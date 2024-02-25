Highlights The Eagles face a tough offseason with key roster members set to hit the open market in 2024 NFL free agency.

Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and D'Andre Swift are notable free agents for the Eagles.

With Vic Fangio in town as defensive coordinator, having experienced vets could help make a seamless transition from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defense.

The Philadelphia Eagles seemed poised for another season of contention after winning 10 of their first 11 games of the 2023 campaign. But things quickly fell apart after the team dropped five of their final six, stumbling over their feet into the playoffs before taking an embarrassing 32-9 pummeling from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to end their season.

Now, Howie Roseman and the front office must move carefully to find a way to retool the roster and recapture the success of the 2022 roster that won the NFC. The secondary has issues; the roster is aging, and money is tight. The Eagles have a tough offseason ahead, but it all starts on the inside, as several key pieces are set to hit the open market once NFL free agency begins.

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 free agents

Several key veterans are due for new contracts this offseason

The Eagles' front seven has been a key piece of the team's identity in the past two seasons, generating 168 pressures in both campaigns, good enough to rank in the top five. However, the team has countless notable defensive members set to hit the open market in 2024.

With over $32.4 million (17th in the NFL) available in cap space, Philly's available budget will likely be utilized to retain some starters from the 2023 season. Let's take a look at all of the players that Philadelphia will have hit the open market this offseason.

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Free Agents Player Position Type Jason Kelce C UFA Fletcher Cox DT UFA Brandon Graham DE UFA Marcus Mariota QB UFA D'Andre Swift RB UFA Boston Scott RB UFA Zach Cunningham LB UFA Justin Evans S UFA Shaquille Leonard LB UFA Iosua Opeta OG UFA Rashaad Penny RB UFA Olamide Zaccheaus WR UFA Nicholas Morrow LB UFA Braden Mann P UFA Jack Driscoll OG UFA Shaun Bradley LB UFA Quez Watkins WR UFA Jack Stoll TE UFA

D'Andre Swift

After a draft day trade brought Swift back to his hometown, he now has a decision to make

Swift originally started his career with the Detroit Lions and appeared to be on his way to establishing himself as one of the top backs in the league. However, after a shaky 2022 season, he fell out of favor with the coaching staff and was eventually dealt to the Eagles during Day 2 of the NFL draft for a seventh-round pick swap last year and a fourth-round pick in 2025.

To start the season, Swift entered a backfield rumored to be split between him, Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny, and Boston Scott. But the 24-year-old was able to work himself into the majority role, starting 15 games and earning over 54% of offensive snaps. With that opportunity, the fourth-year back took 229 carries for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns.

According to Spotrac, Swift is expected to have an average annual salary of around $6.7 million. This year's running back free agency pool is filled with plenty of capable runners, and there are some appealing options in this upcoming draft. The Eagles will have to decide on what type of capital they want to invest in the position.

Fletcher Cox

After 12 years spent with the Eagles, it's hard to imagine Cox anywhere else

The speculation surrounding Fletcher Cox seems to be asking whether the 33-year-old defensive tackle will retire or return. Despite his sack total dropping from his usual output, Cox remained effective in 2023, playing the mentor role of the Eagles defensive interior.

With Vic Fangio hired as the team's defensive coordinator, we likely see Cox get put a little further out in a 3-4 defensive end role and having seasoned veterans to help transition to the new scheme.

Cox was a free agent last offseason, returning to the team on a one-year deal worth $10 million despite the team having a tight budget and speculation that the star could opt to retire. After re-upping for another season, the 12-year veteran joined the franchise with aspirations the team could build on their Super Bowl 57 run.

Now, in an offseason with uncertainty hovering around the organization, the team will need to sell Cox on the idea that next year's roster will be capable of returning to contention, and having him on it certainly helps their chances.

Brandon Graham

Graham is reportedly ready for his 'Farewell Tour' in Philadelphia

Like Cox, defensive end Brandon Graham was a free agent last offseason but agreed to a one-year deal to return for another season. Now set to hit the open market again, Graham has made it known that he intends for 2024 to be his final year of play, which will likely be spent with the Eagles.

Graham took on a rotational role for the team but still helped contribute three sacks on the season while providing a veteran presence to the defensive line. With the team allowing Haason Reddick to pursue a trade, having Graham back for another year could help keep the team's edge group productive.

Last season, Graham was playing on a $5 million deal in 2023. While he could come back at a lower cost, it will likely hover in a similar range if the Eagles intend to bring the 35-year-old back for 2024.

