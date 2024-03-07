Highlights The New York Giants did not franchise tag Saquon Barkley or Xavier McKinney, making them free agents.

McKinney is a promising young safety who could be sought after by teams like the Seahawks and Jets.

The Patriots and Chargers could benefit from signing McKinney to supplement their undermanned defensive units.

March 5 was the deadline for NFL teams to place the franchise tag on their potential free agents and there were two possibilities for the New York Giants: safety Xavier McKinney and running back Saquon Barkley. In the end, the team opted not to apply the tag to either player, opening them both up to unrestricted free agency.

McKinney, who the Giants selected 36th overall in 2020, has developed into a terrific player. The safety had his best season in 2023, notching terrific numbers both in coverage and tackling. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 87.8, which rated him as the fourth-best safety in the league.

Since McKinney was a second-round pick, the Giants did not have a fifth-year contract option on him. So, he will enter the free agent market as a very young player whose career is on the upswing.

According to the New York Post's Paul Schwartz, McKinney is aiming to become one of the highest-paid players at his position, and he has a good shot at doing so. Here are some teams that have the necessary funds and could be interested in his services.

Seattle Seahawks

The team recently cut both of their starting safeties

More than any other team in the league, the Seattle Seahawks will be looking to add safety help through either free agency or the draft. The team created the need by cutting long-time starting safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs.

Playmaking was a big problem for the Seattle safety duo last year. Between the two of them, Diggs and Adams only recorded one interception and did not force or recover a fumble. McKinney picked off three passes and recovered two fumbles. He also notched 116 tackles, way more than either of the Seattle players.

McKinney vs. Adams vs. Diggs in 2023 Player Tackles INTs Fumble Recoveries Xavier McKinney 116 3 2 Jamal Adams 48 0 0 Quandre Diggs 95 1 0

One thing that McKinney could offer the Seahawks that Diggs and Adams weren't able to is his youth. Drafted in 2020, the safety will only be 25 during the 2024 season, and a long-term contract would make sense for the ascending player. With over $44 million in cap space, the Seahawks certainly have the means to make a McKinney deal happen.

New York Jets

New York may have to replace Jordan Whitehead

A Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jordan Whitehead signed with the New York Jets in 2021. Whitehead has played well for the team, especially during the 2023 season, but along with McKinney, he will be one of several quality safeties on the free agent market.

Replacing Whitehead with McKinney would not be a low-cost option, as McKinney will get more than the New York Jet was making. But it would allow the Jets to get a little younger at the position, as the former Giant is two years younger than Whitehead, which would align better with Sauce Gardner's timeline.

With over $27.5 million in cap space, the Jets may even be able to put both Whitehead and McKinney in the same defensive backfield if they want to build a super secondary alongside Gardner, D.J. Reed, and Michael Carter II. Tony Adams was generally fine as the Jets' second starter last year, but he is also a player who can be upgraded.

New England Patriots

Jerod Mayo and company are flush with cap space

The New England Patriots made one of the most startling changes in the league this year, replacing legendary coach Bill Belichick with his protégé, Jerod Mayo. While some things will be different, Mayo will likely want to build the same punishing defense his predecessor did.

The Patriots have already made a big move at the safety position, placing the transition tag on standout Kyle Dugger. Dugger, however, is more of a box safety, while McKinney is capable of playing in the back half. Both are excellent tacklers and fine playmakers.

McKinney projects as the perfect replacement for Jabrill Peppers, who will depart in free agency. McKinney's 87.8 PFF defensive grade ranked fourth, and Peppers ranked right behind him, with an 87.3 grade. In 2023, Dugger and Peppers were arguably the best safety tandem in football, holding the opposition to just 19 TD passes across the season, which was tied for fourth-fewest.

GIVEMESPOR Key Stat: While Kyle Dugger was a top 15 safety in the running game (79.6 PFF run defense grade), Xavier McKinney was the best safety in coverage (91.2 grade) in 2023, making them the ideal safety pairing.

The Patriots are projected to have the third-most cap space in the NFL this season, with over $78 million as of this writing. The team could very well use the third overall selection in the draft on a new quarterback and use their cap room to fill the other holes in their roster, such as the one left by Peppers.

A strong defense can be as beneficial for a young signal-caller as a strong offense, so signing McKinney could be something for the Patriots to consider.

Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh will want to shore up porous pass defense

The Los Angeles Chargers fired their head coach, Brandon Staley, late in the 2023 season. Over the offseason, they spent big on bringing in Jim Harbaugh, giving him significant power both on the field and in the front office. One of the first things Harbaugh will want to do is fix the passing defense.

Last year, the Chargers gave up an average of 23.4 points a game and allowed 249.8 passing yards per game, the third-worst figure in the league. McKinney could team with another versatile safety in Derwin James to help plug some of those holes. Quarterbacks throwing McKinney's way last season only had a passer rating of 69.8, 14th best in the league at his position.

Chargers 2023 Pass Defense Category Chargers Rank Pass Yards/Game 249.8 30th TDs 26 24th Yards/Attempt 7.7 T-28th Completion % 65.1 T-14th Rating Allowed 96.4 T-27th

The Chargers will have to make some significant moves to get under the salary cap, as they currently have the worst cap situation in football (nearly $19 million over), but Harbaugh is expected to make major changes to create the team in his image. Xavier McKinney is the kind of player who will fit what the new head coach wants to do.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all statistics courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.