but his impact on this latest title triumph cannot be understated. He did a solid job filling the massive shoes of Joe Thuney at the left guard spot in the Divisional Round, the AFC Championship, and the Super Bowl, and offers versatility; he is listed as the backup right guard and center on Kansas City's depth chart.

It is tough to field a good, deep offensive line group in this day and age. Allegretti's ability to produce at multiple spots in a pinch is incredibly rare, making him a valuable commodity to teams across the league.

With three rings already under his belt, Allegretti may have the urge to get an expanded opportunity elsewhere. The Chiefs are one of few teams not lacking solid line play at multiple spots along the line but they could need to fill the valuable role Allegretti has handled for five seasons if he leaves.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.