Highlights The Bills faced another disappointing playoff loss due to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.

Buffalo has 22 players hitting free agency, notably losing Gabe Davis and potentially Micah Hyde.

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones is crucial for Buffalo's defense; his departure would be a blow to the team.

The 2023 season left the Buffalo Bills with a feeling that's become all too familiar. A season that featured an AFC East Championship and playoff victory came to a screeching halt as the Bills fell victim to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' winning machine yet again.

To some, the Bills' late-season rally was a minor miracle in itself. The team overcame a barrage of injuries to secure another division title. However, the Bills are well past the point of moral victories. If this Bills group had what it took to make the Super Bowl, it would've already happened. It's now up to the front office to get this team to the next level, and that starts in free agency.

Bills 2024 Free agents

Buffalo has a plethora of veterans hitting free agency

The Bills have 22 players set to hit free agency this offseason. The list features a wide range of players, spanning from backups and role players to former Pro Bowlers and captains. The defensive line could be the group that takes the biggest hit, considering DTs and DEs account for a whopping seven of Buffalo’s free agents.

In addition to replacing players from a year ago, Buffalo will look to upgrade some of its weaker positions. Surrounding Josh Allen with talented wide receivers and shoring up the secondary will be pivotal to the team's growth in 2024. While addressing these needs in the NFL draft would be most beneficial, given the affordability of rookie contracts, attacking the free agency market is also a necessity.

Buffalo Bills 2024 Free Agents Player Position Type Micah Hyde SS UFA DaQuan Jones DT UFA Leonard Floyd OLB UFA Tim Settle DT UFA Jordan Phillips DE UFA Tyler Matakevich ILB UFA Poona Ford DE UFA Dane Jackson CB UFA Tyrel Dodson LB UFA Taylor Rapp S UFA Trent Sherfield WR UFA David Edwards G UFA Damien Harris RB UFA Linval Joseph DT UFA A.J. Epenesa DE UFA Shaq Lawson DE UFA Latavius Murray RB UFA Kyle Allen QB UFA Cam Lewis CB UFA Ty Johnson RB UFA Gabriel Davis WR UFA Quintin Morris TE ERFA

Micah Hyde

The former captain may be on his way out of Buffalo

Long a linchpin of the Bills defense, Hyde finds himself in a precarious position. He's still a formidable defender, and his experience and leadership make him a great locker room presence. That being said, he's 33 years old, and injuries have begun to take their toll.

Hyde returning to Buffalo isn't entirely out of the question, but it would likely require a hometown discount, as the Bills don't have the cap space to dish out big contracts for declining players on the wrong side of 30.

At this stage of Hyde's career, joining a contender in hopes of finally securing a Super Bowl ring would make the most sense. If the Bills can't put together an enticing offer, the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers, the team that drafted Hyde in 2013, could make a move.

Finally, there is the possibility Hyde hangs up the cleats. He has a lot of mileage on his body, and it's unclear if he is set on returning in 2024. Most signs are pointing to him not being part of the Bills next season one way or another.

Gabriel Davis

Davis and Buffalo look to be approaching a split

Davis is departing Buffalo with a sour taste in his mouth. He made his opinions clear by posting a goodbye video, which included his usage stats, implying he wasn't given the proper target share. As far as big-play weapons go, Davis is the cream of the crop. He has the size and speed to win vertically and added an explosive element to the Bills offense.

Unfortunately, being elite on a per-target basis wasn't enough to make Davis an indispensable part of Buffalo's operation. With Stefon Diggs showing signs of decline and Allen's mega contract extension going into effect, the Bills will be looking for an upgrade.

Staying in New York remains in play, as both the New York Jets and New York Giants are in need of receivers. Additionally, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be in the receiver market, with Calvin Ridley likely leaving in free agency.

DaQuan Jones

Retaining the veteran defensive tackle will be a top priority for the Bills

The Bills' tendency to rotate their defensive line makes their front four more expendable than other position groups. That said, some linemen are more valuable than others. Namely, Jones is entering free agency coming off an injury-plagued season where he was limited to seven games.

In his limited snaps, he was one of the team’s better run defenders and pass rushers, finishing the year with a career-best 86.0 PFF grade. With A.J. Epenesa and Leonard Floyd possibly finding new homes this offseason, the Bills have enough work to do on the defensive line as is. Jones leaving on top of that would only put more pressure on the front office.

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers could both use a boost on the inside, and Jones would provide just that. He’s 32, and this may be his final chance to land a multi-year deal.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.