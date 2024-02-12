Highlights The San Francisco 49ers have had a long stretch of playoff success but can't seem to win the Super Bowl.

San Francisco is in good shape to make another run next season, as most of its stars are set to return.

The 49ers may need to reshape their depth at defensive line and wide receiver and acquire another middle linebacker.

So close yet so far has been the motto for the San Francisco 49ers for quite some time now.

After another deep playoff run, Kyle Shanahan & Co. again fell short of the NFL's biggest prize with their 25-22 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. The defeat represents the 49ers' third Super Bowl loss in the last 13 years, a period in which they've made a whopping seven appearances in the NFC Championship Game.

For whatever reason, the Niners just cannot clear the last hurdle on their journey toward Lombardi Trophy No. 6.

Heartbreaking as this latest shortcoming is, the NFL doesn't allow much of a grieving process. NFL free agency officially begins on March 13, meaning GM John Lynch and the rest of the 49ers' brass will be spending the next month scouting and self-scouting, trying to determine which player(s) may be their missing piece.

Nearly 100% of San Francisco's most high-profile players remain in the fold for next season, but the 49ers do have some big names set to hit the market. And a position group that dominated across most of the first half against Patrick Mahomes in the title game may need to be reworked in a big way.

2024 San Francisco 49ers free agents

The 49ers have several units that may need to reworked

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Before getting into the units that may need to be reworked during the offseason, let's first take a look at the full list of 49ers' free agents heading into 2024 NFL free agency.

San Francisco 49ers 2024 Free Agents Player Position Type Randy Gregory OLB UFA Chase Young DE UFA Sam Darnold QB UFA Javon Kinlaw DT UFA Tashaun Gipson FS UFA Sebastian Joseph DT UFA Oren Burks ILB UFA Clelin Ferrell DE UFA Jon Feliciano C UFA Kevin Givens DT UFA Ray-Ray McCloud WR UFA Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles LB UFA Ross Dwelley TE UFA Brandon Allen QB UFA Chris Conley WR UFA Logan Ryan CB UFA Matt Pryor G UFA Jauan Jennings WR RFA Ben Bartch G RFA Charlie Woerner TE UFA Terrance Mitchell CB UFA

Defensive Line

Across the first four drives of Super Bowl 58, Kansas City's offense was sputtering. Outside of Mecole Hardman's 52-yard catch, the Chiefs posted just 35 total yards on those possessions.

The 49ers' defensive front manhandled Kansas City's Joe Thuney-less offensive line to the tune of three punts, two three-and-outs, and a forced fumble across those series and wreaked havoc throughout the evening. Unfortunately for them, Mahomes - particularly as an underdog - is inevitable.

Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, and Arik Armstead will all be back, but most of the group's supplementary pieces are set to hit the market. 2020 first-round pick Javon Kinlaw set career-highs in sacks (3.5), tackles for loss (4) and QB hits (6) despite starting only six games. His injury history - just 10 combined games played in 2021 and 2022 - minimizes the likelihood of a long-term deal from another organization.

2023 trade deadline additions Chase Young and Randy Gregory are also destined for free agency. Young's potential as a former No. 2 overall pick remains tantalizing, but neither San Francisco in the very short-term nor the Washington Commanders long-term have been able to mold him into the true game-wrecker many projected him to be when entering the league. He is a prime candidate for a one-year, "betting on himself"-type contract.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who received praise from Bosa for his impact on their unit's rush defense, and tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day are also no longer under contract, meaning as many as five replacements could be needed in the defensive trenches for 2024.

Wide Receiver

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For Shanahan's system to succeed, he needs wide receivers to be not just willing blockers but also take pride in their blocking. Brandon Aiyuk is the poster child for this, but the 49ers' running game would not be the dominant force it has been without multiple players following his lead.

Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel will again form a versatile duo next season, but the only other receiver currently slated to be on the roster from their final depth chart is 2023 seventh-round pick Ronnie Bell, who was inactive for the Super Bowl.

Chris Conley and Jauan Jennings provided significant boosts on the biggest stages. Conley was a force on special teams, making two tackles on punt coverage and downing another at the 2-yard line in the title game, and also made a massive 17-yard grab on the 49ers' game-winning drive of the Divisional Round.

Jennings was in line to win Super Bowl MVP if San Francisco emerged victorious, as he both threw and caught a touchdown pass and drew a holding penalty on 3rd & 13 in overtime to keep his team from going three-and-out.

That duo and Ray-Ray McCloud embody exactly what Shanahan needs from his depth receivers. They know the targets will be few and far between, but bust their tail anyway and contribute to winning.

Their lack of overall receiving production depresses their value outside the 49ers' building, meaning it could be easier to retain their services. But if another team with a similar scheme - like the Houston Texans, perhaps - comes calling, Shanahan's corps could be in store for a significant remodel.

Safety and Linebacker

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Starting free safety Tashaun Gipson is the lone secondary starter not under contract for next year. He started 33 games across two seasons in the Bay Area, making 61 tackles in 2022 and 60 this past season.

Budding superstar Talanoa Hufanga (torn ACL) should return early in the 2024 campaign and would form a talented duo with 2023 third-round pick Ji'Ayir Brown, who filled in following the injury, if Lynch opts not to re-sign the 33-year-old Gipson.

An unexpected area of need now exists at the middle linebacker position after Dre Greenlaw suffered a torn Achilles in the second quarter of the Super Bowl, which could force him to miss the entire 2024 campaign. The two men who played the most snaps in his stead, Oren Burks and Demetrius Flanigan-Fowles, are both headed to free agency.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise; Contract info courtesy of Spotrac.